Read full article on original website
Related
lakecentralnews.com
Classroom Poster Raises Concerns at School Board Meeting
At the Sept. 19 School Board Meeting in the high school’s LGI Room, Dyer resident Cherie True voiced her concerns about a sign in a classroom at the high school. The sign read “In this classroom we believe: Science is real, Black Lives Matter, Love is Love, Feminism is for everyone, Humans are not illegal, Kindness is everything.” She would not disclose the classroom or the subject where the poster was found.
abc57.com
Corewell Health South welcomes new primary care doctor
STEVENSVILLE, Mich. -- Dr. Eli Sager, DO, has been announced as the newest board-certified staff member at Corewell Health South, as of Friday. Dr. Sager is a graduate of Michigan State University, where he received his medical degree from their college of Osteopathic Medicine. His family medicine residency was completed...
abc57.com
Walk to Save Lives
SOUTH BEND, Ind.,--You can honor those who have died by suicide and help raise awareness at the Suicide Prevention Center's Race to Save Lives—Walk for Hope at Howard Park. The walk is an annual fundraiser that will support the center's program. The Suicide Prevention Center provides educational programming and...
valpo.life
Thank you: meaningful response during recent event
At Northwest Health, we are thankful to have a community of first responders, emergency management crews and dedicated employees who answered the call in our time of need recently. On Sept. 29, Northwest Health - Porter was notified that our main water supply would need to be shut down to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Officials: Indiana teacher allegedly constructed a ‘kill list’
EAST CHICAGO, Ind. — A teacher in Indiana was arrested for allegedly constructing a “kill list” made up of students and staff, officials say. According to WGN-TV, on Wednesday around 5 p.m., East Chicago Police Department officers were called out to St. Stanislaus School. Officers spoke with the assistant principal and principal about a report that a fifth-grade student made to their counselor about a teacher who allegedly made comments about “killing herself, students and staff.”
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Merrillville Council votes 4-3 to close town court
The Merrillville Town Council narrowly voted this week to close the town court, but a number of questions remain. In a four-to-three vote, council members passed an ordinance to start transferring the caseload to the Lake Superior Court system, without setting a specific closure date. Council President Rick Bella blamed...
Indiana elementary teacher accused of having ‘kill list’
Police said the teacher told one of her students that she "has a list" and that the fifth grader was on the bottom of it.
hometownnewsnow.com
Michigan City Mayor Replacing Chief of Police
(Michigan City, IN) - On Friday evening Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry made a major announcement via a press release. Dion Campbell is being relieved of his duties as Chief of Police. He has served in that role since October 2019. Parry cited increasing gun violence coupled with too many...
IN THIS ARTICLE
abc57.com
Next South Bend 2045 Speaker Series event scheduled for October 27
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The next event in the City of South Bend's ongoing 2045 Speaker Series will be held at 6:30 p.m. on October 27 at the St. Joseph County Public Library Community Learning Center. Joshua McCarty, Chief Analytics Researcher with Urban3, will be the guest speaker at the...
WNDU
Principal of Bremen High School announces retirement
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The principal of Bremen High School is retiring after decades on the job. Bruce Jennings worked for Bremen Public Schools for 43 years. Superintendent Dr. Jim White says Jennings elected to retire, pending board approval. Andrew Rhode will be taking over as principal.
abc57.com
Elementary students buy Nappanee Police K9 Bane a ballistic vest
Wakarusa Elementary students presented Nappanee Police K-9 officer Bane with a ballistic vest to keep him safe during patrols during a special ceremony on Thursday. K9 Bane and his handler Sgt. Casey Livengood visited the second grade class earlier in the school year to give a demonstration on how K-9s help police. When students learned Bane didn't have a vest of his own, they wanted to help.
abc57.com
Elkhart County panel discusses increase in youth smoking, impact of flavored tobacco products
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - Leaders in Elkhart County held a panel Thursday to discuss the increase in tobacco use amongst teenagers and young adults and how flavored tobacco products have contributed to that increase. According to panelists, 97% of the 192 tobacco retailers in Elkhart County sell flavored tobacco products.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WNDU
Printing error causes early voting confusion in Elkhart County
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A misprint on post cards for early voting is causing confusion in Elkhart County. Voters in Elkhart County received the post cards, which detailed polling locations and times for both the general election and early voting. But it left some unsure of which polling location in Elkhart and Goshen is for early voting.
abc57.com
Blake Fisher gives back to South Bend community with YMCA
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A slight meniscus tear to his knee put a stop on offensive lineman Blake Fisher’s Notre Dame debut last season but he knew he would be back and make the most of his opportunity. Fisher returned for the Fiesta Bowl and is now the starting right tackle on the Irish O-line.
fox32chicago.com
East Chicago teacher charged with having 'kill list,' making threatening comments to student
EAST CHICAGO, Ind. - A teacher at a Catholic elementary school in East Chicago was charged Friday after telling a 5th grader earlier this week that she had a "kill list" and the student was on it, police said. Around 5 p.m. Wednesday, East Chicago police responded to St. Stanislaus...
WNDU
Judge rejects St. Joseph County GOP injunction request
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A judge in Marshall County is refusing to issue a temporary restraining order requested by Republicans in St. Joseph County. In court documents filed earlier this week, the St. Joseph County GOP alleges such an injunction was needed to make sure absentee ballots cast in St. Joseph County were processed in a bipartisan fashion.
cwbchicago.com
Grossly understaffed Cook County prosecutor’s office assigns law students to courtrooms, sets low hiring requirements
There are growing indications that the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office (CCSAO) is struggling to fill vacancies, as more than 20% off its employees have resigned since July 2021. CCSAO is so short-staffed that supervisors are assigning prospective attorneys who have not yet passed the bar to handle...
Portage Northern principal on administrative leave
The interim principal of Portage Northern High School is off the job for now.
Fox 59
Missing inmate found in northwest Indiana correctional facility
WESTVILLE, Ind. — Law enforcement is searching for an inmate who was reported missing inside a northwest Indiana jail. The inmate, 31-year-old Dustin Lappin, was found to be missing during Westville Correctional Facility’s morning census count on Oct. 14, according to the Indiana Department of Corrections. Lappin is...
abc57.com
Whirlpool appliance sale to benefit United Way of Southwest Michigan
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. -- The Whirlpool appliance sale to benefit the United Way of Southwest Michigan will return from October 22 to October 23. Over 300 discounted appliances will be offered at the site of the former Carson's at Orchards Mall, with all proceeds going to United Way. The appliance...
Comments / 4