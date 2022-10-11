Read full article on original website
WFAA
DFW Weather: Rain enters North Texas overnight into Sunday morning. But how much? And for how long?
Thanks to a cold front coming down from Oklahoma, most of the Dallas-Fort Worth area will see rain by 7 a.m. on Sunday. And then? Actual cold! (Well, relatively.)
starlocalmedia.com
Tollway expansion work in Frisco to result in traffic switch
The North Texas Tollway Authority said Thursday that as part of a widening project on the Dallas North Tollway in Frisco, the authority is set to demolish and rebuild longer bridges on the tollway over Fields Parkway to accommodate new local development. As part of the construction process, a traffic...
keranews.org
McKinney wants to be the home of North Texas' next big airport
The city of McKinney is considering plans for a new commercial airport that city officials say could serve as North Texas’ next travel hub. McKinney Mayor George Fuller said the city has spent three years looking into the possibility of building a hub. If the plan comes to fruition, the airport’s location would be a third major option for travelers in and around the region after along with DFW Airport and Love Field.
Study: Dallas-Fort Worth is the most expensive place to live in Texas
Have you noticed that everything seems more expensive lately? Well, that's because it is and it turns out the DFW metroplex is the most expensive area in Texas.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Only One North Texas City Listed Among 50 Safest in the Country in New Ranking
A Dallas suburb cracked the Top 50 safest cities in the country in a new ranking and several other North Texas cities made the longer list. Finance website Wallethub, released its list of safest cities in the U.S. Monday. Irving ranked 49th on the list. While Grand Prairie (55), Plano (79), Arlington (95), Fort Worth (129), Garland (132) and Dallas (166) also made the list.
checkoutdfw.com
What the opening of a new segment of the Outer Loop means to Celina, Collin County
The state of transportation in Celina hit a major milestone this week. City of Celina and Collin County officials gathered on the pavement of the newly-built Collin County Outer Loop Project near the intersection of Coit Road on Thursday morning to officially cut the ribbon on a project that will serve to improve east-west connectivity in the area.
North Texas Getting Its First State Park In 25 Years
North Texans, get out your tents and hiking boots! A new state park will soon be open to the public. For several years now, Palo Pinto Mountain State Park has been in the planning stages and will be the first new state park in a quarter of a century. Palo...
KXII.com
North Texas Municipal Water District celebrates completion of Bois d’Arc Lake
FANNIN CO., Texas (KXII) - After more than 20 years, the North Texas Municipal Water District finally celebrated the end of construction at Bois d’ Arc Lake, the first major reservoir to be built in Texas in 30 years. “It’s probably a once-in-a-lifetime event for many of us,” said...
Texas doctors continue months-long protest over McDonald's opening at Fort Worth hospital
FORT WORTH, Texas — We know the saying, "An apple a day keeps the doctor away," so it's not surprising that doing the polar opposite bring the opposite reaction. Health care professionals from the Physician's Committee are protesting against John Peter Smith Hospital adding McDonald's to their food court. The organization has been going against this for at least four months.
McKinney National Airport May Be Expanding
DFW and Dallas Love Field may have some competition brewing. A new airline terminal at McKinney National Airport could be in the works in addition to other expansion plans. According to The Dallas Morning News (via Newsbreak), city leaders are in the planning stages for a two to four-gate terminal at the already existing airport. The city hopes to put a bond on the ballot for voters in May to help fund the new terminal at McKinney National Airport. The project would cost around $300 million to expand on the east side of the airport.
Salad and Go Continues North Texas Expansion with Three New Stores
These October openings will bring Salad and Go’s North Texas presence to nearly 25 locations
multifamilybiz.com
Sentinel Real Estate Acquires Newly Built 331-Unit Debbie Lane Flats Garden-Style Apartment Community in Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex
ARLINGTON, TX - Sentinel Real Estate Corporation announced that it has acquired Debbie Lane Flats, a 331-unit garden-style apartment community located in Arlington, Texas. The property represented an opportunity for Sentinel to acquire a stabilized newly-built luxury community in the desirable and rapidly growing Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. Debbie Lane Flats...
DFW insurance agency suing Plano investment company after destructive Balch Springs fire
BALCH SPRINGS, Texas — State Farm Lloyds is suing on behalf of three individuals after they had their homes damaged or destroyed by the massive fire in Balch Springs caused by mowing on a property owned by a Plano-based investment company. The suit is asking for the investment company,...
Major Airline To Open Exclusive $250 Million Hotel In Texas
The employee-only hotel will accommodate 600 workers.
Thrillist
The Best Pumpkin Patches for Adults in Dallas-Fort Worth This Fall
When the calendar flips to October, pumpkin patches across DFW become as prevalent as Christmas tree lots in December. Pumpkin patches are perfect places for those who aren’t into being chased through a haunted mansion by someone with a chainsaw but still want to enjoy a little Halloween spirit—while scoring some great Insta content. The best part about pumpkins is their versatility. If you don’t butcher them into jack-o-lanterns for October 31, you can keep them as decor for Thanksgiving and even spray paint them colors for the winter holidays. (Just don’t try to make a pie out of a glittery gold pumpkin—trust us). While many pumpkin patches appeal to families with little kids, we’ve carved out a list of seven places with adult appeal, too.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth Leaders Launch Community Reform Initiative to Reduce Violent Crime
Fort Worth leaders are launching a new initiative focused on community reform as an effort to reduce violent crime in the city’s south side. About two dozen community members gathered at the New Mount Rose Baptist Church on Thursday in a meeting called by Pastor Kyev Tatum. The meeting...
McKinney police amp up speed limit enforcement on SH 121
McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - If you're driving through McKinney, you might notice officers out on the road enforcing the speed limit. Their area of focus is State Highway 121 from Highway 75 to Custer Road. Over the past two days, officers have issued 60 speeding tickets. Many drivers are going over 100 mph. "I take my daughter to daycare in Plano every morning," Luth Wende said. "I leave at 7:30 like clockwork and I've seen them up and down 121 parked.. posted up."McKinney police say this comes after three months of receiving numerous complaints about cars speeding and even racing...
These North Texas cities were named some of the best small cities in America
According to the report, Southlake had the lowest housing costs in the nation and the fifth-highest home ownership rate in the country.
WFAA
The cooldown is coming | See the latest rain chance, cold front moving into DFW
There's a 70% of rain on Sunday, Oct. 16. And a cold front will move in overnight.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
False Claims of Gunfire Scares Crowd at the State Fair of Texas Friday
Despite rumors, Dallas police found that there were no shots fired at The State Fair of Texas after receiving information about a shooting. According to the department, officers responded after receiving information regarding a shooting at Fair Park Friday night. After investigation, it was found that no shots were fired....
