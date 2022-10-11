Read full article on original website
St. Louis woman is missing, police asking for help
St. Louis city police need your help finding this missing woman, 77-year-old Juanita Mead.
Man shot and killed in south St. Louis
An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed Saturday evening in south St. Louis.
Body found outside a north St. Louis home
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Police were called to the 4700 block of Wren to investigate a possible homicide. The victim’s body was found in the front yard. There are about 30 evidence markers on the porch and in the yard. This is a developing story. More details will...
Woman shot and killed in south St. Louis Friday morning
ST. LOUIS – A woman was shot and killed in south St. Louis early Friday morning. Police were called to a home on Montana near Grand at about 12:30 a.m. for gunshots. There, they found a woman around 30 years old unconscious and not breathing. Homicide detectives are investigating. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Nic Lopez was at […]
St. Louis Mayor to Join Reparations Event This Weekend
Mayor Tishaura Jones has supported providing reparations to Black St. Louisans in the past
Man accused of killing former romantic partner in south St. Louis
A St. Louis man is accused of killing a former romantic partner and assaulting another man in an attack last month in the Mt. Pleasant neighborhood.
Karen’s Diner opening permanent location in south St. Louis
"At Karen's, you will be greeted and waited upon by rude waiters and forced to play a variety of games."
Metro East resident pleads to club-goers after shooting outside nightclub
BROOKLYN, Illinois — For the past 25 years, Angela Bell has enjoyed living in the Village of Brooklyn, Illinois. "I feel safe. I feel comfortable," said Bell. Bell's home is down the street from exotic nightclubs and adult businesses. The retiree and great-grandma has gotten used to the loud...
Vehicle and school bus crash in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – A vehicle and a school bus crashed early Thursday morning in north St. Louis. The crash happened at about 6:15 a.m. near Riverview Boulevard and Victoria Avenue. It is unknown at this time what led up to the collision. It is also unknown if anyone was injured. FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group […]
St. Louis Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
St. Louis has a lot to offer. It's a vibrant, bustling metropolis with something for everyone. However, it also has its fair share of problems. Crime is one big issue facing the city.
Scrapyard closing after catalytic converter sting
Police say it’s one of the largest crackdowns yet on the St. Louis area’s black market for stolen catalytic converters.
Woman shot, killed in South City overnight
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was shot and killed in the Dutchtown neighborhood of South City overnight. Police tell News 4 the shooting happened in the 3600 block of Montana around 12:30 a.m. Friday. Officers say they found a 30-year-old woman in alley who had been shot in the head.
Driver killed in five-car crash in north St. Louis City
Another deadly accident Monday night, this one in north St. Louis.
Toddler who fatally shot himself in south St. Louis ID’d, father arrested
Police identified a toddler who fatally shot himself in south St. Louis, one day after the tragic incident.
Person found dead inside car near Lafayette Park
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An investigation is underway after officers found a person dead inside a car in St. Louis Wednesday before noon. Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the person was found in a car in the 1400 block of Missouri, near Lafayette Park. No other information was released.
Metro East business owner acquires 300 catalytic converters illegally
A Metro East scrap-metal dealer is accused of owning nearly 300 catalytic converters without keeping proper records.
St. Louis woman allegedly abandons twins with Arnold babysitter
A 35-year-old St. Louis woman allegedly left her 2-year-old twins with a babysitter in Arnold, who contacted police after nearly 35 hours because she feared the mother had abandoned the boy and girl. The Department of Family Services took custody of the children, Arnold Police reported. The 23-year-old Arnold woman...
St. Louis Mother and Son Sentenced for COVID Relief Fraud
A judge ordered Dionneshae Forland and Dwayne Times to pay back almost $1 million
18-year-old charged with murdering Hazelwood man
ST. LOUIS – An 18-year-old man has been charged with murdering a man in south St. Louis in August. Police said Joseph Raymond, 42, of Hazelwood was shot and killed in the 4800 block of Nebraska at 2 p.m. on August 26. Officers found Raymond suffering from a gunshot wound to his head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Transit Center transformation at North Hanley stop
Metro Transit riders that use the North Hanley stop will soon get a fresh start to their commute.
