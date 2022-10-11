Ex-Manchester United Star: Why Erik Ten Hag's Team Are Conceding So Many Goals

Ex-Manchester United star Paul Parker has revealed why he thinks Manchester United are conceding so many goals, despite defenders such as Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane playing well.

Manchester United have improved in most departments this season, including the defence. However, the team have still been very leaky at times and have conceded six and four on two separate occasions (Against Manchester City and Brentford, respectively.)

New manager Erik Ten Hag brought in two new defenders: Lisandro Martinez and Tyrell Malacia - both practically went straight into the side and looked solid.

The other two defenders, Raphael Varane and Diogo Dalot , have also had very good seasons so far.

Paul Parker, who played for the club in the 1990s, has revealed why he believes the side have conceded so many this season:

“It is not good at all, it isn’t good. To be perfectly honest, if you look at how many saves David de Gea has made as well, even though he has been criticised as a goalkeeper, he has been a difference when he is called upon. He has been a difference to Manchester United.

He finished: “United’s two centre-halves and fullbacks have done really, really well. But to defend you need to have 11 players who are brave, and Manchester United has been lacking that in a few games, and that’s why they have been conceding that many goals.”

The former defender spoke previously about players such as Marcus Rashford potentially not working hard enough, which you can read here .

Goalkeeper De Gea is the only player in the defensive unit with his future in question, with his contract expiring at the end of the year. The Spaniard won the Player's Player Of The Season in the last campaign.

