Read full article on original website
Related
Saints TE Adam Trautman Injured | Week 6
Saints TE Adam Trautman injured in Week 6 versus Bengals.
What you need to know about the Carolina Panthers vs. Los Angeles Rams game
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — P.J. Walker will start at quarterback for the Carolina Panthers on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams, but interim head coach Steve Wilks is hopeful Baker Mayfield will serve as his backup. Watch Live: Panthers vs. Rams (Sunday, 4 p.m. ET, Fox Charlotte) Mayfield hasn’t practiced all week because of a […]
Browns G Wyatt Teller questionable to return to Patriots game with calf injury
Cleveland Browns right guard Wyatt Teller was sidelined from Sunday's game against the New England Patriots with injury.
Bucks cut former three-year Duke big man
Despite his 21-point outing in 34 minutes of action during a preseason game on Tuesday, former three-year Duke basketball center Marques Bolden is no longer a member of the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bucks, who now have only one Blue Devil under contract in returning starter Grayson Allen, waived the ...
Comments / 0