Archuleta County, CO

Middle School to Host ‘Terror on Lewis Street’ Halloween Event

On Friday, October 28, the Pagosa Springs Middle School Student Council will be hosting “Terror on Lewis Street” at the Pagosa Springs Middle School, from 5:30 to 7:30pm. This is a Halloween event for children of Pagosa. There will be games, prizes, trick-or-treating, a cake walk and more.
PAGOSA SPRINGS, CO
EDITORIAL: The SUN… a Balanced Community Newspaper, After All

In my editorial on Monday, I complained about some ‘uneven’ news coverage in our local newspaper, the Pagosa Springs SUN — specifically regarding its coverage of Archuleta County’s published ‘TABOR Notice’ connected with Ballot Issue 1A, a proposed sales tax increase that — if approved — would generate an estimated $6.5 million next year.
ARCHULETA COUNTY, CO

