A rose to the Caledonia High band, which for the first time in 33 years, has received all superior ratings from the Mississippi High School Activities Association. All superior ratings include the top score of in four categories: drum major, color guard, percussion and band. Band director Shelby Wilbanks credits the students and community support for the distinction, but Wilbanks’ contributions should not go unrecognized. In the five years he has served as band director, the band has almost doubled in size — from 48 members in 2017 to 90 members this year. The band held its final performance of the year on Saturday in Fulton, culminating five months of hard work. At a time when many schools across the country have reduced funding for music education, CHS should be an inspiration to those who believe music education is an important element of a well-rounded education. We applaud Wilbanks, the band members and supporters for this impressive achievement.

CALEDONIA, MS ・ 18 HOURS AGO