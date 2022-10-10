Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Cyclist killed in Montrose during 'Pride Ride' after a vehicle struck him, then ran him over as the driver sped offhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
How hourly workers find flexibility as economy slows in TexasInstaworkHouston, TX
How to Apply for a Fiancé VisaJerri CruzHouston, TX
Houston teen uses Twitter to raise over $2.3 millionAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Related
Click2Houston.com
Hungry? 8 new food items, including fried pickle nachos, to debut at Minute Maid Park during Astros postseason games
HOUSTON – The Houston Astros and Aramark announced Monday eight new additions to their postseason menu ahead of the American League Division Series at Minute Maid park Tuesday. Fans can look forward to new items such as a Banh Mi sandwich to macaroni and cheese named after a certain...
Click2Houston.com
Local artist, longtime Astros fan to sing rendition of national anthem at game 2 of ALDS
HOUSTON – A Houston-area native got a special opportunity on Thursday when the Astros selected her to sing the national anthem at Game 2 of the American League Division Series. “I don’t think you realize what you’re doing until you’re actually doing it so to me it feels surreal...
papercitymag.com
Houston’s Long-Awaited Theatre District Food Hall Is Finally Opening — Your Lyric Market Guide
Poised by the Lyric Garage which hosts an array of art installations, you'll find the new Houston food hall dubbed Lyric Market. After many fits and starts, the long-awaited Lyric Market food hall is set to open this Thursday, October 13 in Houston’s Theatre District downtown. The food hall was created in conjunction with Hospitality HQ, a consulting and management group.
Some of Houston’s fastest-growing suburbs are sinking, study finds
The growing suburbs of Houston are sinking faster than the city itself and that could lead to increased risks of flooding and shaking in those areas, according to researchers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
houstonpublicmedia.org
El Tiempo Cantina’s first season at Houston Astros games in Minute Maid Park a big hit
Going to Astros baseball games has long been a popular activity for Houstonians. So has eating fajitas and drinking margaritas from El Tiempo Cantina, the Tex-Mex restaurant with more than a dozen locations around the Houston area. The two local institutions teamed up this year, with a pair of El...
'Seemed to lose it' | Cyclist records dangerous encounter with enraged driver on Houston street
HOUSTON — A Houston cyclist is sharing a video of a close call on one of the city’s busiest roads to raise awareness of aggressive driving. Alex Maldonado and other cyclists told KHOU 11 News that they’re frustrated after seeing recent headlines about cyclists being hit, including one fatally on a group ride.
KHOU
Houston forecast: Isolated showers possible as cold front moves through
Despite a cold front moving through Houston, temperatures will stay warm. But our next cold front is expected to bring a dramatic drop in temperatures.
Memorial Park opens new trail segment
HOUSTON — A new trail segment in Memorial Park offers runners a more immersive nature experience. Residents who run and walk on the Seymour Lieberman Exer-Trail can now enjoy the scenic and shaded forest areas. The .36-mile segment opened on Oct. 6 and connects with three newly constructed bridges near Buffalo Bayou.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Is this your ticket? $25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold near Houston
The Houston Astros are swinging their bats, fighting to get past the Seattle Mariners to move on from the Divisional Series and the Dallas Cowboys are looking to beat the unbeaten rival Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night so, winning will be important. Good thing someone near Houston is getting the winning party started with a Texas lottery payday.
spacecityweather.com
Houston may finally get significant relief in terms of rainfall, and cooler weather
A few readers may have heard some thunderstorms as a weak cool front moved down into the Houston region this morning. These storms are fairly isolated, and should move southward as the front pushes off the coast after sunrise, later this morning. This will bring a brief reprieve from Wednesday’s heat and humidity, but for truly fall-like conditions we’ll need to wait for a stronger front to arrive on Monday. This one should bring glorious weather, as well as a nice dose of much-needed rainfall with it.
Surfing paradise lagoon rides into Houston promising ocean-perfect waves, beach fun, and more
Skip the trip to Hawaii. A world-class surf destination is coming to Generation Park, promising ocean-perfect waves, beach fun, and more.
Eater
Where to Eat and Drink While Cheering on the Houston Astros in the Playoffs
Houston Astros have done Space City proud and are back in the playoffs, and in true Houstonian, food-focused fashion, home stadium Minute Maid Park and various local restaurants and bars are offering up new dishes and specials on food and drink to cheer them on. Here is a roundup of some of the most indulgent game-day eats and the best deals this post-season:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Houston's most anticipated bakery finally opens after two-year wait
Eadough rolled out its top-notch pastries at soft opening in East Downtown this weekend.
A 1930s River Oaks home paved the way for this iconic Houston restaurant group
Houston's Backstreet Cafe has hosted thousands of diners, but was once occupied by single family.
HBCU Graduate Opens Houston’s First Black-Owned Hibachi Food Truck
Shortly after college graduation in 2021, the pair banded together to bring the first of its kind to one of the most ethnically diverse cities. Typically cooked on a large, open grill, the popular cuisine consists of a wide variety of foods, including vegetables, chicken, steak, shrimp, scallops, and even desserts. Hibachi restaurants are popular in major cities in the United States, but Robinson and Taylor are upgrading the food truck experience with its late-night hours, homemade frozen Italian ice-style treats, and more.
Kenny & Ziggy's brings a taste of New York to Houston!
Kenny & Ziggy's New York Delicatessen is a classic deli in the heart of Houston's Uptown.
Iconic Houston plant sale blooms with 80 years of the best bulbs for the greenest thumbs
Got plans this weekend? Check out the Bulb & Plant Mart and bring some life back to your garden.
Click2Houston.com
Toys ‘R’ Us returns with 8 Houston-area locations; Where to find the beloved childhood chain 🦒
HOUSTON – We are living in the age of reboots and remakes – anything can get a second chance and stores are included! Toys ‘R’ Us is now open in 25 Macy’s stores across Texas, eight of which can be found in the Houston area.
2022 H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade: What to expect this year
HOUSTON — Floats, balloons, bands and more -- this year's H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade is expected to be one for the books, especially after the many hiccups it has experienced in the past few years. Last year's parade was canceled just minutes before start time due to weather and...
Comments / 0