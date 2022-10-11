Survivor of deadly cycling crash in Ionia County has message for motorists

IONIA COUNTY — Tim Kolanowski remembers the hours before the crash as uneventful.

“It was a nice morning I remember, pretty much a bluebird kind of day. The sun, once it popped up, was pretty blazing and in your eyes, off to the left, because you’re riding south most of the morning.”

The group of five cyclists had pulled out of Big Rapids hours earlier on day two of the three-day Wish-A-Mile Bike Tour, the big fundraiser each year for Make-A-Wish Michigan, a charity that grants wishes to critically ill children.

Three hundred miles over three days can test any cyclist’s mettle, but this group was experienced and most of this day’s ride was already behind them by 11 a.m.

Around 11:15 a.m. on Saturday, July 30, on a rural stretch of road in an area a bit under an hour’s drive from both Lansing and Grand Rapids, an SUV driven by a woman later charged with being impaired struck the group. Two riders, Mike Salhaney, 57, of Bloomfield Hills, and Ed Erickson, 48, of Ann Arbor, died, leaving the others to grapple with the trauma as well as their own injuries.

Kolanowski, 41, of Wolverine Lake, wants the world to know there’s nothing the cyclists or the event organizers could have done to prevent the crash that day in Ionia County. Officials with Make-A-Wish Michigan did not respond to a request for comment.

“Where we were hit … Stage Road, where the accident occurred, is a flat road. It was a sunny day, no visibility problems there … So it’s a perfectly flat, two-lane country Michigan road, as boring as they all are pretty much out there,” he said on a recent Wednesday in October. “The accident was a result of one person’s … carelessness.”

Kolanowski, who shared details from the crash in hopes the story might raise awareness and help prevent future tragedies, said a UPS truck was traveling in its proper lane, approaching the southbound cyclists, when an SUV pulled out to pass from behind the truck and, without slowing, plowed through the group.

Kolanowski, fourth in the line of riders, said he believes he yelled out "car," just before the impact and managed to swerve slightly before he was struck. He'd never experienced the trauma of a broken bone but could tell "a lot of things" had hit the left side of his body. Pain followed in his ankle, thigh and arm.

Face down in the dirt, Kolanowski said he remembers checking to be sure all his teeth were in place. He was trying to find his phone, but it was no longer in its pocket, and neighbors soon let him know that police had already been called.

Minutes passed, but exactly how much time is "fuzzy," he said.

Kolanowski recalled one of the cyclists, Jim Barr, who was behind him as they rode, checking on the teammates as they lay on the ground until a passerby, who appeared knowledgeable, told him to lie down and await emergency help, which soon came.

“I honestly thought everything would be OK somehow, like nobody was going to die. I don’t know. It’s just maybe the optimistic nature at that time, the natural human feeling that it was going to be OK. That was what I was maybe hoping for, but I knew ... maybe people could die," Kolanowski said, describing a scene of bike parts "everywhere," "pieces of wheels, tires."

One cyclist died on-scene — another died later that day, according to an initial news release from the Ionia County Sheriff's Office's.

The driver, 42-year-old Mandy Benn of Ionia, faces 10 charges in connection with the crash, including two counts of operating while intoxicated causing death, felonies which carry sentences of up to 15 years in prison, if she's convicted.

Benn had previously had her driver’s license restricted following a 2017 conviction for operating while impaired, according to a copy of her driving record from the Michigan Secretary of State’s Office.

Attempts to reach Benn were unsuccessful. The public defender listed as her attorney on court records did not respond to a request for comment. Her next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 10.

In late September, nearly two months after the crash, family and friends in the close-knit Michigan cycling community gathered to remember Salhaney, an attorney, and Erickson, a long-time employee of Toyota. It was a memorial service in a place that was especially fitting for those who ride — the Lexus Velodrome, an indoor cycling venue in Detroit.

Kolanowski, who told the group that “we can’t stay silent,” said later that close calls are something cyclists know all too well.

“If you’re on the road somewhere, it seems like there’s always one car that just gives you a little bit of a shiver up your spine for being a little too close,” he said.

No one deserves to die riding a bike, Kolanowski said.

Advocates would also argue that cycling isn’t inherently dangerous, even as the number of fatalities among U.S. cyclists has been trending upward for years. The League of American Bicyclists estimates the total number of cyclists in the country at about 57 million.

Cyclists’ deaths represented a fraction of the more than 38,000 people killed in U.S. traffic crashes in 2020, the last year that complete data was available from the federal government — but the loss of the 938 cyclists killed nationwide that year (38 in Michigan), would have a devastating impact on the loved ones and friends they left behind.

The crash left Kolanowski with injuries he’s still working to fully recover from. He suffered a broken ankle, wrist and rib, as well as a collapsed lung, and he’s been attending therapy for trauma. He has managed some rides with his son and daughter on a mountain bike, but hasn’t yet gotten on a road bike.

His teammate, Roland Pascua, still hasn’t been able to come home.

Tracey Pascua, who recounted the numerous surgeries her husband faced following the crash and the long recovery road he’s on, said she’s clear on one thing: Her husband is a miracle.

In the line of riders that day, Roland was in the lead at the time of the crash.

“The hardest part was not knowing if he would even live,” she said.

On that morning, Tracey said she’d returned to their home in Rochester Hills after a 6-mile run and had taken a nap. When she woke up that afternoon, she saw she’d missed a couple of calls from Ionia County and her heart sank, knowing that was part of the day’s route.

The live tracker she used to monitor the team’s progress showed no movement in more than two hours. When a police officer came to her door, he said the hospital had been trying to reach her.

Roland was flown to Sparrow Hospital in Lansing. Saving his left arm meant multiple surgeries. His pelvis also required surgery and hardware to stabilize, and he needed a number of blood transfusions. He was in the ICU for a week, his wife said.

His left arm was so severely damaged, with multiple breaks, that a skin graft from his leg was required to close the wound. The extensive nerve damage means doctors don't know if a full recovery is possible.

And the list of other broken bones is lengthy — clavicle, scapula, ribs, bones in his back. Roland also suffered a collapsed lung.

Since those early days, Roland’s recovery has picked up speed, and people who’ve visited are amazed by how much better he’s doing, his wife said.

Missing events, like his son’s football games, and not being there for his daughter’s senior year have been difficult, but Roland’s managed to stay positive, she said.

“That same mental toughness that got him through 300 miles year after year after year is the same mental toughness that’s getting him through now,” Tracey said, adding she expects Roland will get back on a bike if he can.

Kolanowski wants drivers to know the cyclist they see on the road is a human being.

“The bike rider’s out there just trying to get some exercise, enjoy a nice day and get home to their friends and family, just like whatever that person in the car is trying to do,” he said. “We both have a legal right to the road. You have plenty of time to pass me. Just wait a few seconds, find a good window and pass me safely. That’s all I ask people out there.”

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Survivor of deadly cycling crash in Ionia County has message for motorists