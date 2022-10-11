Read full article on original website
cbs17
WATCH: St. Aug’s football coach celebrates big homecoming win
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Saint Augustine’s got the win in front of a homecoming crowd 28-25 over the JCSU Golden Bulls. Hear from Falcons head coach David Bowser on the big win.
WRAL
What does a rattlesnake corn dog taste like?
WRAL lifestyle editor Kathy Hanrahan got the story behind the rattlesnake corn dog, served at the Pioneer Wagon at the North Carolina State Fair. WRAL lifestyle editor Kathy Hanrahan got the story behind the rattlesnake corn dog, served at the Pioneer Wagon at the North Carolina State Fair.
cbs17
NC State Fair taking proactive steps for security including metal detectors and bag checks
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Following Thursday’s horrific events in east Raleigh, security and safety are on just about everyone’s mind in Raleigh. Safety and security are also of top of mind for the North Carolina State Fair Police Chief Tony Prignano. “We’ve implemented several new security-type programs...
FOX Carolina
$1 million ticket from Mega Millions drawing purchased in NC
RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Education Lottery announced that someone won $1 million in Friday’s Mega Millions drawing from a ticket purchased in Wayne County. Officials said the lucky ticket was bought at the Handy Mart on U.S. 70 West in Goldsboro, NC. According to officials,...
cbs17
Check your tickets! Winner of $1M Mega Millions bought ticket in Wayne County, officials say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Check your tickets!. Someone who bought a Mega Millions lottery ticket in a Wayne County convenience store has won a $1 million prize in Friday’s drawing, according to a press release from lottery officials. It says the lucky winner bought the $2 ticket at...
North Carolina and Duke battle in college football rivalry game
Check out photos from the game as the Tar Heels go up against the Blue Devils, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
Tar Heels score last, and may laugh last, in final year of ACC’s Coastal Division
This had as many lead changes as a Duke-UNC basketball game, and the Tar Heels’ winning touchdown came with less time remaining than Caleb Love’s historic shot.
cbs17
St. Aug’s Harry Freeman was three-time ‘outstanding performer’ in CIAA
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Harry Freeman was the CIA long-distance king during the early 1980s. In cross country, he was a three-time CIAA champion and was named most outstanding men’s performer three times. He also was a NAIA District 26 champion and helped Saint Augustine’s win the NAIA District 26 team title.
Photos: Multiple people shot and five killed in Raleigh. Suspect in custody.
The situation continues to unfold.
CBS Sports
Watch Duke vs. North Carolina: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
The Duke Blue Devils have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the North Carolina Tar Heels and are hoping to record their first win since Nov. 10 of 2018. Duke and UNC will face off in an ACC battle at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium. The Blue Devils are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.
cbs17
Raleigh yard waste pick-up running behind, crews to work through weekend to catch up, city says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh residents may have noticed that the yard waste bags they’ve put on their curbs are still sitting there Friday evening. That’s because the City of Raleigh said yard waste crews throughout the city are “a bit behind schedule due to the high volume of storm debris from Tropical Storm Ian.”
Historic Durham neighborhood opens its doors for tours of renovated homes
DURHAM, N.C. — Those looking for a way to spend a sunny Sunday can tour some historic homes in a leisurely stroll through one of Durham's oldest neighborhoods. The Trinity Park Home Tour features some nine of the neighborhood's most celebrated homes in a tradition started in 1975. The tour is typically held every two years and was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.
Kid-approved best new NC State Fair food
RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina State Fair can be a drain on your wallet - especially when you have children with you!. Children, at least mine anyway, always want to eat everything at the fair! With a lot of new options, I asked WRAL Family's Kid Reporter aka my son Colton to try some of the food to see which options were the most kid-friendly. That way you can plan which items you want to spend the money on!
cbs17
30th Annual Vigil Against Violence held in Durham days after 5 killed in Raleigh shooting
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Days after a mass shooting took the lives of five people in Raleigh, religious leaders in Durham took a stand on Saturday against gun violence. The vigil was planned before the Raleigh shooting, but leaders say they want to help the Raleigh community through the tragedy.
Going to the NC State Fair? Here’s where to park, how to take a shuttle and more
A key — and sometimes stressful — part of planning a trip to the State Fair is figuring out where to park. We’ve broken down your options.
cbs17
GoFundMe page created for Raleigh mass shooting victims
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A GoFundMe page has been created for one of the victims of Thursday’s mass shooting in Raleigh. Mary Marshall, 34, was one of the five victims killed in Thursday’s mass shooting in the northeast Raleigh Hedingham neighborhood. Marshall’s fiancée, Robert Steele, created a...
cbs17
Raleigh police set up memorial for fallen Officer Gabriel Torres
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department has set up a memorial for the fallen officer killed in Thursday’s mass shooting. On Thursday, off-duty Officer Gabriel Torres was one of the five victims killed in a mass shooting in the Hedingham neighborhood in northeast Raleigh. Another officer was wounded and has since been released from a Raleigh hospital.
cbs17
Durham 19-year-old found with stolen gun, car in Chapel Hill, police say
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Chapel Hill police say they have arrested a teenager Sunday after finding him with a stolen car and a stolen gun. At about 3:30 a.m., officers said they responded to the 100 block of Melville Loop after receiving a report of someone pulling on a car’s door handle.
cbs17
Church congregations remember victims of Raleigh mass shooting, offer support to neighbors
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Days after a mass shooting took the lives of five people in Raleigh, some communities gathered for the first time on Sunday, praying for the victims. Religious leaders in Raleigh say they want everyone to feel hope, especially those directly impacted by the shooting. “Just...
WRAL
Foodie News: Nana's has a new owner
RALEIGH, N.C. — Big news this week out of Durham. Durham chef and restaurateur Matt Kelly (Vin Rouge, Mateo Bar de Tapas, Mothers & Sons and the now-closed Saint James Seafood, but hopefully re-openng) has purchased Nana’s, a beloved North Carolina fine dining destination from chef-owner Scott Howell. Kelly, a four-time James Beard semifinalist, plans to renovate the restaurant but keep the name Nana’s and offer a menu inspired by what Howell served for more than 25 years: Southern cuisine executed and influenced by European cooking techniques. Nana’s is located at 2514 University Drive in Durham. Learn more about Kelly’s restaurants here.
