WRAL

What does a rattlesnake corn dog taste like?

WRAL lifestyle editor Kathy Hanrahan got the story behind the rattlesnake corn dog, served at the Pioneer Wagon at the North Carolina State Fair. WRAL lifestyle editor Kathy Hanrahan got the story behind the rattlesnake corn dog, served at the Pioneer Wagon at the North Carolina State Fair.
FOX Carolina

$1 million ticket from Mega Millions drawing purchased in NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Education Lottery announced that someone won $1 million in Friday’s Mega Millions drawing from a ticket purchased in Wayne County. Officials said the lucky ticket was bought at the Handy Mart on U.S. 70 West in Goldsboro, NC. According to officials,...
cbs17

St. Aug’s Harry Freeman was three-time ‘outstanding performer’ in CIAA

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Harry Freeman was the CIA long-distance king during the early 1980s. In cross country, he was a three-time CIAA champion and was named most outstanding men’s performer three times. He also was a NAIA District 26 champion and helped Saint Augustine’s win the NAIA District 26 team title.
CBS Sports

Watch Duke vs. North Carolina: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

The Duke Blue Devils have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the North Carolina Tar Heels and are hoping to record their first win since Nov. 10 of 2018. Duke and UNC will face off in an ACC battle at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium. The Blue Devils are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.
WRAL News

Historic Durham neighborhood opens its doors for tours of renovated homes

DURHAM, N.C. — Those looking for a way to spend a sunny Sunday can tour some historic homes in a leisurely stroll through one of Durham's oldest neighborhoods. The Trinity Park Home Tour features some nine of the neighborhood's most celebrated homes in a tradition started in 1975. The tour is typically held every two years and was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.
WRAL News

Kid-approved best new NC State Fair food

RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina State Fair can be a drain on your wallet - especially when you have children with you!. Children, at least mine anyway, always want to eat everything at the fair! With a lot of new options, I asked WRAL Family's Kid Reporter aka my son Colton to try some of the food to see which options were the most kid-friendly. That way you can plan which items you want to spend the money on!
cbs17

GoFundMe page created for Raleigh mass shooting victims

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A GoFundMe page has been created for one of the victims of Thursday’s mass shooting in Raleigh. Mary Marshall, 34, was one of the five victims killed in Thursday’s mass shooting in the northeast Raleigh Hedingham neighborhood. Marshall’s fiancée, Robert Steele, created a...
cbs17

Raleigh police set up memorial for fallen Officer Gabriel Torres

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department has set up a memorial for the fallen officer killed in Thursday’s mass shooting. On Thursday, off-duty Officer Gabriel Torres was one of the five victims killed in a mass shooting in the Hedingham neighborhood in northeast Raleigh. Another officer was wounded and has since been released from a Raleigh hospital.
WRAL

Foodie News: Nana's has a new owner

RALEIGH, N.C. — Big news this week out of Durham. Durham chef and restaurateur Matt Kelly (Vin Rouge, Mateo Bar de Tapas, Mothers & Sons and the now-closed Saint James Seafood, but hopefully re-openng) has purchased Nana’s, a beloved North Carolina fine dining destination from chef-owner Scott Howell. Kelly, a four-time James Beard semifinalist, plans to renovate the restaurant but keep the name Nana’s and offer a menu inspired by what Howell served for more than 25 years: Southern cuisine executed and influenced by European cooking techniques. Nana’s is located at 2514 University Drive in Durham. Learn more about Kelly’s restaurants here.
