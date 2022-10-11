Read full article on original website
Woman arrested in $40M counterfeit operation in Long Island boutique
Detectives said they found 22 printing press machines and various counterfeit items labeled from Gucci, Chanel, Prada, Dior, Ugg and Louis Vuitton.
LI Business Owners Get $700K After Police Seized Gold, Silver — And Never Returned It
Suffolk County has settled with six business owners who sued the police department for seizing gold and silver items from their stores without warrants and in most cases, not returning them. The settlement amounts to $700,000 and also requires the Suffolk Police to use a new system to track articles...
Plainview Boutique Owner Nabbed For $40M Trademark Counterfeiting, Police Say
A New York woman has been charged with trademark counterfeiting after tens of millions of dollars in fake labels for such high-end brands as Gucci and Prada were allegedly found at her boutique. The combined value of the items was over $40,000,000, police said. Long Island resident Lindsay Castelli, age...
Police: Plainview boutique owner sold counterfeit items worth over $40 million
Nassau police arrested the owner of a store in Plainview Tuesday and seized more than $40 million worth of clothing in what authorities called the largest counterfeit clothing bust they have ever seen.
LI shop owner arrested in $40M counterfeit merchandise bust: police
A Long Island boutique owner was arrested after an investigation revealed she had sold counterfeit luxury goods worth over $40 million across the country, police said Tuesday.
Man Accused of Stealing Backpack After Woman Passes Out at NYC Subway Station
A woman lost consciousness at a Queens subway station and had her backpack, including her credits cards and house keys, snatched by a man taking advantage of the woman passed out on the ground, police said. Authorities said the man swiped the backpack from the 67-year-old woman inside an Elmhurst...
Park Avenue Jeweler Robbed Overnight in $300K Smash-and-Grab: Cops
Police are trying to track down a group of thieves after a smash-and-grab heist at a midtown jewelry store earned them thousands of dollars worth of merchandise, NYPD officials said. The group shattered the front glass door of Cellini Jewelers on Park Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning, leaving a...
2 Cops Struck at Holland Tunnel Roadblock Setup to Stop Stolen Mercedes Driver: Sources
Two Port Authority officers were hospitalized Friday in an attempt to stop the driver behind the wheel of a stolen Mercedes, law enforcement sources said. The officers were stationed at a roadblock at the Holland Tunnel where law enforcement hoped to stop the suspected car thief, the sources said. Both were reportedly struck when the driver pushed past through the roadblock, striking three cars and the two cops in the process.
More Rat Sightings in NYC Than Ever Before, Data Shows, To Surprise of No One
Rats are running rampant in New York City like never before. According to new government data, rat sightings across the city have increased by 71 percent since this time in 2020. By the end of September, there were more than 21,000 reports. Rat complaints initially spiked in 2021, the New...
4 Teens Shot Outside Long Island House Party; No Suspects in Custody
Four teenagers were shot in a drive-by shooting outside a large house party on Long Island late Saturday night, according to police. Nassau County Police said officers were called to a residence in Freeport just before midnight for reports of a shooting. There they found a 14-year-old boy, two 16-year-old boys, and a 16-year-old girl wounded by gunfire.
Thief Attacks Victim From Behind in Daytime NYC $17K Cash Robbery: Police
Dramatic video captured the moment an aggressive robbery suspect made off with a $17,000 haul in broad daylight. Police said a 66-year-old man was approached from behind in Queens on Thursday, pushed to the pavement and then robbed of a bag containing the thousands of dollars in cash. Video released...
Robber Arrested After Trapping Woman in Turnstile in NYC Subway Heist: Cops
A man wanted for the robbery of a woman trapped in a subway turnstile was arrested Friday on charges of grand larceny hours after police released video of the shocking crime. Police said the woman was trying to enter the Queens subway station on Tuesday when the suspect came up behind her and pinned the 26-year-old inside the full-body turnstile.
Arrest Made in Fatal Shooting of Teen on Queens Subway; 15-Year-Old Identified
Police say the gunman who pulled the trigger, firing the fatal gunshot that killed a 15-year-old inside a moving train Friday afternoon has been arrested. Investigators said Jayjon Burnett, of Queens, was riding a crowded A train heading to the borough's Far Rockaway-Mott Avenue station around 3:45 p.m. when he was shot in the chest. Police said it came after two groups of young people got into a heated argument, which escalated into violence.
Teen Throws Himself in Front of SUV to Save Sister in Deadly Long Island Hit-And-Run
A Long Island school and community are mourning the loss of an eighth grade student killed by a hit-and-run driver as he and his sister were on their way home. Police said 13-year-old Tyler Phillips was walking with his sister in a bike lane toward Route 112 in Coram when they were struck around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Tyler quickly pushed his sister out of the way to save her, but ended up dying from his injuries Thursday morning.
Upper East Side Opens First Community Fridge with Free Food
A new, accessible community refrigerator opened Thursday morning on Manhattan's Upper East Side, a first-ever installation for the neighborhood hoping to combat food insecurity. The community fridge is located at NYCHA Holmes Towers campus on 1780 1st Avenue. The goal is to be open seven days a week around the...
Teen Girl Visiting NYC Gets Punched in Face Near Times Square in Random Attack: Police
A teenage girl visiting the city from California was punched in the face in an unprovoked and random attack on a street corner near Times Square, police said. The incident occurred around 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 5 at the corner of Eighth Avenue and West 40th Street in midtown Manhattan, according to police. A man went up to the 17-year-old and allegedly punched her in the nose with a clenched fist.
Suspected member of ‘Green Goblin’ subway robbers arrested
NEW YORK - A woman believed to be a member of a so-called ‘green goblin gang’ that attacked and robbed two women in a Manhattan subway train has turned herself in. The NYPD says that 26-year-old Mariam Issouf went with her lawyer to surrender on Monday. Issouf is being charged with robbery for the Times Square incident.
Car Strikes 2 NYPD Cops, Suspected Target Shoplifter in Manhattan Chase
Two NYPD officers chasing a suspected Target shoplifter in Manhattan were hit by a car, along with the alleged thief, just outside the retailer's parking lot, authorities say. Cops were alerted to a robbery in progress at the Target on West 225th Street in Marble Hill just after 7 p.m. Thursday and encountered the suspect outside the store. They started to chase him, officials said.
Four teens shot in Freeport, Nassau police say
FREEPORT, NY (PIX11) — Three teenage boys and a 16-year-old girl were shot in Freeport late on Saturday, police said. A large house party on Babylon Turnpike was dispersing around 11:55 p.m., officials said. Someone in a vehicle traveling southbound on Babylon Turnpike near Independence Avenue opened fire, hitting four teens. The three boys are […]
Age-Old Friends Say They've Been Kept Apart In Final Days After Judge Rules on Abuse Claims
Inga Eggerud says she just wanted to take care of her longtime elderly friend, Paulette Kohler, in her final years. In March 2021, the 93-year-old, who has no living relatives, designated Eggerud as her power of attorney and her beneficiary. But the management of the rent-controlled Manhattan condominium where Kohler lives suspected something more sinister.
