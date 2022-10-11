ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, NY

Plainview, NY
Nassau County, NY
Nassau County, NY
Plainview, NY
Smithtown, NY
NBC New York

Park Avenue Jeweler Robbed Overnight in $300K Smash-and-Grab: Cops

Police are trying to track down a group of thieves after a smash-and-grab heist at a midtown jewelry store earned them thousands of dollars worth of merchandise, NYPD officials said. The group shattered the front glass door of Cellini Jewelers on Park Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning, leaving a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

2 Cops Struck at Holland Tunnel Roadblock Setup to Stop Stolen Mercedes Driver: Sources

Two Port Authority officers were hospitalized Friday in an attempt to stop the driver behind the wheel of a stolen Mercedes, law enforcement sources said. The officers were stationed at a roadblock at the Holland Tunnel where law enforcement hoped to stop the suspected car thief, the sources said. Both were reportedly struck when the driver pushed past through the roadblock, striking three cars and the two cops in the process.
NEWARK, NJ
Louis Vuitton
NBC New York

4 Teens Shot Outside Long Island House Party; No Suspects in Custody

Four teenagers were shot in a drive-by shooting outside a large house party on Long Island late Saturday night, according to police. Nassau County Police said officers were called to a residence in Freeport just before midnight for reports of a shooting. There they found a 14-year-old boy, two 16-year-old boys, and a 16-year-old girl wounded by gunfire.
FREEPORT, NY
NBC New York

Robber Arrested After Trapping Woman in Turnstile in NYC Subway Heist: Cops

A man wanted for the robbery of a woman trapped in a subway turnstile was arrested Friday on charges of grand larceny hours after police released video of the shocking crime. Police said the woman was trying to enter the Queens subway station on Tuesday when the suspect came up behind her and pinned the 26-year-old inside the full-body turnstile.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Arrest Made in Fatal Shooting of Teen on Queens Subway; 15-Year-Old Identified

Police say the gunman who pulled the trigger, firing the fatal gunshot that killed a 15-year-old inside a moving train Friday afternoon has been arrested. Investigators said Jayjon Burnett, of Queens, was riding a crowded A train heading to the borough's Far Rockaway-Mott Avenue station around 3:45 p.m. when he was shot in the chest. Police said it came after two groups of young people got into a heated argument, which escalated into violence.
QUEENS, NY
NBC New York

Teen Throws Himself in Front of SUV to Save Sister in Deadly Long Island Hit-And-Run

A Long Island school and community are mourning the loss of an eighth grade student killed by a hit-and-run driver as he and his sister were on their way home. Police said 13-year-old Tyler Phillips was walking with his sister in a bike lane toward Route 112 in Coram when they were struck around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Tyler quickly pushed his sister out of the way to save her, but ended up dying from his injuries Thursday morning.
CORAM, NY
NBC New York

Upper East Side Opens First Community Fridge with Free Food

A new, accessible community refrigerator opened Thursday morning on Manhattan's Upper East Side, a first-ever installation for the neighborhood hoping to combat food insecurity. The community fridge is located at NYCHA Holmes Towers campus on 1780 1st Avenue. The goal is to be open seven days a week around the...
MANHATTAN, NY
NBC New York

Teen Girl Visiting NYC Gets Punched in Face Near Times Square in Random Attack: Police

A teenage girl visiting the city from California was punched in the face in an unprovoked and random attack on a street corner near Times Square, police said. The incident occurred around 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 5 at the corner of Eighth Avenue and West 40th Street in midtown Manhattan, according to police. A man went up to the 17-year-old and allegedly punched her in the nose with a clenched fist.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
China
fox5ny.com

Suspected member of ‘Green Goblin’ subway robbers arrested

NEW YORK - A woman believed to be a member of a so-called ‘green goblin gang’ that attacked and robbed two women in a Manhattan subway train has turned herself in. The NYPD says that 26-year-old Mariam Issouf went with her lawyer to surrender on Monday. Issouf is being charged with robbery for the Times Square incident.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Car Strikes 2 NYPD Cops, Suspected Target Shoplifter in Manhattan Chase

Two NYPD officers chasing a suspected Target shoplifter in Manhattan were hit by a car, along with the alleged thief, just outside the retailer's parking lot, authorities say. Cops were alerted to a robbery in progress at the Target on West 225th Street in Marble Hill just after 7 p.m. Thursday and encountered the suspect outside the store. They started to chase him, officials said.
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

