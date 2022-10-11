EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Victory Theatre officials in Evansville continue to wait for their new sign to be installed. Money for the theatre’s new sign was raised throughout 2021 with the hope of the new vertical sign being installed by the end of the year. As of 2022, officials say the parts they need are currently locked in a storage container, hindered by supply chain issues.

