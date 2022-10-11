Read full article on original website
Thibaut Courtois returns to training ahead of El Clasico
Thibaut Courtois was back in light Real Madrid training ahead of El Clasico.
Barcelona predicted lineup vs Real Madrid - La Liga
Barcelona's predicted starting XI for their La Liga meeting with Real Madrid.
Barcelona to wear Drake's OVO logo on El Clasico shirt
Barcelona will wear Drake's OVO logo on their El Clasico shirt in place of the Spotify logo.
Antonio Conte provides Richarlison injury update
Antonio Conte provides Richarlison injury update.
Pep Guardiola press conference: Injury latest, Liverpool still a threat, contract talk, Erling Haaland
The key points from Pep Guardiola's press conference ahead of Man City's Premier League clash with Liverpool.
Kyle Walker confident of recovering from injury in time for World Cup
Kyle Walker believes he will recover from his groin injury in time to be named in England's World Cup squad.
Antoine Griezmann apologises for joining Barcelona
Antoine Griezmann has apologised and asked to be forgiven for joining Barcelona.
Arthur Melo vows to come back stronger after injury derails Liverpool loan
Liverpool's on-loan midfielder Arthur Melo vows to come back stronger after a thigh injury ruled him out for three months.
Manchester City predicted lineup vs Liverpool - Premier League
Manchester City's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Liverpool
Liverpool 1-0 Man City: Player ratings as magic Salah fires Reds to win
Match report and player ratings as Liverpool see off Manchester City in the Premier League.
Reece James facing eight weeks out with injury - World Cup fitness in doubt
Reece James facing eight weeks out with injury - World Cup fitness in doubt.
Paris Saint-Germain vs Marseille: How to watch on TV live stream, team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of Paris Saint-Germain's Ligue 1 meeting with Marseille, including how to watch on TV, live stream, lineups and prediction.
Mikel Arteta press conference: Gabriel Jesus update; Leeds atmosphere; Extending gap at the top
Mikel Arteta has spoken to the press ahead of Arsenal's trip to Leeds United on Sunday.
Mikel Arteta admits Gabriel Jesus is doubtful for Leeds clash
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta admits he could be without Gabriel Jesus for his side's trip to Leeds United this weekend.
Joan Laporta backs Xavi in wake of Champions League disappointment
Barcelona manager Xavi retains the support of club president Joan Laporta despite the club's disappointing performance in the Champions League.
UEFA・
N'Golo Kante could miss World Cup after aggravating hamstring injury
N'Golo Kante could miss the World Cup as a result of his latest injury setback.
Aston Villa 0-2 Chelsea: Player ratings as Mount double punishes Villans
A double from Mason Mount helped Chelsea record their fifth consecutive victory in all competitions with a 2-0 success at Aston Villa. Mount first pounced on an
Jurgen Klopp hopes Pep Guardiola 'takes sabbatical' instead of staying at Man City
Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp claims he wants rival manager Pep Guardiola to take a sabbatical
Tottenham 1-0 Liverpool: Player ratings as Spurs edge to narrow WSL victory
Player ratings from Tottenham's 1-0 WSL victory over Liverpool.
Reece James could face surgery & miss World Cup after scans reveal severity of knee injury
Reece James is at risk of missing the World Cup amid fears his knee injury could require surgery.
