Iowa City Police have arrested a transient they say shoplifted alcohol in his pants three times in one week from the same convenience store. Staff at Kwik Star on Keokuk Street say they have video of 58-year-old Roy Baker taking various alcoholic beverages, stuffing them in his pants and leaving the store without paying three times during a one-week span last August.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 10 HOURS AGO