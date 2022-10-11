Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
14news.com
National organization honors fallen Evansville Marine
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - U.S. Marine Sgt. Brock Babb was an Evansville native who died in the line of duty while serving in Iraq on Oct. 15, 2006. 16 years later, he’s being remembered for the ultimate sacrifice. “16 years, to the day, and him being honored like this,”...
14news.com
Owensboro’s ‘My Sister’s Keeper’ shelter hosts Fall rummage sale
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Owensboro nonprofit is hosting a Fall rummage sale from Oct. 14 -15, and the proceeds could change the life of someone you know. My Sister’s Keeper is a homeless shelter that provides lodging, food and community resources to women and children experiencing a hardship like homelessness.
14news.com
Early voting starting in Indiana
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We’re just a few weeks away from election day, and that means early voting is getting underway in Indiana. The election office website for Vanderburgh County shows you can cast your ballot at Old National Events Plaza. That’s now every weekday through November 4 from...
14news.com
USI Cross Country teams sweep UE Invitational
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Women’s Cross Country finished in first place out of seven teams in the University of Evansville Cross Country Invitational Saturday morning at Angel Mounds in Evansville. USI registered 36 points, claiming the first-place position by 22 points. The Screaming Eagles recorded...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
14news.com
Evansville’s Victory Theatre experiencing delays with new sign
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Victory Theatre officials in Evansville continue to wait for their new sign to be installed. Money for the theatre’s new sign was raised throughout 2021 with the hope of the new vertical sign being installed by the end of the year. As of 2022, officials say the parts they need are currently locked in a storage container, hindered by supply chain issues.
14news.com
USI Volleyball spiked by SEMO
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Volleyball (1-19, 1-8 OVC) ended the weekend with a 3-1 (20-25, 25-23, 22-25, 11-25) loss to Southeast Missouri State University (11-10, 6-3) at Screaming Eagles Arena Saturday afternoon. The Screaming Eagles produced solid numbers despite the loss, nabbing 40 or more kills and 30 or more assists for the second straight match.
14news.com
Tri-State Aero gets new owner
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with United Companies say they they’ve purchased Tri-State Aero, Inc. from owner and President John Zeidler. They say Tri-State Aero serves as the only Fixed Base Operator at Evansville Regional Airport. It serves both general and commercial customers. “We consider TSA to be a...
14news.com
Ky. Wesleyan football starts strong, but Findlay takes over from there
OWENSBORO, KY. (WFIE) - After a strong start by the Panthers, Findlay scored 44 unanswered points to take down Wesleyan 44-7 on Saturday night. Findlay moves to 3-4 (2-2 G-MAC) while Wesleyan falls to 2-5 (1-3 G-MAC). The Panthers started off the game strong, going on an eight play, 70-yard...
RELATED PEOPLE
14news.com
Owensboro road reopens after field fire
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Todd Bridge Road was closed because of a field fire Friday in Owensboro. The fire broke out Friday afternoon near the Brescia Athletic Fields. Several emergency vehicles were called out as crews work to get the fire out. The Daviess County Fire Department believes the fire...
14news.com
Water supply in Winslow back on
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Good news for those in Winslow, according to officials, the water is back on. Over the weekend, the town had to completely shut off their water supply after some of their pipes were not handle an upgraded water pressure. The town briefly had their water turned...
14news.com
IHSAA boys and girls cross country regionals held at Prides Creek Park
PETERSBURG, Ind. (WFIE) - The IHSAA cross country postseason continued Saturday morning with the regionals, which were run locally at Prides Creek Park just outside Petersburg. In the boys race, Reitz came in as the favorite, while Princeton looked to be the team to beat on the girls side. The...
14news.com
Henderson Officer continues serving community after terminal diagnosis
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Cancer, a disease that can touch everyone in some way, shape or form, even the toughest among us. Police officers are asked to put on a brave face everyday, and one Henderson officer is refusing to lose her battle against the disease. Officer Janna Gatten with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
14news.com
Evansville bakery faces the impacts of inflation
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville’s own Gayla Cake bakery continues to add a sweet delight to the hearts and hands of the Tri-State. After nine years of business, the bakery owner Gayla Bell says they’ve fallen on hard times. “While I think that we need cupcakes to live,...
14news.com
Early voting underway in Indiana
Gov. Kristi Noem says that she will not call a special session on grocery tax. Governor Kristi Noem says that there is not enough votes in the state legislature to support a grocery tax cut, despite a recent push by Republican state lawmakers and her Democratic opponent Jamie Smith to hold a special session on the topic. Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now.
14news.com
Food truck owner takes advantage of lunchtime rush on Main St.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Main Street in Evansville, one hot dog stand owner is taking advantage of the bustling lunch rush. Videojournalist Brian Cissell was there to take in the lunch rush with him.
14news.com
UCSO: 1 dead after crash on KY 141 South
UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal car crash that they say happened on KY 141 South. They say that crash happened Thursday around 3:25 p.m. Officials with the sheriff’s office say 25-year-old Eric Nixon was exiting the right side of KY...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
14news.com
Medical oncologist encourages routine cancer screenings
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - New studies have come out recently about the importance of routine cancer screenings. According to doctors, different screenings depend on the age and sex of the patient. The more you can prevent and detect early symptoms, the better chance a patient has at surviving. Doctor Sheryl...
14news.com
Parts of Ohio County under boil water advisory
OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Residents in Ohio County are under a boil water advisory. According to a press release, a leak began around 9 p.m. Friday night and was found around 3 a.m. Saturday. Officials say repairs are underway and should be done Saturday afternoon. They say moderate drought...
14news.com
Greenville Fire Department investigating house fire on Cherry St.
GREENVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Greenville Fire Department is investigating a fire they say happened late Saturday night. Fire officials say that happened just before midnight at the intersection of Wilson Street and Cherry Street. According to a social media post, a passerby noticed smoke coming from the roof of the...
14news.com
The reasoning behind blue and teal pumpkins for Halloween?
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - If you see a trick-or-treater with either a teal or a blue bucket, you need to know why. They’re two very similar colors, but they mean two different things. A teal bucket is carried by a child with special food allergies. If you answer your...
Comments / 0