kptv.com
Oregon inmate escapes in Forest Service vehicle with keys left inside
BAKER CITY Ore. (KPTV) - An inmate briefly escaped custody on Wednesday afternoon by fleeing in a U.S. Forest Service vehicle with the keys left in the ignition, according to the Oregon Department of Corrections. Hal Andrew Davis III, 22, was on a work crew project from the minimum security...
centraloregondaily.com
Elk or deer roadkill in Oregon? Salvagers reminded to still report them
As we get into the peak season of vehicle collisions with deer and elk in Oregon, the state fish and wildlife and transportation departments are reminding drivers to be cautious. And they’re reminding folks that while salvaging roadkill is OK, there are still rules to be followed. Oregon Department...
yachatsnews.com
As voting elsewhere comes under attack from partisans, Oregon’s election officials say decades-old mail system has many checks and balances
Ben Morris likes to say voting is in Oregon’s DNA. “We were the first state to create the ballot initiative process over 100 years ago,” said Morris, communications director for Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan. “We were among the first states to let women vote during the suffrage movement.”
Microchip’s new Oregon factory could be $3 billion, employ 650; lawmakers seek quick action from Gov. Kate Brown
Oregon civic leaders say the new factory Microchip Technology is contemplating for its Gresham site could be a $3 billion investment someday employing 650. “The expansion will make an extraordinary difference in Gresham, East Multnomah County, in Oregon, and in national chip production,” the leaders wrote in a letter to Gov. Kate Brown that The Oregonian/OregonLive obtained. “We want to see Oregon workers help fix our global supply chain issues.”
Readers respond: Protect Oregon’s land use system
There has been a great deal of press coverage lately regarding the efforts to attract new or expanded chip manufacturing plants in Oregon. (“Intel lobbyists: Oregon will ‘miss out’ on chip industry building boom without more incentives,” Oct. 6, “Microchip Technology contemplates major factory expansion in Gresham,” Oct. 5)
KTVZ
Oregon DHS seeks public comment on change in funding formula for programs serving older adults
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Oregon Department of Human Services is seeking public comment by Monday, Nov. 7, on the formula used to determine funding levels for some programs serving older adults. The formula is used by the ODHS Office of Aging and People with Disabilities to allocate federal...
KDRV
Air quality warning issued as fires send smoke across Oregon
LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- Smoke from wildfires including the Cedar Creek Fire will negatively impact air quality in several regions of Oregon, according to the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and Lane Regional Air Protection Agency. The DEQ and LRAPA issued a poor air quality advisory for many regions in...
kpic
Jackson County code enforcement fines $1.2 million at 3 illegal cannabis busts
JACKSON COUNTY — Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) detectives served a search warrant at three neighboring properties growing and processing illegal cannabis last Thursday morning. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) deputies, Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section team, and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Medford assisted with the...
kpic
Deadline extended to request replacement SNAP benefits for food lost due to wildfire
The deadline has been extended for households using SNAP benefits who lost food due to wildfire evacuations and public safety power shutoffs to apply to have that food replaced. You now have until October 24 to request replacement benefits. The Oregon Department of Human Services says households "may request to...
Oregon officials receive complaints about people going door to door looking for election fraud
PORTLAND, Ore. — A voter in Roseburg was confused after someone knocked on her door last month asking questions about the November 2020 election. The canvasser carried an official-looking document titled, ‘Douglas County Resident Affidavit’ that included questions about her voting history and voter registration. Following the...
KDRV
Concerned parents are voicing their opinion on unsanitary park conditions
Medford - Concerned parents and local residents are now hesitant to bring their children to local parks in Medford due to the unsanitary conditions. Hawthorne Park off East Main St is a popular spot with a farmer’s market on Thursdays, a playground, and a splash pad for children to enjoy. Although parents have been hesitant to let their children use the facilities because of unsanitary conditions.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Sheriff Ash, Sheriff Bowen, and Sheriff Fish highlights from Oregon Sheriff’s Magazine
NORTHEAST OREGON – The Oregon State Sheriff’s Association publishes an Oregon Sheriff’s Magazine quarterly which highlights what is happening in each county from the perspective of the local county sheriff. The fall edition of the Oregon Sheriff’s Magazine with Baker County Sheriff Travis Ash highlights a few...
kpic
SNAP benefits get a permanent 12% cost of living increase starting this month
SALEM, Ore. — SNAP recipients will get a 12% cost of living increase to their benefits in October. The Oregon Department of Human Services (DHS) announced the permanent increase to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). This increases the maximum food benefit for a household of two from $459...
Oregon’s latest ACT scores show rock-bottom performance
New ACT scores out Wednesday show that very few Oregon high school students took the ACT – and the average scores for those who did was far lower than in any of the 11 other states with which Oregon could fairly be compared. Just 7% of students in Oregon’s...
Idaho8.com
Oregon trucker shot in North Carolina fighting for his life in hospital
GRESHAM, Oregon (KPTV) — On October 3, there was a deadly shooting across the country in North Carolina that involved Vasyl Nesvit, a 26-year-old Gresham man. Family and friends say he’s a truck driver and, by unfortunate chance, wound up in the crosshairs of a dispute while seeking shelter at a truck stop.
Historic 'Columbus Day Storm' struck the Pacific Northwest 60 years ago with power of Category 3 hurricane
Wednesday marks 60 years since what is considered the greatest storm to strike the Pacific Northwest: the Columbus Day Storm – a storm with somewhat similar impacts to a major hurricane.
KXL
It’s Time For Oregon To Evict Ron Wyden And Support Jo Rae Perkins, An Actual Oregonian
I hear plenty of criticism of absentee landlords. Lots of us have rented from folks like that. The worst of them own a place but don’t actually live anywhere nearby so they don’t care very much when problems crop up. I only wish people cared as much about...
KDRV
3 neighboring black market grows busted with 113 greenhouses of marijuana found, police say
ROGUE RIVER, Ore. - The Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team raided three neighboring properties in rural Rogue River that were growing and processing black market cannabis on Thursday the 6th, according to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office. Jackson County Code Enforcement issued a total of $1.249 million in fines to the property owners.
bendsource.com
Vote Tina Kotek for Oregon Governor
There's lots to chew on in this governor's race, with the ideal of a "third party" non-affiliated candidate in the mix. But the reality of a third candidate has proved a hard pill to swallow. While our editorial board gave serious weight to the benefits of a candidate who could sit in the middle of the aisle, like most voters, we ended up placing our endorsement with the candidate who can best deliver on the political vision we have for the state. While we enjoy the idea of a governor who's free of the pressures of party politics, that's not what we imagine politics in Salem would look like. Betsy Johnson jumped into this race to be a punch in the gut to the two parties, but in reality, she hasn't shown her case to be strong enough to end up being anything but a spoiler potentially pushing Oregon in what we consider an alarming direction.
Measure 114 could have significant effect on gun control in Oregon
In a month, Oregonians will have the chance to vote on a measure that could have some major impacts on gun control in the state.
