Only 2 Spots in New England Named in the Top 25 Best Places to Live for Families

Sure, I might be a little biased, but I think New England is a great place to raise a family. I loved growing up in a place that experienced all four seasons! Also, there were always new places to explore and things to learn. We could head to Old Sturbridge village and learn about life in 1800s, pop into Boston and spend the day at the Science Museum, or drive up to the White Mountains and hike! It's all within driving distance. I can't imagine raising my family anywhere other than New England, but then again, it's all I know.
