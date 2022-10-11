ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berlin Center, OH

27 First News

Joseph J. Jackubek, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph John Jackubek, 84, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, October 14, 2022, at Select Specialty Hospital in Warren, Ohio. Joseph “Joe” was born on March 25, 1938 in Struthers, Ohio, to his parents Joseph Vincent Jackubek Jr. and Mary Slatsky.
WARREN, OH
27 First News

Bradley T. Boerio, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bradley T. Boerio, 23, unexpectedly passed away Wednesday morning, October 12, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital. Brad was born January 16, 1999, in Youngstown and was the son of Brian K. Boerio and Lisa L. Goist Boerio. He was a lifelong area resident and...
BOARDMAN, OH
27 First News

Linda K. Gabler, Youngstown, Ohio

Youngstown – Linda, K. Gabler, 68 passed away Wednesday morning, October 5, 2022 at Canfield Health Care Center. She was born February 2, 1954 in St. Louis, Missouri, a daughter of the late Paul and Marie Dettmer Gordon. Linda was a graduate of Halton City High school and went...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Todd Gregory Allen, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Todd Gregory Allen, 67, of Warren, Ohio passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022 at home surrounded by his family. He was born July 12, 1955 in Akron, Ohio, a son of the late Kenneth Allen and Jacqueline Sweet. He worked in maintenance at Kraft Maid...
WARREN, OH
27 First News

Nicholas Stoian, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nicholas Stoian, 71, of Cortland, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. He was born December 1, 1950, a son of the late Nick Stoian and the late Elisabeth Hauke Stoian. Nick graduated from Warren G. Harding High School...
CORTLAND, OH
27 First News

Robert E. Davis, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert E. Davis, 71, Youngstown, departed this life on Friday, September 30, 2022. Mr. Davis was born September 24, 1951, a son to J. D. Davis and Alline Brown. He went to Warren Western Reserve High School and Toledo University. He worked for Davis Construction...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Sandra R. Reed, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sandra R. Reed, 75, died Thursday, October 6, 2022 at Cleveland Clinic of an apparent heart attack. Sandra, the daughter of Joseph and Nita (Sturgill) Santillo, was born November 3, 1946 in Youngstown. She is a 1964 East High School graduate and served on the...
BOARDMAN, OH
27 First News

Nicholas Robert Martincic, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Nicholas Robert Martincic, 87, of Hermitage, passed away Wednesday evening, October 12, 2022, in Sharon Regional Medical Center. Mr. Martincic was born on October 17, 1934, in Sharon, a son of the late Nick and Frances (Martinyak) Martincic. He was a graduate of Sharon High...
HERMITAGE, PA
27 First News

Delores R. Westover, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Delores R. Westover, 82, of Girard, passed from this life on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 in the comfort of her home surrounded by her loving family. Delores was born February 10, 1940 in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, a daughter to Blair and Dorothy (Heeter) McAnich. Delores had...
GIRARD, OH
27 First News

Donavon D. “Danny” Brown, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donavon D. “Danny” Brown, age 76 of Hubbard passed away peacefully on Wednesday October 12, 2022 at Greenbriar Health Care Center. Danny was born August 17, 1946 in Canton, Ohio a son of Donavon D., Jr. and Marcella Reckert Brown. In addition to his parents, he was also raised by his stepfather, Leo Bobby, who was very involved in his life.
HUBBARD, OH
27 First News

Robert Muszinski, Jr., Masury, Ohio

MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Muszinski, Jr., 56, of Masury, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Friday morning ,October 7, 2022, at his home. Robert was born on April 22, 1966, in Sharon, Pennsylvania. He was the son of Robert Muszinski, Sr. and Cheryl (Sansone) Muszinski-Weiser. As Robert grew up...
MASURY, OH
27 First News

Eleanor Ruth Cesene, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eleanor Ruth Cesene, 90, of Girard, entered into rest on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at Aventura at Assumption Village in North Lima where she resided for the past 2 ½ years. Eleanor was born July 8, 1932, in Girard, a daughter to John and...
GIRARD, OH
27 First News

Walter N. Thompson, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Walter N. Thompson, 81, formerly of Lisbon, passed away unexpectedly Monday morning, October 10, 2022 at his home. Mr. Thompson was born April 9, 1941 in East Liverpool, a son of the late David W. and Lois (Warrick) Thompson and had lived his whole life in the area.
LISBON, OH
27 First News

Virginia Mary (Juvancic) Bestic, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Virginia Mary (Juvancic) Bestic, 97, of the city’s West Side, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. Virginia (Ginny) was born to John and Frances (Knouse) Juvancic on April 23, 1925 in Girard, Ohio. Ginny grew up in the City’s Avon Park Area, along with her three older brothers; John, Raymond and Richard.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

James “Jody” Arthur McCulloh, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jody, 65, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Michigan. He was born September 19, 1957 in Youngstown, Ohio to Norma Jean (Hightower) and James McCulloh, Sr. He graduated from the prestigious Cardinal Mooney High School in 1975. He...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Mary Elizabeth Greenlee, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTibutes) – Mary Elizabeth Greenlee, 74, passed away Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Humility House in Austintown. She was born September 29, 1948, in Mt. Vernon, Ohio, the daughter of the late Omar Greenlee and Margaret Lee Fleming Greenlee. As a toddler, Mary moved with family to...
NILES, OH
27 First News

Josephine Gabanyic, Lake Milton, Ohio

LAKE MILTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Josephine Wroblewski Gabanyic, 78, passed away peacefully, Sunday morning, October 9, 2022, following a lengthy illness. Josephine was born November 16, 1943, in Youngstown, the daughter of the late Edmond Walter and Elizabeth Tristana Wroblewski. She was raised on the city’s north side and...
LAKE MILTON, OH
27 First News

Andy L. Anderson, Alliance, Ohio

ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Andy L. Anderson, age 53 passed away on October 8, 2022. He was born May 9, 1969, to Harold Anderson and Mary Lalli. Everyone who knew Andy, knew he had a hard life. He lived through things that only God could have helped him through. He was a strong person with a big heart. He had a great sense of humor and was always ready to lend a hand. He loved his family, Cleveland Browns, Metallica, and his beer.
ALLIANCE, OH
27 First News

Olga B. Hoffman, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Olga B Hoffman, 94, passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022 while in hospice care at Shepherd of the Valley. She was born in Fredericktown, Pennsylvania, daughter of Ernest and Maria Battistoli. Following her graduation from East Bethlehem High School, she attended the University of...
WARREN, OH
27 First News

Cheryl L. Moyer, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Cheryl L. Moyer, 62, of Sharon, passed away Friday October 7, 2022, in Sharon Regional Medical Center. Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
SHARON, PA

