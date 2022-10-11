Read full article on original website
Three men were shot during a possible robbery attempt in southeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Three killed in three separate fatal accidents across Houston overnighthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Fulshear and Sugar Land residents convicted of health care fraudCovering KatySugar Land, TX
Fort Bend County prostitution arrest now looks like human traffickingCovering KatyFort Bend County, TX
More than meets the eye in Downtown HoustonB.KarlHouston, TX
Sporting News
Why Jose Ramirez wears a chain with a photo of himself during Guardians games
The legend of Jose Ramirez's jewelry is a robust one. The Guardians superstar third baseman is already one of the most beloved athletes in Cleveland, having signed a seven-year, $141 million contract to remain in Ohio, well under market for a player with his stats at his age. But beyond his undeniable talent, Ramirez is just known to be ridiculously cool.
Sporting News
Aaron Judge's latest playoff golden sombrero vs. Cleveland draws boos from Yankees fans: 'I've got to play better'
Aaron Judge may be the favorite for American League MVP, but if the Yankees are to have any chance at winning postseason hardware, it will need its star slugger to step up in October. Judge has been a shell of his regular-season self in the opening two games of New...
Sporting News
Padres vs. Dodgers weather update: NLDS Game 4 delayed with rain
Seems it never rains in Southern California. But ahead of Saturday's NLDS Game 4 between the Padres and Dodgers, it has poured. Rain arrived at Petco Park hours before the start of the pivotal matchup, which has a scheduled start time of 9:37 p.m. ET (6:37 p.m. PT). The game...
Sporting News
What to know from the Astros' historic 18-inning win over the Mariners in ALDS Game 3
The one-line summary here is that the Astros are moving on to the 2022 ALCS after sweeping the Mariners in the ALDS. But there's a lot to say about Houston's clinching victory. The AL's top seed needed 18 innings Saturday to knock off No. 5 Seattle 1-0 in Game 3....
Sporting News
The moments that doomed the Dodgers in their stunning NLDS loss to the Padres
The rain was falling in San Diego and the Dodgers' season was circling the drain. Both things were hard to believe. LA, somehow, was about to wash out of the 2022 MLB playoffs in the second round after 111 wins in the regular season. How was that even possible, especially after the Dodgers had won Game 1 of their NLDS against the Padres?
Sporting News
Braves manager Brian Snitker downplays 'so-called hostile environment' in Philadelphia
Game 3 of the NLDS at Citizen's Bank Park is undoubtedly going to be a raucous affair. It'll be the first postseason game there since Game 5 of the 2011 NLDS, a 1-0 loss to the Cardinals that sent the Phillies packing. Philadelphia has been starved for another appearance since,...
Sporting News
The night the Pirates died: Pittsburgh baseball hasn't recovered from Francisco Cabrera, Sid Bream and the Braves' NLCS comeback
If you think about it, and Pittsburghers old enough to remember try very hard not to, team director of publicity Jim Lachimia had the best view of anyone who cared about the Pirates on that night 30 years ago. He was close enough to the action to hear it, smell it, almost taste it. He could not really see what was happening, though. It was for the best.
