Pasco Sheriff Seeks Suspect In Multiple Wesley Chapel Attempted Car Burglaries

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. – From July 6 to Oct. 8, there were several attempted car burglaries reported in the Meadow Pointe and Oak Grove communities of Wesley Chapel.

According to deputies, the attempted burglaries occurred between 2 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. each time and the suspect commonly uses the flashlight from a phone.

The suspect appears to be a Black male in his late teens to mid-20s with a slender build who consistently wears a blue zippered hoodie with a white emblem, black pants with a white stripe on the sides, dark sneakers, and gloves.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect can submit a tip to the Pasco Sheriff’s Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488 and refer to case number 22-023409, or submit a tip online at pascosheriff.com/tips .

