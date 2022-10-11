Read full article on original website
Bleacher Report
Browns' Deshaun Watson Facing New Lawsuit, Allegedly Pressured Massage Therapist
Another woman has filed a civil lawsuit against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, accusing him of pressuring her into performing a sexual act while she was giving him a massage, according to Peggy Gallek, Ed Gallek and Jordan Unger of Fox8.com. The lawsuit is not connected to the other 24...
Steelers Frustrate Tom Brady, Win Defensive Struggle to Beat Buccaneers
The Pittsburgh Steelers used some stellar redzone defense to beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Battered Dolphins Fall to Vikings
The already short-handed Miami Dolphins suffered more injuries in their Week 6 home loss against the Minnesota Vikings
Seahawks vs. Cardinals: Live In-Game Updates
The Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals meet for the first time of the season on Sunday at Lumen Field.
Vikings improve to 5-1 with road win in Miami
It wasn't pretty but Minnesota increased its lead in the NFC North to two games.
Bleacher Report
NFL EVP of Officiating Troy Vincent in Support of Roughing Penalties Despite Backlash
Don't expect the NFL to change its roughing the passer rules anytime soon. Despite a number of controversial roughing calls last week, NFL executive vice president of officiating, Troy Vincent, appeared on ESPN's Sunday NFL Countdown (h/t Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk) and said, "We support those calls." The...
Bleacher Report
Former RB Le'Veon Bell Says He Stopped Watching NFL amid Boxing Career
Le'Veon Bell is no longer playing in the NFL and apparently he no longer even watches the league, as he told TMZ Sports:. "I ain't gonna lie, I have not watched one down of football," Bell said after being asked about the Pittsburgh Steelers. "I don't know nobody's record or nothing."
Buffalo Bills at Kansas Chiefs: Score, live updates, highlights
Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills have been waiting nine months for another shot at the Kansas City Chiefs. They'll finally get it at 4:25 Sunday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Kansas City defeated Buffalo 42-36 in one of the best games in NFL history in last year's AFC divisional playoffs....
Bleacher Report
Grady Jarrett, Chris Jones Not Fined for Roughing Calls on Tom Brady, Derek Carr
The NFL decided not to add fines after a pair of controversial roughing the passer calls from Week 5. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett was not fined after his sack against Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady. Kansas City Chiefs' Chris Jones also avoided a fine from his hit on Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, per Pelissero.
Bleacher Report
Report: Panthers Open to Trading Robbie Anderson Ahead of November 1 Deadline
The Carolina Panthers are reportedly open to trading wide receiver Robbie Anderson ahead of the Nov. 1 NFL trade deadline. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Panthers have had trade conversations focused on Anderson with other teams leading up to the deadline. Schefter also reported that the Panthers are listening...
Bleacher Report
Report: Falcons' Kyle Pitts to Return from Hamstring Injury vs. 49ers
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts will reportedly return to the field Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers after sitting out the team's Week 5 loss with a hamstring injury. According to The Score's Jordan Schultz, Pitts is "is on track for tomorrow after a good week of rehab/treatment" despite...
Bleacher Report
Colts Rumors: Sam Ehlinger Supplants Nick Foles as No. 2 QB Behind Matt Ryan
The Indianapolis Colts have moved second-year quarterback Sam Ehlinger to second on the team's signal-caller depth chart ahead of ex-backup Nick Foles and behind starter Matt Ryan. That news is per Mike Chappell of FOX59, who noted that Foles will also be inactive for the team's game Sunday against the...
Bleacher Report
Ex-NFL QB Jay Cutler Provided Tennessee Football Team with Cigars After Alabama Upset
The No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers upset the No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide 52-49 on Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, and former Vanderbilt quarterback Jay Cutler surprised the team with an awesome gift after the win. Cutler was one of the people who supplied the Vols with postgame victory cigars,...
Bleacher Report
Jonathan Taylor, Cooper Kupp, NFL Injury Statuses and Fantasy Impact for Week 6
The No. 1 overall draft pick in most fantasy football leagues appears to be ready to go for Week 6. Jonathan Taylor practiced the last two days for the Indianapolis Colts after missing Week 5 with an ankle injury. The Athletic's Zak Keefer reported on Friday that Taylor was once...
Bleacher Report
Cam Akers 'Working Through Some Things'; McVay Declines Comment on RB's Rams Future
Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers will not play in Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers, head coach Sean McVay told reporters Friday. The Rams and Akers are "working through some things," McVay added while declining to comment on the veteran's future with the franchise. Akers did not participate...
Bleacher Report
Cowboys' Stephen Jones Feels 'Pretty Strongly' Dak Prescott Will Return by Week 8
Dak Prescott was listed as questionable for the Dallas Cowboys' Week 6 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, but it appears a more likely timeline for the veteran signal-caller to return is Week 8. Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said Friday during an appearance on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas...
Bleacher Report
NFL Fans on Twitter Mock Bears Ending TNF TD Drought in 12-7 Loss to Commanders
If you were looking for good football, Thursday's matchup between the Chicago Bears and the Washington Commanders didn't have it. Competent quarterback play? Nope. Literally anything fun or exciting or in any way interesting? Not a one. It did, however, have one thing last week's ghastly fiasco did not: a...
Bleacher Report
Commanders-Bears Game a Prime Example of Bad QB Play Throughout the NFL
We finally saw a touchdown on Thursday Night Football, but the 12-7 game between the Washington Commanders and Chicago Bears was yet another example of how far some teams are from the world of elite quarterback play. In the NFL there are haves and have-nots at the quarterback position, and...
Bleacher Report
NFLN: Raiders' Davante Adams to Play Until Legal Process Concludes for Pushing Photog
The NFL reportedly does not plan to issue punishment to Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams for pushing a photographer after last week's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs until his legal case is resolved. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Adams' case became a personal conduct policy issue after...
Bleacher Report
Nick Saban Says Alabama Defense Was 'Too Soft' in Upset Loss vs. Tennessee
The No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide were upset by the No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers 52-49 on Saturday in Knoxville, and head coach Nick Saban is blaming his defense for not being good enough late in the game. "We played way too soft at the end to let them go down...
