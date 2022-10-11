ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cortland County, NY

2 drivers caught fleeing from Cortland Co. police in stolen vehicles

By Pat Giblin
 5 days ago

CORTLAND, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – Last week, New York State Police arrested two people after two incidents in Cortland County.

At around 9 a.m. on October 7th, a trooper observed a vehicle speeding on Interstate 81 in Cortlandville and initiated a traffic stop. The vehicle initially stopped, but then sped off. Through an investigation, the trooper learned that the vehicle was stolen.

The diver fled through several roads in the City of Cortland, then exited the roadway into a field near McDonald Road in the town of Homer and struck a tree.

Three occupants fled on foot into a wooded area. While scouring the area, police saw another person in a stolen vehicle attempt to pick up the three individuals who had fled. A Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputy attempted to stop this vehicle and the driver failed to comply.

This driver fled and was ultimately stopped on Interstate 81 near exit 13 in Tully. He was taken into custody shortly after 11 a.m.

The occupants who had fled from the first vehicle were located as well. Two males were caught running behind Pine Hill Trailer Park and a female was located in a cornfield near the trailer park.

The driver of the first vehicle, Ejarias Burgin, age 20 of Camillus, was arrested and charged with Criminal Possession of a Stolen Vehicle and Unlawfully Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle. The two other occupants of the vehicle, both age 18, were not charged.

The driver of the second vehicle, Zaquest Robinson-Cummings, age 20 of Syracuse, was charged with Criminal Possession of Stolen Property.

Burgin and Robinson-Cummings were both transported to Cortland County Central Arraignment and Processing.

