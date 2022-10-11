Read full article on original website
KCRG.com
Omaha man arrested in Fayette County
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At around 3:45 a.m. Sunday morning the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office looked into a suspicious vehicle located at High and Dry Storage Units in Oelwein. After investigating, they arrested 47-year-old Christopher Monzu from Omaha, Nebraska for an out of state warrant for a felony...
KIMT
Waterloo man pleads not guilty to 2020 threats and gunfire in Charles City
CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A Waterloo man is pleading not guilty in connection to gunfire in Floyd County in the summer of 2020. Calvin Tillman Edwards, 20, is charged with aiding and abetting intimidation with a dangerous weapon. Court documents state that on June 13, 2020, Edwards ordered a...
KCRG.com
CRSD, CRPD, and Coralville investigating assault charges in regards to 7th grade volleyball team and coach
A man was taken to the hospital after a motorcycle crash in Cedar Rapids Thursday night.
KCRG.com
Police investigate assault involving Wilson Middle School Volleyball team and coach
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids School District said it was investigating an incident Tuesday involving the 7th Grade Wilson Middle School Volleyball team and the coach. According to students, an argument began between several players and the coach after a game in Iowa City. “She ran up,...
KCRG.com
Motorcycle fire at Edgewood & Ellis intersection in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Emergency crews responded after a motorcycle caught fire at the Edgewood Rd and Ellis Blvd NW intersection on Friday. The northbound lanes of Edgewood were blocked off while crews extinguished the fire. No injuries were reported. The roads opened back up at approximately 6: 42...
KCRG.com
'Tats for Tots' aims to provide Christmas cheer for those in need

KCRG.com
I-380 Ramp closure at A Avenue

KCJJ
IC woman arrested after allegedly beating juvenile with a belt
Iowa City Police have arrested a woman they say beat a juvenile with a belt. The alleged incident reportedly took place around 2am on September 24th at the Bittersweet Court residence of 25-year-old Doniece Mason. Police allege Mason struck the victim with a belt multiple times, causing redness and swelling to the girl’s forearms, legs and face. Mason allegedly admitted to striking the girl with a belt.
KCRG.com
Dimione Walker to argue self-defense in Taboo shooting
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man charged for his role in the Taboo Nightclub and Lounge shooting, has filed a notice that he plans to rely on the defense(s) of self-defense and defense of others in his upcoming murder trial. Walker is facing a charge of first-degree murder for...
KCRG.com
Delaware County man dies in farming accident

KCRG.com
New website aims to lower barriers to legal resources in Iowa

Teens Involved In Stabbing At Vinton-Shellsburg High School
(Vinton, IA) An investigation’s underway after a stabbing involving two teenagers outside Vinton-Shellsburg High School northwest of Cedar Rapids. Police say a 16-year-old boy stabbed a 15-year-old boy just after 7:30 Monday. Police say both teens are from Center Point-Urbana and were attending a driver’s ed class at the school. The suspect is charged with felony willful injury.
kciiradio.com
Therapist Arrested for Fraudulent Practices in Washington County
The Washington Police Department arrested forty-two-year-old John Paul Nganga on a Washington County Warrant for Fraudulent Practices Second Degree, a Class D Felony. In June of 2022, the Washington Police Department was contacted by the Cedar Rapids Police Department concerning a therapist who had submitted fraudulent bills through the Grace C. Mae Advocacy Center.
KCJJ
ICPD arrests transient who allegedly shoplifted booze in his pants three times in one week from same convenience store
Iowa City Police have arrested a transient they say shoplifted alcohol in his pants three times in one week from the same convenience store. Staff at Kwik Star on Keokuk Street say they have video of 58-year-old Roy Baker taking various alcoholic beverages, stuffing them in his pants and leaving the store without paying three times during a one-week span last August.
KCRG.com
Iowa City man gets 50 year sentence for killing wife

KCJJ
IC woman faces child endangerment charge after toddler reportedly found wandering near street
An Iowa City woman has been arrested after Johnson County deputies claim her toddler was found wandering near a road. Deputies report a two-year-old was found unaccompanied near Metric Road in the Modern Manor manufactured housing community just before 6pm Thursday. The child was wearing only a diaper and sweatshirt with no shoes. The temperature at the time was 43 degrees.
KCRG.com
Tattoo event raises money for Foundation 2
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Dozens of people in eastern Iowa have new tattoos after a fundraiser for Foundation 2 Saturday afternoon. People were waiting in a line out the door of Art by Lin in downtown Marion for the tattoos, which all incorporated semicolons. It’s a symbol of strength through mental health struggles and thoughts of suicide.
KCJJ
Chicagoland man arrested for intoxication at Northside Iowa City Brain Rock
The Northside Iowa City “Brain Rock” has attracted another underage intoxicated man. Police noticed 18-year-old James Vargas, from the Chicago suburb of Lake Villa, with his pants around the ankles at the local attraction on Market Street just after Midnight Wednesday. Upon contact, he reportedly had bloodshot watery eyes, slurred speech, and had the odor of ingested alcohol.
KCRG.com
Inmate escapes on work release in Linn County
LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A 21-year-old who was convicted of Robbery in the 2nd Degree failed to report back to the Hope House Residential Facility as required yesterday. Brent Lee Robinson was admitted to the work release facility on August 11th, 2022. He is 6′3″ and weighs 201 pounds.
KCRG.com
One hurt in single-vehicle crash on Interstate 380
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was airlifted to a hospital after a motorcycle crashed along Interstate 380 on Saturday afternoon. At around 4:21 pm., the Iowa Department of Transportation reported that Interstate 380 northbound was blocked by a crash near the interchange between it and U.S. Highway 30 and 151. Emergency crews were seen on Iowa DOT traffic cameras attending to the crash, with traffic being diverted onto Highway 30.
