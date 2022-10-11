New York Giants receiver Darius Slayton displays mental toughness in standout performance against Green Bay Packers

Read full article on original website
NFL picks against the spread: Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants will surprise again in Week 6
NFL picks against the spread are back with a look ahead to the most worthwhile Week 6 matchups in the
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones brushes off reported rift with Daniel Snyder
Dan Snyder largely kept a low profile for several months, skipping Washington’s annual welcome home luncheon and allowing wife Tanya to be the face of the ownership for the Commanders. Then came his team’s visit to Dallas. Snyder was front and center on the star at the 50-yard line...
SkySports
NFL Predictions Week Six: Bills @ Chiefs, Cowboys @ Eagles, 49ers @ Falcons
Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs - Josh Allen versus Patrick Mahomes - dominates the Week Six slate in the NFL, but who will emerge victorious?. Neil Reynolds and Jeff Reinebold were joined by a pair of Super Bowl winners, Will Blackmon and Torry Holt, on the latest Inside The Huddle podcast to make their predictions for this Sunday's live action on Sky Sports.
SkySports
MJ Acosta-Ruiz: NFL Network presenter wants to 'take door off the hinges' in representation of women of colour in the sport
MJ Acosta-Ruiz is the host of the NFL Network's flagship show Total Access, having taken over in 2020 – though, at the time, she feared a phone call of a very different nature. "I thought I was getting fired," Acosta-Ruiz said on the latest episode of Her Huddle (available...
