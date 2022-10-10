ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston’s Long-Awaited Theatre District Food Hall Is Finally Opening — Your Lyric Market Guide

Poised by the Lyric Garage which hosts an array of art installations, you'll find the new Houston food hall dubbed Lyric Market. After many fits and starts, the long-awaited Lyric Market food hall is set to open this Thursday, October 13 in Houston’s Theatre District downtown. The food hall was created in conjunction with Hospitality HQ, a consulting and management group.
Memorial Park opens new trail segment

HOUSTON — A new trail segment in Memorial Park offers runners a more immersive nature experience. Residents who run and walk on the Seymour Lieberman Exer-Trail can now enjoy the scenic and shaded forest areas. The .36-mile segment opened on Oct. 6 and connects with three newly constructed bridges near Buffalo Bayou.
Is this your ticket? $25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold near Houston

The Houston Astros are swinging their bats, fighting to get past the Seattle Mariners to move on from the Divisional Series and the Dallas Cowboys are looking to beat the unbeaten rival Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night so, winning will be important. Good thing someone near Houston is getting the winning party started with a Texas lottery payday.
Houston may finally get significant relief in terms of rainfall, and cooler weather

A few readers may have heard some thunderstorms as a weak cool front moved down into the Houston region this morning. These storms are fairly isolated, and should move southward as the front pushes off the coast after sunrise, later this morning. This will bring a brief reprieve from Wednesday’s heat and humidity, but for truly fall-like conditions we’ll need to wait for a stronger front to arrive on Monday. This one should bring glorious weather, as well as a nice dose of much-needed rainfall with it.
Where to Eat and Drink While Cheering on the Houston Astros in the Playoffs

Houston Astros have done Space City proud and are back in the playoffs, and in true Houstonian, food-focused fashion, home stadium Minute Maid Park and various local restaurants and bars are offering up new dishes and specials on food and drink to cheer them on. Here is a roundup of some of the most indulgent game-day eats and the best deals this post-season:
HBCU Graduate Opens Houston’s First Black-Owned Hibachi Food Truck

Shortly after college graduation in 2021, the pair banded together to bring the first of its kind to one of the most ethnically diverse cities. Typically cooked on a large, open grill, the popular cuisine consists of a wide variety of foods, including vegetables, chicken, steak, shrimp, scallops, and even desserts. Hibachi restaurants are popular in major cities in the United States, but Robinson and Taylor are upgrading the food truck experience with its late-night hours, homemade frozen Italian ice-style treats, and more.
2022 H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade: What to expect this year

HOUSTON — Floats, balloons, bands and more -- this year's H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade is expected to be one for the books, especially after the many hiccups it has experienced in the past few years. Last year's parade was canceled just minutes before start time due to weather and...
