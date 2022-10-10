A few readers may have heard some thunderstorms as a weak cool front moved down into the Houston region this morning. These storms are fairly isolated, and should move southward as the front pushes off the coast after sunrise, later this morning. This will bring a brief reprieve from Wednesday’s heat and humidity, but for truly fall-like conditions we’ll need to wait for a stronger front to arrive on Monday. This one should bring glorious weather, as well as a nice dose of much-needed rainfall with it.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 19 HOURS AGO