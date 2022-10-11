ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownwood, TX

KLST/KSAN

High School Football Scoreboard: Week 8

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Here’s a look at scores from Week 8 of the high school football season from teams around the Concho Valley. Thursday: Brownwood defeated Lake View 60-13 Friday: Central defeated Odessa High 57-34 Early defeated Brady 41-27 Wall defeated Ballinger 36-0 TLCA defeated Grape Creek 28-0 Christoval defeated Ozona 21-2 Reagan County […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
brownwoodnews.com

WEEKLY SPORTS SCHEDULE – Oct. 17-23

Howard Payne at ASC Preview (at Alexandria, La.), TBA. Stephenville at Brownwood, 6 p.m. Early at Eastland, 6:30 p.m. Bangs at Hawley, 6:30 p.m. Richland Springs at Zephyr, 5 p.m. COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL. Hardin-Simmons at Howard Payne, 6 p.m. MEN’S GOLF. Howard Payne at ASC Preview (at Alexandria, La.), TBA.
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

WEEK 8 GRIDIRON REWIND: Brown County schools post perfect record

LOMETA – The Class A Division I May Tigers continued their march toward a potential seventh straight district championship as they remained undefeated with a 54-6 triumph over the Lometa Hornets in District 14 action Friday night. May (7-0, 2-0) needed just 235 yards of total offense – 156...
BROWN COUNTY, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Early volleyball upended by district front-runner Peaster

EARLY – The Early Lady Horns suffered a 25-10, 25-13, 25-6 defeat at the hands of District 8-3A leader and seventh-ranked Peaster Saturday afternoon. Early (9-19, 2-9) received three kills from Dakota Barksdale, two each from Averey Horton and Gabby Leal and one from Taylor Waldorf. Waldorf served three...
EARLY, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Brownwood volleyball falls at home to Graham

The Brownwood Lady Lions dropped a 25-15, 23-25, 25-19, 25-17 decision to Graham Friday at Warren Gym as their search for their first District 6-4A volleyball victory continues. Aubrie Felux tallied a team-high eight kills followed by Hannah Deen with seven, Ava Choate with six, Miranda Northcutt with five, Aniah...
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Bangs rallies for five-set victory over Coleman

BANGS – The Bangs Lady Dragons rallied from a two-set deficit to knock off Coleman in five sets, 20-25, 21-25, 25-14, 25-13, 15-5 in District 8-3A volleyball action Saturday afternoon. “Coleman came out on fire and ready to play,” said Bangs head coach Cheyanne Lovelady. “I was very proud...
BANGS, TX
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
US105

U.S. 87, ET Highway? Roswell Has Nothing On San Angelo

Around the world, people have been seeing strange lights in the sky. Even before the Wright Brothers made their first historic flight, people in all cultures have experienced things flying around at night that no one can identify. San Angelo is certainly no exception. In fact, one of history's most...
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

First Responders Deliver BBQ Cook Off Proceeds to Jaxon's Journey

SAN ANGELO – Organizers of the annual First Responders BBQ Cook Off held in September presented the proceeds to Jaxon Robbins and his family Friday morning at the Michael D. Brown Justice Center in downtown San Angelo.    Jaxon and his parents were on hand Friday morning to accept the donation.  Jaxon has been struggling over the past months with some GI issues. He has been hospitalized multiple times with no relief. He was sent to a GI specialist in Lubbock on April 26, he was hospitalized there and they began running test.       On April 28, the  Dr. found a brain tumor, Jaxon underwent an…
SAN ANGELO, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Ribbon cutting held for P.S. Mortgage Team – PrimeLending

The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for P.S. Mortgage Team – PrimeLending on Friday, October 7th. They are located at 506 East Adams Street in Brownwood. Pam Svoboda and her team have been operating since June of this year and have become number one in...
BROWNWOOD, TX
KLST/KSAN

Light Up the Night 2022

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Light up the Night is an event sponsored by the San Angelo Health Foundation and hosted by Ballet San Angelos Sharing Dance. It will take place on October 22 from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. at the City Hall Plaza (72 W College Ave, San Angelo). The event will feature local […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Second-quarter spurt ignites HPU’s 48-17 victory over Southwestern

Leading 3-0 after one quarter, the Howard Payne Yellow Jackets scored four times in the second period to fuel their 48-17 homecoming victory over the Southwestern Pirates Saturday at Gordon Wood Stadium – the fifth straight American Southwest Conference victory for second-year head coach Jason Bachtel’s squad. Howard...
BROWNWOOD, TX
KLST/KSAN

Updates with SAISD October 13, 2022

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Deputy Superintendent and Chief Academic Officer, Dr. Farrah Gomez and KLST Carolyn McEnrue discuss current updates with SAISD on October 13, 2022. These updates include financial aid applications for outgoing seniors such as FASFA and TASFA as well as additional financial aid opportunities. San Angelos Region Service Center will be hosting […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Early outlasts Brady, 41-27, to remain undefeated in district

BRADY – Facing their second consecutive District 2-3A Division II opponent on the road to begin league play, the Early Longhorns kept the Brady Bulldogs at arm’s length en route to a 41-27 victory Friday night. The Longhorns (4-3, 2-0) finished with 361 yards of total offense –...
BRADY, TX

Community Policy