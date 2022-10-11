ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 43

Red Cross expands blood donation eligibility

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Those interested in donating blood with the Red Cross may meet new eligibility requirements that once excluded them. In a press release put out by The American Red Cross, those who spent time in the U.K., Ireland or France have now been invited to donate blood.
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

FOX 43

Harrisburg, PA
26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Harrisburg local news

 https://www.fox43.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy