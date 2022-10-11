ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Much Do You Need to Save Each Month to Retire With $1 Million?

If your goal is to be a millionaire when you retire, how much should you save and invest each month? It might be less than you think. In this video, Certified Financial Planner® Matt Frankel gives investors a guideline of how much they should aim to put in their retirement accounts, depending on when they're starting.

The $18,984 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook
If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income. For example: one easy trick could pay you as much as $18,984 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Simply click here to discover how to learn more about these strategies .

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Matthew Frankel is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The Motley Fool

Married or Divorced? 3 Social Security Moves to Make Right Now

Millions of retirees rely on Social Security to make ends meet. There are a few ways married and divorced retirees can make the most of their benefits. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

