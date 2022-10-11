ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Hunter, NY

Schoharie Crossings host Brad Utter of NYS Museum

By Jessie House
FORT HUNTER, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Schoharie Crossing State Historic Site is hosting Brad Utter of the New York State Museum on October 18. Utter will speak during the eight annual series that recognizes the rich and diverse history of New York.

Schoharie Crossing hosts a speaker each week who will discuss regional or NY-related history. The week of October 16, Brad Utter, a Senior Historian, and Curator at the New York State Museum will be discussing the Button Fire Engine Company. Utter will present the results of his research on Lysander Button, a main player in the manufacturing industry in the 19 and 20 centuries. Finishing the series at Schoharie Crossings, Caitlin Sheldon will be presenting on “Dress in the guiled age,” the week of October 23.

All presentations are free and open to the public. Presentations start at 6:30 p.m. at the Enders House next to the Schoharie Crossing Visitor Center, 129 Schoharie Street, Fort Hunter. Refreshments will be provided, and donations are always appreciated. Visit the Schoharie Crossing Facebook for updates on this series and other events.

