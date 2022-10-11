Read full article on original website
Related
Glamorous childcare worker who got hooked on meth turned into a 'one woman crime wave' - as her lengthy criminal record showing convictions for dangerous driving, firearms, fraud and drug supply is revealed
A former childcare worker turned drug dealer is back behind bars after relapsing. Teneil Lee Hassan, 25, appeared in Brisbane Supreme Court on Wednesday for breaching a four-year suspended sentence after she was charged with a string of offences, including dangerous driving, fraud and drug supply. Justice Martin Burns described...
Law student, 26, died after wrongly being denied a face-to-face appointment with his GP, NHS officials say
A law student died after wrongly being denied a face-to-face GP appointment, the NHS has admitted. David Nash, 26, from Nantwich in Cheshire, had four phone appointments with GPs and nurses between October and November 2020. He was denied an in-person consultation, despite telling practice staff that he was suffering...
BBC
Jeni Larmour: Student was given drugs that killed her - coroner
A high-achieving student died on her first night at university after taking drugs given to her "by another", a coroner has ruled. Jeni Larmour, 18, from Newtonhamilton, County Armagh, died on 3 October 2020, hours after arriving in Newcastle. She consumed a lethal combination of alcohol and ketamine, a tranquiliser...
Emotional family vow to leave 'no stone unturned' as coroner rules architecture student, 18, who died after taking ketamine on her first night at university was given the drugs by someone else
A family of an 'articulate and accomplished' architecture student who died on her first night at university after taking ketamine has said they will leave 'no stone unturned' in their efforts to get answers about her death. Jeni Larmour, 18, from Newtonhamilton, Northern Ireland, died hours after arriving at Newcastle...
U.K.・
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Dudley couple tried to bring £1.75m of cocaine into UK
Two people who tried to smuggle up to £1.75m of cocaine into the UK had their goods replaced by wooden blocks. Michael Williams and Jessica Waldron, of Dudley, West Midlands, were arrested after arriving at Heathrow Airport from Colombia in 2019. They were to handover 22kg (48.5lbs) of the...
Walmart self-checkout thief facing 10 years in jail challenged charge with defense even the wrongly accused should know
A WALMART thief facing 10 years in jail for stealing $80 worth of goods at self-check has successfully appealed as judges branded the charge “unfair”. Chasity Shirley, 34, faced the lengthy sentence after swapping the barcodes of two items when she was at a Kentucky store in 2018.
Prison librarian, 45, 'molested six male inmates during eight-month stint working in Lancashire jail'
A woman has been accused of molesting six male inmates during her eight-month spell as a prison librarian. Sharon Mawdesley allegedly sexually assaulted a group of men during her short stint at Lancashire prison HMP Kirkham. Before she left in 2018, the 45-year-old was employed by Lanchashire County Council's library...
Seven-year-old girl ‘pushed aside’ during Queen’s coffin incident
Visitor to lying in state says niece queued for 15 hours and they are trying to get back in
U.K.・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Student, 17, who died after heart rate spiralled to 240bpm was NOT seen by cardiologist after being rushed to A&E by parents, inquest hears
A 17-year-old student died who died from a undiagnosed heart illness which saw his heart rate skyrocket was not seen by a cardiologist when he went to A&E, an inquest has heard. Christian Hobbs, described as 'extremely fit' by relatives, was rushed to hospital on Boxing Day 2017 after his...
Veterinary nurse, 29, dubbed 'every passenger's worst nightmare' after downing bottle of vodka and causing chaos on Thomas Cook flight from Manchester to Turkey can keep her job
A veterinary nurse dubbed 'every passenger's worst nightmare' after she downed a bottle of vodka and caused chaos on a flight from Manchester to Turkey has been allowed to keep her job following a disciplinary hearing. Katherine Heyes, from Wigan, was 'screaming and swearing at everyone' - including her own...
Schoolgirl, 12, who killed herself after being bullied during lockdown was taken to the GP by her concerned mother a year before her death but wasn't referred after describing her mood as '10 out of 10', inquest hears
A 12-year-old girl who killed herself after being bullied during lockdown was taken to a GP by her mother more than a year before her death but wasn't referred, an inquest has heard. Charley-Ann Patterson was found dead at her home in Cramlington, Northumberland, on October 1, 2020. Her parents...
Bus ride turns to horror for little Australian girl after she was bashed by a group of adults in 'cowardly act'
A girl has been taken to hospital with multiple injures after she was allegedly assaulted by a group of adults during a Darwin bus ride. The 12-year-old was travelling on bus number 4 from the inner-city suburb of Parap to Casuarina shopping centre about 6pm on Sunday when the alleged attack occurred.
International Business Times
Family Tortured With Iron Rod, Forced To Eat Human Excreta Over Suspicion Of Witchcraft
A family of four in India, including three women, were tortured with a hot iron rod and forced to eat human excreta over allegations that they practiced witchcraft, reports said. The horrific incident occurred in Aswari village in the eastern Indian state of Jharkhand over the weekend. The police arrested...
Girl, 11, left with life-changing injuries after being attacked by dog before passers-by rescue her
An 11-year-old girl has been left with life-changing injuries after she was attacked by a dog before being rescued by passers-by. Dramatic images captured from a video which was shot at the scene in East London yesterday, shows a taxi driver jumping out of his car with a bat to rescue the girl.
Urgent prescription warning as thousands harmed and 29 killed by NHS mistakes
BRITS have been warned to check their prescriptions after 29 people died following mistakes to their medication. Data shows that almost 6,000 people were harmed due to errors. Millions of Brits rely on their regular prescriptions to keep them healthy and to control illness. The new NHS data shows that...
Husband jailed for dealing fentanyl less than a month after his wife was busted on the same charges
A man in Colorado was arrested during a traffic stop on drug possession charges less than a month after his wife was arrested and charged with felony drug charges.
Urgent warning as thousands of people have been given the wrong flu jab – are you one of them?
THOUSANDS of Brits have been given the wrong flu jab which leaves them exposed to the deadly virus this coming winter. Many people aged 65 years and over could have been given a flu jab which is ineffective for the age group. Experts have called on healthcare professionals to revaccinate...
Driver, 16, is charged after allegedly fleeing a horror crash scene as his two teen girl passengers died in the car
A young driver has been charged after he allegedly smashed a car into a tree in heavy rain with two teenage girls dying in the horror crash. The boy, 16, was charged with two counts of culpable driving causing death following the fatal crash on the Monaro Highway in Hume, ACT on Saturday night.
Police in Upstate Bust into ‘The Castle’ to Get Dangerous Drug Lord
Good police work in Upstate New York led to the arrest of a longtime drug lord allegedly responsible for infiltrating our streets with a litany of narcotics. When police seized his stash on Monday, they found all kinds of drugs including meth, crack, and fentanyl. In addition to a large...
Beautiful face of medieval woman found in Scottish priory is brought back to life 700 years after her death using 3D digital reconstruction
Scientists have ingeniously built a 3D digital reconstruction of a 'beautiful' 14th century woman and a cleric with a cleft palate - both of whom will talk to visitors at a book festival about life at Scotland's 'cradle of Christianity'. The unknown woman, who died in her 20s and was...
Comments / 3