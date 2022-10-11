ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Pro-Russian hackers take credit for cyberattacks on US airport websites

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lPnV5_0iUQYRDG00

Several U.S. Airport websites were temporarily offline on Monday after a pro-Russian hacker group apparently hacked into their systems, according to The Associated Press.

The group Killnet took credit for taking down websites for Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport, Los Angeles International Airport and the world’s busiest airport, Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, among others.

“We noticed this morning that the external website was down, and our IT and security people are in the process of investigating,” Andrew Gobeil, a spokesman for Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, told the AP Monday.

“There has been no impact on operations.”

While the websites for the airports were down, it appeared that there was no impact on flight operations.

Killnet called on other hackers to join in the distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack. A DDoS attack happens when multiple online devices are used to overwhelm a website with data transmissions.

According to NPR, the group asked hackers to attack airports in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi and Missouri.

It was not immediately clear how many of the airports were attacked.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSB Radio

Walker-Warnock debate: Everything you need to know

Adding to Georgia’s already contentious Senate race, Republican Herschel Walker and Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock will meet Friday in one of the most highly anticipated debates of the midterm elections. Tonight’s primetime debate is the first time the U.S. Senate rivals will meet face-to-face. It is also the first...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Minnesota State
State
Maryland State
State
Missouri State
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
State
Illinois State
State
Mississippi State
State
Colorado State
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
Louisiana State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
Local
California Crime & Safety
State
Hawaii State
State
Iowa State
City
Atlanta, IL
State
California State
City
Chicago, IL
State
Massachusetts State
State
Indiana State
State
Connecticut State
State
Kentucky State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
WSB Radio

Nigerian lecturers end 8-month strike protesting conditions

ABUJA, Nigeria — (AP) — Nigerian lecturers have called off their 8-month-long strike to protest their conditions, the union's president told The Associated Press. The strike was suspended early Friday after a meeting of union leaders considered compromises agreed upon with the government, said Emmanuel Osodeke, president of the Academic Staff Union of Universities.
ADVOCACY
WSB Radio

2 baby cheetahs born at National Zoo’s Virginia facility

FRONT ROYAL, Va. — The National Zoo recently welcomed two adorable new arrivals to its northern Virginia campus – baby cheetahs. According to The Washington Post and WTOP, the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute announced Thursday that first-time parents Amani and Asante welcomed two cubs Oct. 3 at the zoo’s Front Royal facility.
FRONT ROYAL, VA
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
47K+
Followers
98K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy