ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sporting News

Why Jose Ramirez wears a chain with a photo of himself during Guardians games

The legend of Jose Ramirez's jewelry is a robust one. The Guardians superstar third baseman is already one of the most beloved athletes in Cleveland, having signed a seven-year, $141 million contract to remain in Ohio, well under market for a player with his stats at his age. But beyond his undeniable talent, Ramirez is just known to be ridiculously cool.
CLEVELAND, OH
Sporting News

Padres vs. Dodgers weather update: NLDS Game 4 delayed with rain

Seems it never rains in Southern California. But ahead of Saturday's NLDS Game 4 between the Padres and Dodgers, it has poured. Rain arrived at Petco Park hours before the start of the pivotal matchup, which has a scheduled start time of 9:37 p.m. ET (6:37 p.m. PT). The game...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Houston, TX
Sports
Sporting News

The moments that doomed the Dodgers in their stunning NLDS loss to the Padres

The rain was falling in San Diego and the Dodgers' season was circling the drain. Both things were hard to believe. LA, somehow, was about to wash out of the 2022 MLB playoffs in the second round after 111 wins in the regular season. How was that even possible, especially after the Dodgers had won Game 1 of their NLDS against the Padres?
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sporting News

The night the Pirates died: Pittsburgh baseball hasn't recovered from Francisco Cabrera, Sid Bream and the Braves' NLCS comeback

If you think about it, and Pittsburghers old enough to remember try very hard not to, team director of publicity Jim Lachimia had the best view of anyone who cared about the Pirates on that night 30 years ago. He was close enough to the action to hear it, smell it, almost taste it. He could not really see what was happening, though. It was for the best.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy