Don’t Miss the Festival that Celebrates Bacon, BBQ and Old Oak Barrels

The Music City Bacon & Barrel Festival brings together Nashville’s best restaurants and a vast array of spirits to savor an evening of bacon, BBQ, and all the good things that come from old oak barrels at Nashville’s Loveless Barn, located at 8400 Hwy 100 in Nashville, on November 3.

Local restaurants will compete with samples of their best bacon dishes. Attendees will taste and vote on these unique and delicious bacon dishes while listening to live music, chatting with distillers, and sipping fine bourbons, whiskeys, and more. At the night’s end, one restaurant will be awarded “The Golden Hog.”

The #musiccitybaconandbarrel restaurant lineup includes Loveless Cafe, Southern Spoon, Marigold Gourmet Popcorn, Stompin’ Grounds Restaurant, Jasper’s, Tempered Fine Chocolates, Jim ‘N Nick’s Bar-B-Q, Copper Branch, Tacos By Tam, Chumpy’s Kitchen & Roastery and more to come!

Produced with community engagement in mind, Music City Bacon & Barrel Festival benefits TennGreen Land Conservancy. Music City Bacon & Barrel Festival will be held at the Loveless Barn located at 8400 TN-100, Nashville, TN 37221. The festival will be open to ticket purchasers from 6:00 to 9:00 PM on November 3.

This is a 21+ only event. Attendees must show a valid ID and tickets upon entry. Tickets include entry to the fest, 15 whiskey tastings, bacon-infused bites, live music, onsite activities, a photo booth, and more.

For more information about festival offerings and to enter weekly giveaways, follow Music City Bacon & Barrell Festival on social media @baconandbarrel. Tickets are available for purchase at baconandbarrel.com .

EVENT DETAILS

Music City Bacon & Barrel Festival

November 3, 6pm – 9pm

Loveless Barn, 8400 TN-100 Nashville, TN 37221

Tickets at baconandbarrel.com

