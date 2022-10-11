Read full article on original website
WVU OHRP offers research community virtual support
The WVU Office of Human Research Protections is holding office hours via Zoom on designated days through December to provide support to the research community. Investigators, research staff and students are encouraged to drop into these sessions at their convenience with questions about ongoing research, developing research projects, the WVU+kc system, general IRB considerations and more.
Lisicky to give reading, assist graduate students on nonfiction
Award-winning memoirist and WVU 2022 Sturm Writer in Residence Paul Lisicky will give a reading at 7:30 p.m. Monday (Oct. 17) in Elizabeth Moore Hall. The reading, open to the public, will be followed by a book signing. As the Sturm Writer in Residence, Lisicky will spend the week working...
Application period open for sustainable development interns
The WVU Center for Resilient Communities is accepting applications for its fourth annual Sustainable Development Internship. The internship is made possible through a generous partnership with The One Foundation. The Sustainable Development Internship is designed for undergraduate students who wish to cultivate their leadership and community-based research capacities to contribute...
OnCore-EPIC integration goes live this month
Beginning Monday, Oct. 24, all clinical trial protocols and participant data will be expected to be in OnCore. OnCore will be the primary source for all protocol and participant data for clinical trials being conducted at WVU Health Sciences. Data entered in OnCore will be linked and exported to EPIC.
LCSEE offers seminar on NASA testbed for spacecrafts
The Lane Department of Computer Science and Electrical Engineering Graduate Seminar will host “Development of NASA Software-Only Simulation Testbed for Spacecrafts” at 5 p.m. Monday (Oct. 17) in Room 135, Advanced Engineering Research Building. The speaker is Scott Zemerick, chief engineer and program manager of TMC Technologies. Find...
WVPEC executive director honored at state and national levels for leadership in public education
Donna Hoylman Peduto, executive director of the West Virginia Public Education Collaborative, is being recognized for her leadership in and commitment to public education by a statewide publication and a federal institution. Peduto was named a fellow for the Appalachian Regional Commission’s Appalachian Leadership Institute and honored as a “West...
2022 WVU United Way Campus Campaign update
After one week of WVU’s United Way Campus Campaign, we have raised $98,977 for United Way of Monongalia and Preston Counties. Consider donating today to help make a positive impact on our local community. Your contribution, no matter the size, can create a tremendous impact on our community. For...
Ready. Set. Recycle.
Faculty, staff and students are invited to join West Virginia University’s Office of Sustainability and several other community partners for an on-campus recycling education event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday (Oct. 17). The event will be held at the Canady Creative Arts Center parking lot (northern corner...
WVU to celebrate Boss’s Day
Boss's Day is Sunday (Oct. 16). To help you celebrate and show your appreciation, the Talent and Culture team has compiled some creative ideas to recognize your boss. 1. Send a Boss’s Day Go Beyond eCard. (See detailed instructions below.) 2. Fill up a break room, bulletin board or...
WVU extends Hall’s appointment as business dean through June 2026
As West Virginia University continues to undergo a period of significant transformation, including the introduction of a new business model, University administration has extended the appointment of Milan Puskar Dean Josh Hall, allowing him to continue leading the John Chambers College of Business and Economics into the future. Hall, who...
Stop by the farmers market today
Shop the farmers market, sponsored by the Division of Student Life, in front of the Mountainlair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. today (Oct. 13). Local farmers and vendors will offer a variety of produce and other food items for purchase each Thursday through Oct. 20. Today’s vendors include:
