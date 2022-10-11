Read full article on original website
Liverpool predicted lineup vs Manchester City - Premier League
Liverpool's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Manchester City
Arsenal are genuine title contenders & Leeds are genuine relegation contenders
Opinion piece from Elland Road - Are Arsenal title contenders? Are Leeds relegation contenders?
Liverpool 1-0 Man City: Player ratings as magic Salah fires Reds to win
Match report and player ratings as Liverpool see off Manchester City in the Premier League.
Real Madrid 3-1 Barcelona: Player ratings as Los Merengues see off rivals in crucial Clasico win
Match report for the La Liga clash between Real Madrid and Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu
Tottenham 1-0 Liverpool: Player ratings as Spurs edge to narrow WSL victory
Player ratings from Tottenham's 1-0 WSL victory over Liverpool.
Arsenal defenders Leah Williamson & Rafaelle Souza out for 'several weeks'
Leah Williamson injury: Jonas Eidevall issues update on Arsenal star.
Kyle Walker confident of recovering from injury in time for World Cup
Kyle Walker believes he will recover from his groin injury in time to be named in England's World Cup squad.
Jurgen Klopp hails Erling Haaland as 'best striker in the world'
Jurgen Klopp admits that Erling Haaland is the best striker in the world.
Pep Guardiola certain 'many bad moments' are coming for Erling Haaland
Pep Guardiola has no doubt that Erling Haaland will have "many bad moments" in the future.
Man Utd predicted lineup vs Newcastle - Premier League
Manchester United's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Newcastle United.
Arsenal predicted lineup vs Leeds United - Premier League
Arsenal's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Leeds United.
Virgil van Dijk explains how Liverpool will try to stop Erling Haaland
Virgil van Dijk is relishing the challenge of trying to stop Erling Haaland at the weekend.
Real Madrid predicted lineup vs Barcelona - La Liga
Real Madrid's predicted starting XI for their La Liga meeting with Barcelona.
Chelsea predicted lineup vs Aston Villa - Premier League
Chelsea's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Aston Villa
Erik ten Hag challenges Marcus Rashford to be more clinical in front of goal
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag challenges forward Marcus Rashford to become a more clinical goalscorer as he seeks more goals from his side.
The winner of the PFA Vertu Motors Premier League Fans' Player of the Month - September
The PFA Vertu Motors Premier League Fans' Player of the Month for September revealed.
David de Gea reveals key way Man Utd must improve after Omonia win
David de Gea discusses what Man Utd should have done better in narrow Europa League win against Omonia.
Erik ten Hag lauds Man Utd spirit after late Europa League win
Erik ten Hag feels the impact made by players off the bench at Manchester United shows how good the team spirit is at the club.
Eduardo Fentanes on Santos Laguna's chances in the Liguilla 'there is warrior DNA'
After a prevalent performance in the 2022 Liga MX Apertura, Santos Laguna is now fighting for a slot in the Liguilla’s semifinals.
Fara Williams predicts Chelsea to retain WSL title & Man Utd to break into top 3
Fara Williams interview: Lionesses legend discusses her support of grassroots initiatives and shares predictions for the 2022/23 WSL season.
