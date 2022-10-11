ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Rutherford Source

Nashville Ballet to Host Immersive Live in Studio A Performance this November

Featuring live music by international violin sensation Yvette Kraft. Nashville Ballet will once again welcome audiences into their studios for a one-of-a-kind immersive dance experience with Live in Studio A, November 4-13 at the Martin Center for Nashville Ballet. This intimate performance will give audiences the rare opportunity to see three stunning ballets and a live chamber ensemble from the coveted vantage point usually only enjoyed by members of artistic staff or members of the cast.
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Tennessee Craft Fair brings art lovers together

Over a hundred vendors showcased their handmade crafts in a square bordering Centennial Park at the 44th Annual Tennessee Craft Fair. As he weaved together the colorful shaft of a broom connected to a silver flute used as its handle, Shannon Lewis shared the story of his business, Bluegrass Brooms.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Four New Taziki’s Coming Soon to Nashville Area

Nashville, TN (RestaurantNews.com) The first Taziki’s Mediterranean Café opened in the southeast in 1998. After opening 100 restaurants across 17 states, the popular fast-casual brand is turning its attention squarely on the Volunteer State. Taziki’s is set to open four new cafés across the greater Nashville area, starting...
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events across Middle TN. Pegram UMC 12th Annual Fish Fry Saturday, October 15, 2022, 11am – 1pm Pegram UMC, 479 Thompson Rd Pegram UMC Fish Fry — The 12th annual Pegram United Methodist Church Fish Fry is 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Sat., Oct. 15, or until […] The post Cheatham Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
cohaitungchi.com

21+ CHEAP AND FREE THINGS TO DO IN NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE

After a quick trip to Nashville to visit friends and take in one of our absolute favorite cities, we found so many great free things to do in Nashville. The trip time from Atlanta is anywhere between 3.5 to 4 hours, plus you get to drive through the amazing state of Tennessee. There is a time change when you arrive in Nashville, gaining an hour on the way there and losing one on the return trip.
NASHVILLE, TN
KISS 106

These are the Best and Cheapest Places to Park in Downtown Nashville, TN

These are the Best and Cheapest Places to Park in Downtown Nashville. Suppose you’re visiting downtown Nashville for a concert at The Ryman or Bridgestone Arena, enjoying live music and honky tonks on Broadway, or exploring any of the popular museums, restaurants, or parks. In that case, chances are you’re looking for somewhere to park! While rideshare services like Uber or Lyft are common in the Nashville area, there might be times when you need to bring your own vehicle. The following list of parking locations is some of the cheapest and safest places you can park in the downtown area.
NASHVILLE, TN
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Restaurants in Smyrna, TN

Smyrna is one of the most memorable and famous suburbs of the Nashville Hub. All the tourist destinations and accessibility make it a popular pass-through point, but the food is what keeps people coming back for more. In honor of Smyrna’s commitment to excellent cuisine, strong community, and traditional recipes,...
SMYRNA, TN
nashvilleguru.com

Top 15 Upcoming Concerts in Nashville

Nashville has become a very popular tour destination for musicians across the world. From Maren Morris to Jason Aldean to Lizzo to Post Malone, the 2022 concert lineup this fall is incredible in Music City. Make sure to get one of these top 15 upcoming concerts in Nashville on your calendar.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Haunted Houses to Visit for Halloween 2022

Here are some Middle Tennessee haunted houses and attractions to visit this Halloween 2022. Did we miss a location? Send us an email at news@williamsonsource.com and we will check it out. MILLERS THRILLERS   It’s time for the Zombie Hayride Reloaded! We did a mass overhaul to the entire course. It is now a combination […] The post Haunted Houses to Visit for Halloween 2022 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
thecamdenchronicle.com

Famous Nashville Unionist made his sentiments public

When the Civil War broke out, the vast majority of Nashville residents sided with the Confederacy and were eager to go war. However, one man made his loyalty to the union clear and even published his opinion in the newspaper at the most difficult of times. As fate would have...
NASHVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Friends of the Library plans Fall Used Book Sale

CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Friends of the Library Fall Used Book Sale will be held at the Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library Oct. 27-30. The opening night will be a Friends-only preview on Thursday, Oct. 27, from 4-7 p.m. Anyone may join the Friends of the Library for $5 at the door. The book sale will be open to the public on Friday, Oct. 28, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 29th from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sunday, Oct. 30, from 1-4 p.m.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
foxwilmington.com

Morgan Myles: A finalist on ‘The Voice’ after years as a touring musician (’1on1 with Jon Evans’ podcast)

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Morgan Myles has never lived in Wilmington, North Carolina. The Pennsylvania native has spent the past 16 years working full-time as a singer/songwriter in Nashville, Tennessee, mastering her talents while getting the opportunity to tour the country and open for familiar artists like Luke Bryan, Rick Springfield and Old Dominion. Those travels and tours have brought her to southeastern North Carolina for several shows, and Myles has become fond of the coastal city and its generosity.
WILMINGTON, NC
WKRN News 2

‘She was going to change the world’: Friends remember Belmont student killed in severe storms

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Wednesday’s intense storms in Williamson County took the life of a Belmont law student, Laurel Flaherty. Those who knew the Massachusetts native, who was very involved in the equestrian community, said there’s no doubt she would have changed the world for the better. According to close family friend Phyllis Cervelli […]
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
WBKO

Octagon Hall provides haunting education of region’s history

SIMPSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Renowned as one of the most haunted places in the south, Octagon Hall is one of the most revered locations for paranormal enthusiasts worldwide. It has been featured on various paranormal television shows and has been visited by hundreds of investigators. Construction began on the...
SIMPSON COUNTY, KY
