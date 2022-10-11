Read full article on original website
BBC
Leeds fire: Emergency crews tackle city centre blaze
Fire crews in Leeds tackled a large blaze in a city centre building on Saturday night. It broke out on the top floors of a derelict high rise building in Cookridge Street, near the city's Millennium Square, at about 19:50 BST. A number of nearby pubs and restaurants were evacuated,...
BBC
Boy, 11, is Blackpool crime spree ringleader, MP says
An 11-year-old boy who attacked a police officer is the "ringleader" of a crime spree, an MP has said. Conservative MP Scott Benton said a gang of youths had committed "hundreds of crimes" in Blackpool in recent weeks. He said police attempts to bring the ringleader to justice had been...
BBC
Edenfield Centre: Staff sacked over abuse at hospital
Some staff who worked at a mental health hospital where the BBC filmed patients being mistreated have been sacked, an NHS trust has said. A BBC Panorama investigation found a "toxic culture of humiliation, verbal abuse and bullying" at the Edenfield Centre in Prestwich near Manchester. The trust said "following...
BBC
Boy, 16, dies after car hits lamp post in Tameside
A 16-year-old boy who was a passenger in a car that hit a lamp post has died, police have said. Two other people were injured following the crash in Droylsden Road, Tameside, at about 20:00 BST on Saturday, Greater Manchester Police said. Officers arrested the 18-year-old driver of a white...
BBC
Police still baffled by 2012 murder of Harlow family
The detective leading an investigation into the murder of a mother and her five children said there remained "facts in this case that don't add up". Dr Abdul Shakoor's wife Dr Sabah Usmani, sons Muneeb, nine, and Rayyan, six, and daughter Hira, 12, died in a fire at their Harlow home in 2012.
BBC
Girl fought off masked robber who tied up her and her brother
A teenage girl fought off a masked robber who broke into her Glasgow home. The 16-year-old and her brother, 13, were tied up while two men ransacked their parents' home in Baillieston in December last year. The whole ordeal was overheard by a friend of the girl who had been...
BBC
Leah Croucher: Parents visit murder inquiry house in Milton Keynes
The parents of Leah Croucher have visited the house where human remains were found earlier this week. On Wednesday, police said unidentified remains and a rucksack and personal items belonging to the 19-year-old had been found at a Milton Keynes property. A post-mortem examination is due to take place on...
BBC
Man dies in suspected gas explosion in Denny
A man has died in a suspected gas explosion in central Scotland. Emergency services were called to reports of a blast at an outbuilding in Denny at about 16:10 on Sunday. Police Scotland said a man was pronounced dead at the scene, and there was no wider danger to the public.
BBC
Trio jailed for Birmingham shooting which paralysed boy
Two men and a teenager have been jailed for the attempted murder of a 13-year-old boy who was paralysed in a shooting. Gunshots were fired at the victim in the Hockley Circus underpass in Birmingham, as he was on his way to get food with friends, police said. Zidann Edwards,...
BBC
Peter Tobin: Serial killer's ashes scattered at sea
Serial killer Peter Tobin's ashes have been scattered at sea after no-one came forward to claim his body. Tobin, who died last week aged 76, was convicted of raping and murdering Polish student Angelika Kluk, 23, and hiding her body under the floor of a Glasgow church in 2006. He...
BBC
James Taplin released from Hewell Prison by accident
A man who was released from jail by accident is being hunted by police. James Taplin from Gloucestershire, was remanded in custody by magistrates in September on charges of aggravated burglary and malicious wounding. He was due at Gloucester Crown Court on Friday, but his solicitor said he had "apparently...
BBC
Murder victim was infatuated with Prince Charles, court hears
A vulnerable woman believed she had a YouTube relationship with the Prince of Wales before she was murdered by her friend, a court heard. Mee Kuen Chong was allegedly attacked in her Wembley home by Jemma Mitchell last June and then carried off in a large blue suitcase and left in Devon.
BBC
Boston poultry worker denies using butchery skills to dismember ex
A poultry worker accused of murdering his estranged partner has denied using his butchery skills to dismember her body. Body parts belonging to mother-of-one Ilona Golabek, 27, were found dumped in a park in Boston, in February. Prosecutors allege Kamil Ranoszek, 42, bludgeoned her to death and then mutilated her...
BBC
Events will not need new rules after death, report finds
The UK Government has found there is no need to change legislation, after looking into circumstances surrounding the death of a woman after an incident at Padstow's Obby Oss festival. Laura Smallwood died in 2019 after being struck by a person wearing the traditional wooden costume of an oss. The...
BBC
Wife's 'nightmare' as man waits four years for trial
The wife of a man who has been told he will spend at least four years and four months in jail before standing trial says she is living in a "nightmare". Voja Petkovic, 36, was arrested in January 2019 and remains on remand despite not facing trial. He denies supplying...
BBC
Thousands of polystyrene balls leak into Bristol house daily
Thousands of potentially hazardous polystyrene balls have been leaking into a tenant's house and garden in Bristol "every single day". Michelle lives in a council property in Bedminster and urged the authority to fix the problem that began in December. The balls appear to be coming through the extractor fans...
BBC
Creeslough: Community pulls together to carry its broken heart
The people of Creeslough in County Donegal have experienced a week like no-one could have imagined. Ten people between the ages of five and 59 taken too soon, in an explosion nobody could have foreseen. Since last Friday, they have had to go through the ordeal of waiting for their...
BBC
Stop and search handcuffing unjustified, says report
A police force was "unjustified" in handcuffing compliant people during stop and searches, inspectors said. Norfolk Police was praised in its latest inspection, with an "outstanding" rating for good use of resources and "good" for preventing crime. But a report found it "requires improvement" in its treatment of the...
BBC
Battersea Power Station opens after decades of decay
Looming over the River Thames, Battersea Power Station lay derelict for decades. On Friday, though, the reinvention of one of London's truly iconic buildings is complete as it opens to the public for the first time. Transforming this beloved Art Deco edifice into a shopping and leisure complex has been...
