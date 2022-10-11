ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

foxbaltimore.com

National Bullying Awareness Month

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — October 12 is National Stop Bullying Day, the second Wednesday of October. The entire month is used to prevent, promote awareness and to find solutions. Psychologist and Behavior Analyst at Kennedy Krieger Institute Dr. Matt Edelstein explains how parents can help.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

8 shot, 3 fatally within 24 hours across Baltimore

WBFF (BALTIMORE, MD) — It was a violent 24-hours across Baltimore. At least eight people were shot, and three of those victims killed between approximately 2 a.m. Thursday through 2 a.m. Friday. Three of those cases occurred in the City's southern district, as well as within District 10. On...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Burning body found in the street in East Baltimore, police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A burning body was found Sunday in the street in East Baltimore, city police said. Police said the body was found around 11 a.m. in the 1100 block of East 20th Street in the city's East Baltimore Midway section. When officers arrived, police said Baltimore City...
BALTIMORE, MD
Baltimore, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man shot in the back in Northwest, 2 wounded in East Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was shot in the back in Northwest Baltimore Friday night. According to police, just after 8 p.m., officers responded to the 5200 block of Nelson Avenue to investigate a shooting. Once on scene, officers located an unidentified man with gunshot wounds to the back....
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Vehicle fire near Ft. McHenry Tunnel Saturday evening

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Fire Department battles flames from a vehicle on the northbound lane near the Ft. McHenry Tunnel, says authorities. Three of the four traffic lanes are now closed, according to Maryland Transit Authority. Fire trucks can be seen in the area. Stay with FOX45 News...
BALTIMORE, MD
#Whooping Cough
foxbaltimore.com

State may stay at Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant until end of December

BALTIMORE, Md. (WBFF) — While conditions have improved at the Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant, a new proposal would keep state environmental officials at the Baltimore City-owned facility until the end of the year. A spokesperson for the Maryland Department of the Environment tells FOX45 News:. The Maryland Department...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore Police identify 2 homicide victims from this week

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police have identified two people killed in Baltimore this week:. 26-year-old Dorian J. Abrams was killed on October 12, 2022, in the 400 block of North Robinson Street. 45-year-old Diondrea Lee was killed on October 13, 2022, in the 2800 block of Baker Street. So far...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Chilliest air of season so far coming soon to Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 8 a.m. October 16 — The weekend ends with a small chance for rain and then a big drop in temperatures this week. Sunday is mostly dry with highs in the upper 60s. Clouds increase during the afternoon. Sunday night into Monday morning is the...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Missing juvenile from Harford County found safe and unharmed

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — UPDATE:. Harford County Police are searching for a missing juvenile. He was lase seen leaving an event in the 3400 block of Box Hill Corporate Center Drive wearing grey sweatpants and a black sip hoodie. If you have any information, you're asked to call 410-838-6600.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man shot in a Frederick apartment, police say

FREDERICK, Md. (WBFF) — A man was shot Saturday in an apartment in Frederick, the town's police department said. Police said the shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. at 90 Waverly Drive. When officers arrived, police said they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken...
FREDERICK, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Apartment fire in Woodlawn Saturday evening

BALTIMORE CO. (WBFF) — Baltimore County Fire Department has extinguished flames from an apartment complex in Woodlawn. Multiple fire trucks are on the scene and visible smoke could be seen pouring out of the building on the 6300 block of Monika Place. Residents of the building are sitting outside...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Warm weekend in Baltimore before big temperature drop next week

BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 8 a.m. October 15 — The weekend stays mostly dry before a big cooldown arrives. Saturday is a gorgeous day as temperatures rise to the low to mid 70s. Expect plenty of sunshine throughout the day. At times, it could be breezy ahead of the next front, which will pass over Maryland late Saturday.
BALTIMORE, MD

