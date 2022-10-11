ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wesley Chapel, FL

Pasco Sheriff Seeks Suspect In Multiple Wesley Chapel Attempted Car Burglaries

By Local BN - Jorge Borges
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jo876_0iUQTlNd00

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. – From July 6 to Oct. 8, there were several attempted car burglaries reported in the Meadow Pointe and Oak Grove communities of Wesley Chapel.

According to deputies, the attempted burglaries occurred between 2 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. each time and the suspect commonly uses the flashlight from a phone.

The suspect appears to be a Black male in his late teens to mid-20s with a slender build who consistently wears a blue zippered hoodie with a white emblem, black pants with a white stripe on the sides, dark sneakers, and gloves.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect can submit a tip to the Pasco Sheriff’s Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488 and refer to case number 22-023409, or submit a tip online at pascosheriff.com/tips .

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Copyright 2022 The Free Press , LLC, tampafp.com . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Advertisement

Comments / 0

Related
thegabber.com

Pinellas Park Biker Arrested in Murder of Alleged ‘Snitch’ (VIDEO)

A Pinellas Park man, allegedly affiliated with a motorcycle gang, was arrested on Oct. 12, on first degree murder charges in connection with the slaying of another biker earlier this year. Detectives with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office believe Dominick Patermoster, 46, was killed by other motorcycle gang members because...
PINELLAS PARK, FL
fox13news.com

Man found dead in Bartow homicide, police say

BARTOW, Fla. - The Bartow Police Department is investigating a homicide after they say a man was found dead Saturday morning. Police responding to a domestic violence call at 360 Crown Avenue in Bartow around 11:30 a.m. discovered Samuel Caswell dead lying next to a motor vehicle. Police have not...
BARTOW, FL
WESH

Police: Man found dead near vehicle in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — According to the Bartow Police Department, a man was found dead Saturday morning. Police said they arrived to Crown Avenue around 11:30 a.m. Saturday in response to a domestic violence call. At the scene, a man pronounced dead was located next to a vehicle. He...
POLK COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Wesley Chapel, FL
Wesley Chapel, FL
Crime & Safety
Wesley Chapel, FL
Sports
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
thegabber.com

St. Pete Police Rule 19-Year-Old Found in Park a Suicide

A dead body found in a St. Petersburg park has been identified, and the death determined a suicide. The St. Petersburg Police Department found an unidentified body in Dell Homes Park on Oct. 6; the park is at 22nd Street South near Lake Maggiore. On Oct. 11, SPPD identified the...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
pasconewsonline.com

Hernando deputies locate wanted man on kidnapping charges

SPRING HILL, FLA- Hernando County deputies were dispatched to the possible location of a wanted subject Thursday night in Spring Hill, upon deputies’ arrival at a residence they confirmed that Jeremy Tierney was the only occupant inside the residence. Deputy Chelsea Reid, and her partner K-9 Chase, made K-9...
SPRING HILL, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Property Crime#The Pasco Sheriff#Crime Tips Line#National Headlines#The Free Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Sports
fox13news.com

Suspect arrested for shooting Polk deputy

For the second time in two weeks, a Polk County deputy was shot in the line of duty. Wednesday night, a deputy, who was wearing a bulletproof vest, was shot, but is expected to survive. The suspect was arrested.
POLK COUNTY, FL
plantcityobserver.com

Cops Corner 10.13.22

This week on Cops Corner: Plant City Police investigate multiple shootings, stolen tools and counterfeit cash. Criminal mischief: An officer met with a property group employee at the listed location in reference to a neighborhood sign having been shot. SOMETHING BORROWED. 1200 block of N. Gordon St. Recovered stolen firearm:...
PLANT CITY, FL
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
140K+
Followers
19K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy