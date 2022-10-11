Family Dollar employee shot multiple times during armed robbery

ESCALON, Calif. (KTXL) — On Monday, the Escalon Police Department responded to a Family Dollar in the 2000 block of Jackson Avenue following reports of an armed robbery.

At around 6:35 p.m., officers located an employee that had been shot multiple times and was transported to an area hospital in critical condition, according to police.

The suspect is described by police as a medium complexioned black male adult, about 5’8’’ tall wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and black shoes.

It was initially reported by police that the suspect fled in gray hatchback sedan westbound on Highway 120. An updated report says that the suspect left the store on foot northbound on Mitchell Avenue.

The suspect has not been located and the Family Dollar employee is in critical, but stable condition, according to police.

