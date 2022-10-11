ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Saints Twitter livid over roughing the passer on Joe Burrow

Demario Davis was called for roughing the passer on Joe Burrow, and Saints Twitter was displeased. Roughing the passer was front and center last week, and it projects to be a topic of discussion in NFL circles moving forward. Early on in the game between the Cincinnati Bengals and New Orleans Saints, it became a debate.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Buccaneers should leave weakest link is Pittsburgh

The Buccaneers are losing against one of the worst teams in the NFL right now. The weakest link absolutely has to go to save this team. How we got to this point is beyond this writer. The Buccaneers were one of the best teams in the NFL less than a year ago. The loss of some offensive linemen hurt, but the Bucs had the weapons to overcome losses like that.
TAMPA, FL
Alabama Football: Defensive Report Card vs Tennessee

The road struggles for Alabama football continued, as it dropped its first game of 2022 at Tennessee. The Alabama defense rolled out its worst performance in at least two years. Some would contest that it was the worst showing by an Alabama defense in Nick Saban’s tenure. This defensive...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
