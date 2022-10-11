ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Daily Mail

Glamorous childcare worker who got hooked on meth turned into a 'one woman crime wave' - as her lengthy criminal record showing convictions for dangerous driving, firearms, fraud and drug supply is revealed

A former childcare worker turned drug dealer is back behind bars after relapsing. Teneil Lee Hassan, 25, appeared in Brisbane Supreme Court on Wednesday for breaching a four-year suspended sentence after she was charged with a string of offences, including dangerous driving, fraud and drug supply. Justice Martin Burns described...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Jeni Larmour: Student was given drugs that killed her - coroner

A high-achieving student died on her first night at university after taking drugs given to her "by another", a coroner has ruled. Jeni Larmour, 18, from Newtonhamilton, County Armagh, died on 3 October 2020, hours after arriving in Newcastle. She consumed a lethal combination of alcohol and ketamine, a tranquiliser...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Emotional family vow to leave 'no stone unturned' as coroner rules architecture student, 18, who died after taking ketamine on her first night at university was given the drugs by someone else

A family of an 'articulate and accomplished' architecture student who died on her first night at university after taking ketamine has said they will leave 'no stone unturned' in their efforts to get answers about her death. Jeni Larmour, 18, from Newtonhamilton, Northern Ireland, died hours after arriving at Newcastle...
U.K.
BBC

Dudley couple tried to bring £1.75m of cocaine into UK

Two people who tried to smuggle up to £1.75m of cocaine into the UK had their goods replaced by wooden blocks. Michael Williams and Jessica Waldron, of Dudley, West Midlands, were arrested after arriving at Heathrow Airport from Colombia in 2019. They were to handover 22kg (48.5lbs) of the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Veterinary nurse, 29, dubbed 'every passenger's worst nightmare' after downing bottle of vodka and causing chaos on Thomas Cook flight from Manchester to Turkey can keep her job

A veterinary nurse dubbed 'every passenger's worst nightmare' after she downed a bottle of vodka and caused chaos on a flight from Manchester to Turkey has been allowed to keep her job following a disciplinary hearing. Katherine Heyes, from Wigan, was 'screaming and swearing at everyone' - including her own...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Schoolgirl, 12, who killed herself after being bullied during lockdown was taken to the GP by her concerned mother a year before her death but wasn't referred after describing her mood as '10 out of 10', inquest hears

A 12-year-old girl who killed herself after being bullied during lockdown was taken to a GP by her mother more than a year before her death but wasn't referred, an inquest has heard. Charley-Ann Patterson was found dead at her home in Cramlington, Northumberland, on October 1, 2020. Her parents...
PUBLIC SAFETY

