mynewsla.com
Pressure Grows on de León, Cedillo to Step Down in LA City Council Scandal
Pressure continued to grow on Los Angeles City Council members Kevin de LeÃ³n and Gil Cedillo to resign Sunday in a racism scandal surrounding the city’s redistricting process. Black Lives Matter protesters were staging a campout Sunday morning in front of de LeÃ³n’s home in Eagle Rock,...
mynewsla.com
LA Heads into Second Week of Uncertainty Amid Council’s Racial Scandal
The Los Angeles City Council enters a second week of unprecedented uncertainty, with fallout from the City Hall racism scandal continuing to reverberate across the city. Two council members — Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo — are facing calls to resign by nearly all of their colleagues, the council is functioning under an acting president after Nury Martinez resigned and the next two meetings will be conducted remotely after a COVID-19 exposure. Multiple protests last week in the Council Chamber led to Friday’s meeting being canceled.
mynewsla.com
LA City Council Heads into Weekend in State of Uncertainty Amid Scandal
The Los Angeles City Council enters the weekend in a state of unprecedented uncertainty, with fallout from the City Hall racism scandal continuing. Two council members — Kevin de LeÃ³n and Gil Cedillo — are facing calls to resign by nearly all of their colleagues, the council is functioning under an acting president after Nury Martinez resigned and the next two meetings will be conducted remotely after a COVID-19 exposure. Multiple protests this week in the Council Chamber led to Friday’s meeting being canceled.
mynewsla.com
Dozens Protest Outside Embattled LA Councilman Kevin de Leon’s Office
Among the couple dozen protesters who showed up outside Los Angeles City Councilman Kevin de LeÃ³n’s El Sereno offices Thursday was Melina Abdullah, his former teacher. De LeÃ³n is under widespread pressure to resign for his participation in a recorded conversation from 2021 involving four elected officials that included a series of racist remarks and discussions over redistricting. Two of them — former Council President Nury Martinez and former L.A. County Federation of Labor Ron Herrera — have resigned, but de LeÃ³n and fellow councilman Gil Cedillo have resisted the growing calls.
mynewsla.com
AIDS Walk Los Angeles Returns to Streets of West Hollywood
The 38th annual AIDS Walk Los Angeles returned to the streets of West Hollywood Sunday with theme “Be All Over It.”. The walk was conducted on a virtual basis the previous two years because of the coronavirus pandemic. “We’re over talking. We’re over people living with HIV not in...
mynewsla.com
Biden Heads to OC to Wrap Up Two-Day Southland Visit
After a day in Los Angeles that featured a visit to a Metro construction site, an impromptu taco run and a political fundraiser, President Joe Biden will travel to Orange County Friday to discuss his administration’s efforts aimed at lowering costs for American families. Biden is scheduled to travel...
mynewsla.com
At Least 2,800 Customers Without Electricity in Marina del Rey
At least 2,800 customers in the Marina del Rey area were without electricity Saturday, a utility spokesperson told City News Service. The outage occurred at about 8:30 a.m., according to Lourdes Rodriguez of the Department of Water and Power. Full restoration was expected between 1:30 and 2 p.m., Rodriguez said.
mynewsla.com
Person Found Dead on Freeway in the West Adams District of L.A.
A man was struck and killed Sunday morning by at least one vehicle on the Harbor (110) Freeway in the West Adams community of Los Angeles, authorities said. The California Highway Patrol received a call, about 5:05 a.m., of a person lying in the carpool lane of the southbound freeway at West Adams Boulevard, the CHP said.
mynewsla.com
Feds: OC Prosecutors, Sheriff Violated Inmate Rights With Jailhouse Informants
Over the course of a decade, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office and Sheriff’s Department “systematically” violated the rights of criminal defendants through the use of jailhouse informants to elicit incriminating statements from inmates awaiting trial, the U.S. Department of Justice concluded Thursday. Federal prosecutors said...
mynewsla.com
LAPD: Three Murder Suspects in Custody, One Involved in Fatal Carjacking
A man who died after being dragged by his own vehicle during a carjacking in the South Los Angeles area was a La Habra resident, authorities said Saturday. Sixty-three-year-old Larry Walker was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the coroner’s office. A suspect in a July killing was...
mynewsla.com
Restaurant Worker Settles Suit Alleging Bosses Preferred the `Armenian Way’
A former dishwasher at a Glendale restaurant has reached a tentative settlement of his lawsuit alleging he was wrongfully fired in 2019 for taking medical leave, then was told after he objected, “We do things here the Armenian way, not the American way.”. Lawyers for plaintiff Andreh Fazelimoghadam filed...
mynewsla.com
Former West Covina PD Officer Alleges Ex-Colleagues Called Him ‘Wuhan’
A gay former West Covina police officer of Chinese descent is suing the city, alleging management did nothing when colleagues called him “Wuhan” after the breakout of the coronavirus in 2020 and also made derogatory remarks about his sexual orientation. Christopher T. Huynh’s Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit...
mynewsla.com
California Coastal Commission Approves Desalination Plant in Dana Point
The California Coastal Commission unanimously approved plans for a desalination plant in Dana Point, just five months after rejecting one in Huntington Beach. The South Coast Water District plant pegged for Doheny State Beach would operate differently than the plans for the Poseidon Plant in Huntington Beach, which were shut down by the commission’s rejection in May.
mynewsla.com
Man, Woman Shot During Argument in Hyde Park
A man and a woman were shot during an argument in the Hyde Park neighborhood near Inglewood. Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to a shots fired call at approximately 6:50 p.m. near a liquor store at 60th Street and Eighth Avenue, east of Crenshaw Boulevard, and upon their arrival they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds, LAPD Officer Tony Im told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Sherman Oaks Woman Sentenced to Six Years for Health Care Fraud
A former spa owner from Sherman Oaks was sentenced Friday to six years in prison for running a fraud scheme in which millions of dollars in bogus claims were submitted to insurance companies. Roshanak “Roxanne” Khadem, 55, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Stephen V. Wilson, who also ordered her...
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in 10 Freeway Crash Identified
A 19-year-old man who was killed in a traffic crash on the westbound Santa Monica (10) Freeway in the downtown Los Angeles area was identified Saturday. Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified Teobaldo Santiago as the victim of the crash. It was reported about 6:15 a.m. Friday at Alameda...
mynewsla.com
OC’s COVID-19 Metrics Hold the Line
Orange County’s COVID-19 positivity rates and hospitalizations remained about the same as last week as 29 more fatalities were recorded, with most of them occurring last month, according to data obtained Friday from the Orange County Health Care Agency. The fatalities boosted the overall death toll to 7,488. Seven...
mynewsla.com
One Dead in Fatal Shooting Near Gardena
A man was fatally shot Saturday in an unincorporated area near Gardena. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies were called at 2 a.m. to the 2300 block of El Segundo Boulevard west of Van Ness Avenue where they found the victim, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said. The man was...
mynewsla.com
Bernstein High School Student Hospitalized Due to Possible Drug Overdose
A 17-year-old student at Helen Bernstein High School in Hollywood was hospitalized Friday due to a possible drug overdose. Los Angeles Police Department officers and Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics were called to the school about 2 p.m. on reports of a medical emergency and found the boy suffering from symptoms indicative of a drug overdose, according to LAPD Officer Drake Madison.
mynewsla.com
Man in Custody in Stabbing of Woman in North Hollywood
A man was in custody Friday for allegedly stabbing a woman in the head with a pair of scissors in North Hollywood and attacking two other people at a bus stop, authorities said. Jonathan Cole, 30, who is homeless, was arrested a short time after the crime, which occurred about...
