Rockford, IL

BlueDevilCountry

Bucks cut former three-year Duke big man

Despite his 21-point outing in 34 minutes of action during a preseason game on Tuesday, former three-year Duke basketball center Marques Bolden is no longer a member of the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bucks, who now have only one Blue Devil under contract in returning starter Grayson Allen, waived the ...
MILWAUKEE, WI
