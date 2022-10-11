Read full article on original website
Saints Twitter livid over roughing the passer on Joe Burrow
Demario Davis was called for roughing the passer on Joe Burrow, and Saints Twitter was displeased. Roughing the passer was front and center last week, and it projects to be a topic of discussion in NFL circles moving forward. Early on in the game between the Cincinnati Bengals and New Orleans Saints, it became a debate.
Buccaneers should leave weakest link is Pittsburgh
The Buccaneers are losing against one of the worst teams in the NFL right now. The weakest link absolutely has to go to save this team. How we got to this point is beyond this writer. The Buccaneers were one of the best teams in the NFL less than a year ago. The loss of some offensive linemen hurt, but the Bucs had the weapons to overcome losses like that.
Buffalo Bills at Kansas Chiefs: Score, live updates, highlights
Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills have been waiting nine months for another shot at the Kansas City Chiefs. They'll finally get it at 4:25 Sunday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Kansas City defeated Buffalo 42-36 in one of the best games in NFL history in last year's AFC divisional playoffs....
Zach Wilson Fulfills Dream Competing Against Aaron Rodgers
Wilson left Lambeau Field with a win against his idol
Chiefs, Bills fans line up for showdown like it’s a Black Friday sale
Chiefs and Bills fans are ready for Sunday’s highly anticipated Week 6 matchup, lining up the night before to get in. We’re ready for the Kansas City Chiefs to host the Buffalo Bills in Week 6. Are you?. Chiefs and Bills fans in Kansas City sure are, as...
Jason Kelce calls out Dallas Cowboys fans with some aggressive comments
Jason Kelce is leaning all the way into Philly Pride and called out Dallas Cowboys fans for being corporate fans ahead of Sunday Night’s showdown. Any divisional rivalry game is going to prompt some trash-talking. NFL rivalries as storied as the Cowboys-Eagles. The Eagles’ four-time Pro Bowl center, Jason...
Alabama Football: Defensive Report Card vs Tennessee
The road struggles for Alabama football continued, as it dropped its first game of 2022 at Tennessee. The Alabama defense rolled out its worst performance in at least two years. Some would contest that it was the worst showing by an Alabama defense in Nick Saban’s tenure. This defensive...
