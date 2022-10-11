Read full article on original website
WWE News: Rey Mysterio Replaced By Dominik At Advertised Appearance, Smackdown Lowdown Highlights, Smackdown In Three Minutes
– PWInsider reports that Rey Mysterio has been pulled from an advertised appearance at the Cricket Wireless store in Oklahoma City on Monday. He was replaced by his son Dominik. This is due to Rey being moved to the Smackdown roster. Dominik bragged about it on Twitter. – Here are...
Saraya On Being Nervous In Her First AEW Promo, Criticism Of Her Reference To WWE
Saraya’s first promo in AEW didn’t go off the way she wanted, and she recently discussed the promo and the online reaction to her WWE reference in the promo. The AEW star appeared on Talk is Jericho and discussed the promo, which was criticized by fans for her delivery as well as what was perceived as a shot against WWE when she said she now had “a boss that listens to me.” You can check out the highlights from the discussion below:
The Great Muta Credits Demons For His AEW Rampage Appearance
In an interview with Wrestling Inc, The Great Muta spoke about his appearance on AEW Rampage last month, where he saved Sting from the House of Black. He said: “If you look back on the history of Great Muta, the first thing that comes to mind is Sting. Great Muta was also energized and motivated by all of this. When the gates of the demon world opened up to me, suddenly, I was in AEW’s ring. I saw Sting, and knew that if I saved him, he would come to my retirement match in Yokohama.“
Sasha Banks Comments On Possible Match With KAIRI
Sasha Banks got the internet speculating a bit this weekend about a possible match with WWE alumna KAIRI. Banks posted to her Instagram stories last night to share a mockup graphic of Banks vs. KAIRI for the IWGP Women’s Championship. Banks posted the image with the caption “It’s so very interesting.”
WWE Day 1 Reportedly Cancelled, Won’t Be Rescheduled
WWE Day 1 won’t be taking place in 2023, according to a new report. Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston reports that according to multiple sources, the January 1st PPV has been cancelled and won’t be rescheduled. If the report is accurate, that means that there would be no Premium Live Event set to take place between Survivor Series in November and the Royal Rumble in late January.
Karrion Kross Gets In ‘Car Accident’ On WWE Smackdown, Attacked By Drew McIntyre
It doesn’t appear as if Karrion Kross will be competing on Smackdown tonight after a “car accident” and an attack by Drew McIntyre. Friday night’s show kicked off with Kross and Scarlett being the victim of a car accident that appeared to be caused by McIntyre. McIntyre, who was being held back by WWE officials, burst free and began attacking Kross, slamming him headfirst into the pickup truck that collided with Kross’ car. McIntyre was pulled away, shouting, “This is just the beginning!”
WWE News: Bray Wyatt Is Confronted By His Masked Self On Smackdown, Note On Jimmy Uso Not Being At Show
– Bray Wyatt appeared in the main event segment on tonight’s WWE Smackdown, addressing the fans until he was confronted by his masked self. Wyatt came out for the final segment on tonight’s show and spoke to the fans, thanking them for staying with him and supporting him through the last year during which he lost everything. Wyatt said that the fans had inspired him and helped him get through the tough times before his masked self appeared on the TitanTron and said:
Various News: Gabe Sapolsky Scouting Talent for WWE, Hikaru Shida Ready to Become 3-Belts Shida, Reminder on Tonight’s NJPW Strong
– PWInsider reports that Gabe Sapolsky was in attendance at last night’s AAW Jim Lynam Memorial Tournament show to scout talent for WWE. As previously reported, Sapolsky was recently brought back to WWE to work with the creative team. – On next week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, former AEW...
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results 10.15.22: Liv Morgan vs. Sonya Deville, More
WWE held a Saturday Night’s Main Event house show in Phoenix, Arizona on Saturday, and the results are online. You can see the full results below, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:. – Madcap Moss def. Happy Corbin. – Hit Row def. Maximum Male Models. – Raquel Rodriguez def. Shayna Baszler.
NXT Live Results 10.15.22: Six-Man Tag Team Main Event, More
WWE held an NXT-branded live event on Saturday night in Gainesville, Florida and the results are online. You can see the full results from the show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:. * Ikemen Jiro def. Javier Bernal. * Veer Mahan & Sanga def. Hank Walker & Quincy Elliott. * Julius Creed...
Early Spoilers On Plans For Tonight’s SmackDown
A number of details on the creative choices for tonight’s SmackDown have been provided by Fightful. The following spoilers are, as always, subject to change. – There is a planned focus on Bray Wyatt as one of the key aspects for tonight’s broadcast. Wyatt will be utilizing a mask designated internally as an “Uncle Howdy” mask. Planned elements will incorporate the aesthetic of a derelict Firefly Funhouse set.
USA Network Reportedly ‘Thrilled’ Over Improved WWE Raw Ratings
USA Network is reportedly very happy with how Raw’s ratings numbers have improved as of late. The Monday night show has shown marked improvement since Vince McMahon exited the company in mid-July, with the numbers from July 25 (the first post-McMahon episode) to current averaging a 0.52 demo rating and 1.886 million viewers. Those are both marked improvement from the 0.46 demo rating and 1.735 million for 2022 up until that point, which is particularly notable considering that the five of the 12 weeks have been against Monday Night Football.
Two More Matches Added To Next Week’s Impact Wrestling
Impact Wrestling has announced two more matches for next Thursday’s episode on AXS TV. They include Taylor Wilde vs. Mia Yim and Joe Hendry vs. Jason Hotch. The updated lineup includes:. * Impact Wrestling Tag Team Championship: The OGK (c) vs. Heath & Rhino. * Eric Young vs. Rich...
WWE News: Note on Tonight’s NXT Live Event, Dominik Mysterio Set for Signing, Rhea Ripley Says Goodbye to Rey Mysterio
– WWE NXT is back for another live event tonight at the Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center in Gainesville, Florida. WWE is advertising NXT World Champion Bron Breakker, NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose, Cameron Grimes, Jacy Jayne, Gigi Dolin, and Cora Jade for tonight’s show. – Ahead...
WWE News: Stock Hits Highest Closing Price In Three Years, Latest UpUpDownDown Battle Of Brands
– WWE’s stock hit its highest closing price in three years on Thursday. The stock closed at $75.49 today, the best closing price for the stock since it hit $75.91 on September 17th, 2019. The stock’s 52-week high is $76.13, though that was not a closing price. It is...
Impact Wrestling Rating Hits Nine-Week High, Viewership Up
This week’s episode of Impact Wrestling did its highest rating in over two months, while viewership was also up from last week. Thursday’s show brought in a 0.03 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 94,000 viewers, up by two ticks and 5.6% respectively from last week’s 0.01 demo rating and 89,000 viewers. The demo rating was the highest for the show since the August 11th episode also hit a 0.03. Meanwhile, the audience was up from last week but still down from the 100,000 viewers for two weeks ago.
Hamilton’s New Japan Strong (Autumn Action 2022) 10.15.2022 Review
Hamilton’s New Japan Strong (Autumn Action 2022) 10.15.2022 Review. Doc Gallows pinned Che Cabrera in 7:53 (**¼) Mark Davis & Kyle Fletcher pinned Danny Limelight & JR Kratos in 10:08 to retain the NJPW Strong Openweight tag team championships (***½) Fred Rosser and Chris Dickinson went to...
Spoiler On Title Match Added To Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
A new title match was announced during tonight’s AEW Rampage taping for next week’s Dynamite. During the Thursday night taping, it was announced that Chris Jericho will defend the ROH World Championship against Dalton Castle on Tuesday’s live episode of Dynamite in Cincinnati, Ohio. Dynamite airs on...
Tom Lawlor On His Feud With Fred Rosser, STARDOM Talent Competing on NJPW Strong
Tom Lawlor is a big part of NJPW Strong, and he recently discussed his feud with Fred Rosser, STARDOM talent competing on the brand and more. Lawlor spoke with Fightful for a new interview and you can check out some highlights below:. On his match against Homicide at New Japan...
Matt Striker Set To Return To MLW This Month
PWInsider reports that Matt Striker is set to return to Major League Wrestling at MLW Fightland on October 30. The event happens in Philadelphia at the 2300 Arena. Striker previously worked for the announce team, along with Tony Schiavone, back in 2019.
