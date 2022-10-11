The Los Angeles City Council enters a second week of unprecedented uncertainty, with fallout from the City Hall racism scandal continuing to reverberate across the city. Two council members — Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo — are facing calls to resign by nearly all of their colleagues, the council is functioning under an acting president after Nury Martinez resigned and the next two meetings will be conducted remotely after a COVID-19 exposure. Multiple protests last week in the Council Chamber led to Friday’s meeting being canceled.

