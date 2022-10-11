Read full article on original website
Commercial Dispatch
Mississippi State football: Poor week of practice foreshadows loss at Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Mike Leach saw excellent practices from his Mississippi State team as the Bulldogs prepared to take on Texas A&M and Arkansas in their past two games. MSU won both those contests handily at home. But the Bulldogs’ demeanor was lacking early this week as No. 16...
Commercial Dispatch
Bulldogs waxed by Wildcats: No. 16 Mississippi State delivers sloppy performance in loss at No. 22 Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. — On one key fourth-quarter possession, Mississippi State’s defense watched as cornerback Emmanuel Forbes charged down the middle of the field, the football in his arms. Forbes jumped a short pass from No. 22 Kentucky quarterback Will Levis and returned the interception 59 yards for a...
Commercial Dispatch
Now at EMCC, former Mississippi State linebacker Rodney Groce Jr. reflects on costly penalty
SCOOBA — Less than five months ago, Rodney Groce Jr. could wake up and watch the sun rising over the desert. Now, his view is much different. “You can’t look out and see Tempe, Arizona, and the beautiful city no more,” Groce said. “It’s trees and woods.”
Commercial Dispatch
Matchups: Who has the edge between Mississippi State, Kentucky?
No. 16 Mississippi State (5-1, 2-1 Southeastern Conference) travels to No. 22 Kentucky (4-2, 1-2 SEC) at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Here’s which team has the advantage at each position. Quarterback. If Kentucky quarterback Will Levis were fully healthy, the matchup between him and Mississippi State’s Will Rogers might be...
Commercial Dispatch
How to watch, prediction, more for Mississippi State, Ole Miss football games
No. 16 Mississippi State faces a ranked challenge on the road, while No. 9 Ole Miss hopes to remain perfect. The Bulldogs will visit No. 22 Kentucky on Saturday night, while the Rebels will host Auburn, hoping to break a six-game losing streak to the Tigers. Here’s how to watch...
Commercial Dispatch
Starkville football rebounds with rout of Murrah
STARKVILLE — Starkville running back Curtis Willis couldn’t be stopped. With two touchdowns already in the game, Willis took a handoff on the first play of the fourth quarter Thursday. Starting on the left hash, he wound up powering his way into the end zone near the right pylon after plowing through multiple defenders and sending the Jacket sideline into a frenzy.
Commercial Dispatch
Prep football roundup: Columbus defeats Cleveland Central in district play
CLEVELAND — Columbus improved to 3-1 in district play this season with a 28-19 win over Cleveland Central on Friday night. The Falcons (3-5) have turned things around since the start of district play, averaging 20.8 points per game as an offense. Columbus will host Saltillo in its next...
Commercial Dispatch
West Lowndes falls just short in wild game against unbeaten Hamilton
West Lowndes starting quarterback Elijah Johnson had just been sacked as the Panthers were trying to drive down the field with just over seven minutes of game left when a timeout was taken. Seemingly at the drop of a hat, the Panthers began to fight each other, with a few...
Commercial Dispatch
Amory holds off Noxubee County in key Region 4-3A contest
AMORY — It was an expected catfight between two MHSAA Class 3A, Region 4 powerhouses. Amory (7-1) dominated in the first half, scoring on all four possessions, and held off Noxubee County (4-4) defensively in the second to come away with a 38-22 victory. “Jatarian (Ware) and his teammates...
Commercial Dispatch
West Point shuts out Lake Cormorant in dominant district win
WEST POINT — Midway through the second quarter Friday, West Point was backed up well behind the sticks. With first-and-10 at the Lake Cormorant 28-yard line, the Green Wave took a holding penalty and then a flag for illegal procedure. Quarterback Quinterion Tillman-Evans was brought down for no gain, giving West Point second-and-22 all the way back at the 40.
Commercial Dispatch
Dispatch begins charging in Starkville
The Dispatch began charging for single copies of its Starkville edition today, Publisher Peter Imes announced. Prices for The Starkville Dispatch — a special edition of The Commercial Dispatch — are 75 cents Monday through Friday and $1.25 on Sunday. The Dispatch established an office in Starkville about...
Commercial Dispatch
Roses and thorns: 10-16-22
A rose to the Caledonia High band, which for the first time in 33 years, has received all superior ratings from the Mississippi High School Activities Association. All superior ratings include the top score of in four categories: drum major, color guard, percussion and band. Band director Shelby Wilbanks credits the students and community support for the distinction, but Wilbanks’ contributions should not go unrecognized. In the five years he has served as band director, the band has almost doubled in size — from 48 members in 2017 to 90 members this year. The band held its final performance of the year on Saturday in Fulton, culminating five months of hard work. At a time when many schools across the country have reduced funding for music education, CHS should be an inspiration to those who believe music education is an important element of a well-rounded education. We applaud Wilbanks, the band members and supporters for this impressive achievement.
Commercial Dispatch
Engagement: Gibson/Hunter
Kelvin and Tamara Gibson, of Starkville, announce the engagement of their daughter, Leah Yasmeen Gibson, to Terrence Dwayne Hunter Jr., the son of Calvin and Sharon Woodfork and the late Terrence Dwayne Hunter Sr. of Natchez. The bride-elect is the granddaughter of Mary Jean Bland and the late R.L. Bland...
Commercial Dispatch
Caledonia High ‘changing culture’ around band
For the first time since 1989, the Caledonia High School band received all superior ratings at the Mississippi High School Activities Association marching band evaluation in Tupelo last weekend. All superior ratings include the top score of in four categories: drum major, color guard, percussion and band. The theme for...
Commercial Dispatch
Ask Rufus: A landscape having all the beauty and innocence of Eden
Last week I was asked about the landscape around Columbus when the town was first settled 204 years ago. There are several good descriptions of this area in early records. These are among my favorites. One of the first Anglo-American to settle at the site of Columbus was Gideon Lincecum,...
Commercial Dispatch
Former mayor George Wade passes away
Former Columbus Mayor George Wade, 88, passed away Thursday in West Monroe, Louisiana. Wade served one term as mayor, from 1997-2001. Former city councilman Charlie Newell, who served four of his eight years with Wade, remembered him as a good man. “He was very easy to work with,” Newell said....
Commercial Dispatch
South Montgomery-MSU connector road explored
In an effort to alleviate traffic congestion on South Montgomery Street, the city is commissioning a feasibility study for an additional eastbound route from there that would connect to Mississippi State University. Mayor Lynn Spruill plans to sign an agreement this week with the Neel-Schaffer engineering firm to begin the...
Commercial Dispatch
51 years later one of CAFB’s first training classes reunites
The paths of approximately 22 Columbus Air Force Base graduates from 1971 converged again for a class reunion in Columbus Saturday after more than 50 years. “It’s been absolutely fantastic,” said Jeff Grime. “It’s been over a half a century since we were here. It’s also been really neat to come back to Columbus. It has been neat going around and looking at a town that has still held its character and a lot of style and grace.”
Commercial Dispatch
Partial to Home: Beautiful Columbus: Trees an essential part of the package
It’s no secret that Columbus enjoys a rich architectural heritage, one that dates back to the first half of the 19th century. Loop through downtown or cruise the Southside neighborhoods near the river. The evidence is abundant. Fortunately property owners have recognized these treasures for what they are and...
Commercial Dispatch
J5’s Jabari Edwards seeks dismissal of asset forfeitures
Jabari Edwards is asking a federal judge to dismiss asset forfeiture claims against his businesses arising from his June arrest by the Federal Bureau of Investigation for wire fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering and making false statements. Edwards and his business partner, Antwann Richardson, were arrested in...
