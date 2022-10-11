ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Putin hosts United Arab Emirates leader for economic talks

WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=405wCb_0iUQYBKs00

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia — (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday hailed a recent decision by OPEC, Russia and other oil producing nations to limit production as key to stabilizing the global energy market, as he met the leader of the United Arab Emirates for talks on fostering economic ties.

Speaking at the start of his talks in St. Petersburg with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the ruler of Abu Dhabi and the president of the United Arab Emirates, Putin hailed the ties between the two countries as important for regional and global stability.

“Despite all the difficulties that exist in the international relations today, ties between Russia and the United Arab Emirates are an important factor of stability in the region and the entire world,” Putin said at the start of his talks with Al Nahyan.

The Russian leader noted Al Nahyan's support for the decision of the OPEC+ group that includes Russia to limit oil production to shore up oil prices, saying that “our decisions, our action, aren't directed against anyone.”

Putin said: “Our actions are aimed at ensuring stability in global energy markets to make both comsumers of energy resources and those who deal with production and supplies feel calm, stability and confidence, to help balance supply and demand.”

The decision by OPEC+ to cut oil production by 2 million barrels a day has outraged the West, where many saw it as a move that would help Putin finance Russia's action in Ukraine. The production cut also risked saddling President Joe Biden and Democrats with rising gasoline prices just ahead of U.S. midterms.

The United Arab Emirates has maintained close business ties with Russia and sought to refrain from joining the sanctions imposed by the U.S. and other Western allies over Moscow's action in Ukraine.

Putin hailed Al Nahyan for mediation efforts that helped solve some “really sensitive humanitarian issues” in Ukraine. “I'm aware of your concern about the development of the situation and your desire to contribute to the settlement of all disputed issues, including today's crisis in Ukraine,” Putin said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Radio

French minister urges Lebanon to swiftly elect new president

BEIRUT — (AP) — French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna on Friday urged Lebanon to swiftly elect a new president or risk plunging the poverty-stricken country into a deeper political crisis. Colonna's remarks in Beirut came after Lebanon's divided parliament twice failed to elect a successor to Michel Aoun,...
MIDDLE EAST
WSB Radio

Putin: Call-up of Russian reservists to finish in 2 weeks

KYIV, UKRAINE — (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday he expects a mobilization of army reservists he ordered to bolster his country's troops in Ukraine to be completed in two weeks, a milestone that would allow him to end the unpopular call-up as the Kremlin tries to counter Ukrainian gains on the battlefield.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Vladimir Putin
WSB Radio

Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine-War

BRUSSELS — At NATO headquarters in Brussels, U.S. Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said that Ukraine wants its Western partners to provide it with a complete air defense system to defend against Russian warplanes and missiles. “What Ukraine is asking for, and what we...
MILITARY
WSB Radio

Trump dossier source shocked speculation portrayed as fact

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — (AP) — A Russian-born analyst who provided the bulk of the information for a flawed dossier about former President Donald Trump told an FBI agent he was shocked and dismayed that the speculative information he provided was portrayed as fact, an agent testified Thursday. FBI...
POTUS
WSB Radio

NKorea fires missile and shells, further inflaming tensions

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — North Korea early Friday fired a ballistic missile and 170 rounds of artillery shells toward the sea and flew warplanes near the tense border with South Korea, further raising animosities triggered by the North's recent barrage of weapons tests. The North Korean...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Arab Emirates#Ukraine War Politics#Petersburg#Russian
WSB Radio

Poor nations to demand climate justice, finance at UN summit

NAIROBI, Kenya — (AP) — The chair of an influential negotiating bloc in the upcoming United Nations climate summit in Egypt has called for compensation for poorer countries suffering from climate change to be high up on the agenda. Madeleine Diouf Sarr, who chairs the Least Developed Countries...
ENVIRONMENT
WSB Radio

German health minister urges stepped-up COVID-19 measures

BERLIN — (AP) — Germany's health minister on Friday urged the country's 16 states to consider stepping up their measures against the coronavirus amid a rise in new cases. Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said he favors requiring mask-wearing indoors, a measure that has largely faded in Germany except on public transport, in medical facilities and care homes.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WSB Radio

EU regulator recommends clearing Takeda's dengue vaccine

LONDON — (AP) — The European Medicines Agency on Friday recommended the authorization of a dengue vaccine made by the Japanese pharmaceutical Takeda that could provide a new tool for millions worldwide against the potentially fatal disease. The EU regulator said in a statement the vaccine should be...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
WSB Radio

Palestinians: Israeli army kills 1 in West Bank during raid

JERUSALEM — (AP) — The Israeli military shot and killed a Palestinian man on Friday during an arrest raid into the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry reported, the latest bloodshed in the deadliest round of fighting in the area in seven years.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Oil Production
Place
Abu Dhabi
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
International Relations
Country
Russia
WSB Radio

Global stocks up after Wall St rebounds from inflation jolt

BEIJING — (AP) — Global stock markets surged Friday after Wall Street rebounded from a slump caused by higher-than-forecast inflation numbers. Market benchmarks in London and Paris opened up more than 1%. Tokyo jumped 3.3% for its biggest one-day gain in seven months. Hong Kong and Shanghai also rose. Benchmark U.S. crude rose almost $2 per barrel.
STOCKS
WSB Radio

As the causes of US inflation grow, so do the dangers

WASHINGTON — (AP) — What keeps driving inflation so high? The answer, it seems, is nearly everything. Supply chain snarls and parts shortages inflated the cost of factory goods when the economy rocketed out of the pandemic recession two years ago. Then it was a surge in consumer spending fueled by federal stimulus checks. Then Russia's invasion of Ukraine disrupted gas and food supplies and sent those prices skyward.
BUSINESS
WSB Radio

Nigerian lecturers end 8-month strike protesting conditions

ABUJA, Nigeria — (AP) — Nigerian lecturers have called off their 8-month-long strike to protest their conditions, the union's president told The Associated Press. The strike was suspended early Friday after a meeting of union leaders considered compromises agreed upon with the government, said Emmanuel Osodeke, president of the Academic Staff Union of Universities.
ADVOCACY
WSB Radio

Stocks open higher on Wall Street as banks, health care lead

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks are opening a bit higher on Wall Street, led by gains in big banks after several of them reported results that were better than investors were expecting. Health care companies were also doing better than the rest of the market after UnitedHealth, a major insurer, reported solid earnings. The S&P 500 climbed 0.2% in the early going Friday, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up about twice as much as that. U.K. government bond yields fell after embattled Prime Minister Liz Truss replaced her finance minister, whose plan to make huge, unfunded tax cuts had upset markets.
STOCKS
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
47K+
Followers
98K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy