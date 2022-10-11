ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
13-year-old boy dead after being shot multiple times in Philadelphia

By Olivia Land
A 13-year-old boy died after being shot multiple times on a Philadelphia street, police said Tuesday.

Jeremiah Wilcox was hanging out with friends on North Smedley Street just before 7 p.m. Monday when he was struck in the head.

He was pronounced dead at Albert Einstein Medical Center at 9:12 p.m.

No arrests had been made as of Tuesday, and no weapon was found at the scene, cops said. Police were working on gathering a description of the shooter.

“We’re not certain if he was struck by stray gunfire,” Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told 6ABC .

“But who and why someone would shoot a teenager intentionally, it’s unknown why someone would do that to someone so young.”

Police are investigating a shooting that left a teenager dead in Philadelphia Monday night.
Philadelphia Federation of Teachers president Jerry T. Jordan said his “heart breaks” for loved ones of Jeremiah, who was an eighth-grader at Wagner Middle School.

“Our city is once again reeling from the murder of a child — a thirteen-year-old boy in West Oak Lane whose life was stolen from him, robbed of his future dreams and aspirations, never to even graduate eighth grade,” Jordan said in a statement Monday evening .

“My heart breaks for all who knew and loved him: his family, his friends, his neighbors, the entire Wagner Middle School community; the impact of such a tragedy is measureless.”

Police confirmed that the suspect was not identified on the scene.
The shooting marks the 416th homicide in Philadelphia this year, Jordan noted.

Of the City of Brotherly Love’s 386 fatal shooting victims , 186 were under 18 years old — a stunning 48%.

“It’s long past time that our elected leaders act,” Jordan said. “We cannot keep living and dying this way.”

