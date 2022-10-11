Read full article on original website
Related
brproud.com
Intracoastal Bridge in West Baton Rouge Parish to close on Oct. 20, DOTD says
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — State transportation and development officials say the East Frontage Road under LA-1 Intracoastal Bridge will have closures on Oct. 20. Officials said there will be a one-way flagging operation on Oct. 20 from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. for crews to pour...
brproud.com
Traffic Update: I-12 West at Holden reopened
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD, all lanes are now open on I-12 West at Mile Marker 30 (Holden). As of 7 p.m., Thursday, October 13, DOTD issued the aforementioned update following a brief closure of I-12 West at Holden due to a vehicle fire.
brproud.com
City replaces parking meters in Downtown Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — It’s out with the old and in with the new as Baton Rouge replaces outdated parking meters with solar-powered parking kiosks throughout downtown. East Baton Rouge Parish spokesperson Mark Armstrong says the current meters are from the 60s–causing them to break easily and...
brproud.com
Traffic Alert: Crash on N. 22nd St. and Fuqua St.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area officials are reporting a Thursday (October 13) afternoon crash on N. 22nd Street at Fuqua Street. The incident occurred shortly before 5 p.m. and Baton Rouge Police (BRPD) are at the scene. Area drivers should use caution. For the latest news, weather,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Two overnight shootings under investigation, Baton Rouge police say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating two early morning shootings that took place on Sunday, Oct. 16. According to police, they responded to the first shooting around 2 a.m. on North Foster Drive. Gunfire also broke out on North 38th Street more than one hour later around 3:45 a.m., police said.
brproud.com
BRFD responds to a vacant house fire on Old Hammond Highway, ruled arson
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 11000 block of Old Hammond Highway. According to BRFD, when firefighters arrived at the scene to find a vacant home in flames. They were able to contain the fire. A fire investigator determined the fire was intentionally set.
38-Year-Old Marquita Jackson Died In A Single-Vehicle Crash In Zachary (Zachary, LA)
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a single-vehicle crash that claimed a life on Thursday. The crash happened on Tucker road at 1:30 a.m. The victim was identified as 38-year-old Marquita Jackson, who died in the crash.
brproud.com
Impaired driver almost hits school bus in Central, police say
CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – The Central Police Department responded to reports of an impaired driver on Wednesday afternoon. The call came in around 3:30 p.m. about that impaired driver going “southbound on Greenwell Springs Rd.,” according to the Central Police Department. The vehicle was driven by Matthew...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman killed in Zachary crash after vehicle overturns
ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - A woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Zachary early Thursday, Oct. 13. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office said Marquita Jackson, 38, who was driving the vehicle, died at the scene. According to a spokeswoman with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s...
5 People Injured In A Multi-Car Crash In Livingston Parish (Livingston Parish, LA)
Louisiana State Police reported a high-speed pursuit that resulted in a multi-car crash on Tuesday afternoon near the southern end of Livingston Parish. According to Justin Cox, a spokesperson for Acadian [..]
Lafayette police find trunk full of marijuana during early morning traffic stop
Lafayette Police found a trunk full of marijuana during an early morning traffic stop on Ambassador Caffery Pkwy
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Kaliste Saloom Road
The fatal crash that occurred October 9 on Kaliste Saloom Road is a result of two vehicles making impact at the intersection of Kaliste Saloom and Lake Farm Road says the Lafayette Police Department.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
25-Year-Old Xavier Broussard Died In A Motorcycle Crash Lafayette (Lafayette, LA)
The Lafayette Police Department is investigating a motorcycle crash at the intersection of Kaliste Saloom Road and Lake Farm Road on Sunday. According to the police, 25-year-old Xavier Broussard was [..]
Morgan City traffic slowed by two crashes
An earlier accident closed the 182 bridge, and now there's a crash on 90, police say. They're asking motorists to use caution.
theadvocate.com
State police investigate multi-car crash that injured 5 in remote part of Livingston Parish
Louisiana State Police are investigating a high-speed pursuit that ended in a destructive multi-car crash near the southern end of Livingston Parish on Tuesday afternoon, the authorities said. Five people were injured in the wreck, drawing a response of at least three ground ambulances and two helicopters to evacuate patients...
theadvocate.com
Fight in beauty shop parking lot near Essen Lane leaves one shot in the leg, EBRSO says
A fight in a beauty shop parking lot near Essen Lane Wednesday morning left a car window smashed and a man with a gunshot wound to the leg. Authorities with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the fight broke out in the parking lot of a beauty shop on Quarters Lake Rd. around 10:35 a.m. At some point a man and woman shattered the window of someone else's vehicle with a bat, said spokesperson Casey Rayborn Hicks.
brproud.com
K-9 helps find marijuana during traffic stop in Louisiana
AMELIA, La. (BRPROUD) – Deonte D. Harris, 25, of, Gibson, was arrested after a traffic stop on Thursday night in Assumption Parish. Harris was stopped on U.S. 90 after a deputy saw him commit a traffic violation. The driver was subsequently questioned by the deputy who then requested that...
Popular Mexican restaurant closing Baton Rouge location
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After a decade, Caliente Mexican Craving is permanently closing the doors to its West Lee Drive location on Sunday, Oct. 23. Management announced the decision to close the restaurant on social media Monday, Oct. 10. They wrote, “...We have enjoyed getting to know you and serving you the past 10 years. Thank you for supporting our small, family owned business...”
calcasieu.info
Fatal Boating Incident in Louisiana Being Investigated After Boat Crashes into Jetty Ejecting Occupants
Fatal Boating Incident in Louisiana Being Investigated After Boat Crashes into Jetty Ejecting Occupants. On October 10, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported that enforcement agents are investigating a deadly boating incident that occurred on October 8 in Plaquemines Parish. Jose Granados, 49, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana,...
brproud.com
BRPD identifies suspect and officers involved in shooting at apartment complex on Highland Rd.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is identifying the two officers who were involved in a shooting on Highland Rd. Officer Willie Brown and Curtlan Williams have both been with the Baton Rouge Police Department for two years and our currently on administrative leave. The...
Comments / 0