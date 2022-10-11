Man narrowly avoids getting decapitated by elevator in wild video

He narrowly avoided getting guillotined.

Video captured the terrifying moment a man narrowly avoided having his head chopped off by a malfunctioning elevator in Russia. Footage of the incredible near-miss is currently blowing up online as viewers praise the survivor’s quick reflexes.

The close call occurred in an apartment in Krasnodar, where residents had been complaining for weeks that the elevator had been “shaking,” according to Russian news site 93.ru.

And while the superintendent had come a week ago and “repaired” it, clearly everything was not ship-shape.

The aforementioned clip starts off typically enough with a man exiting the elevator while looking at this phone. All of a sudden, the dumb waiter starts descending prematurely, causing the lift doors to close around him like a giant cigar cutter.

The harrowing near-miss occurred at an apartment block in Krasnodar, Russia. Telegram

For weeks, residents had been complaining that the elevator was shaking. Telegram

Thankfully, the quick-thinking fellow manages to duck back onto the plummeting hoist in the nick of time, narrowly avoiding decapitation à la Indiana Jones dodging a booby trap.

It’s still unclear what the nature of the malfunction was. However, bystanders claimed that following the near-guillotining, there was a loud roar, smoke and even a fire alarm.

Representatives of the mayor of Krasnodar have since pledged to launch a probe into the organization responsible for servicing elevators in the region.

Unfortunately, many cities in Russia are chockablock with shoddy Soviet-era buildings due to poor safety standards and crumbling infrastructure, the Mirror reported.

The man ducks out of the way of the doors in the nick of time like Indiana Jones dodging an ancient booby trap. Telegram

The elevator doors slammed shut where the man’s head was just moments earlier. Telegram

“It’s getting scary to ride your own elevators,” a 93.ru reader declared.

In a more serious elevator accident closer to home, a New York City man was crushed to death by an elevator in his luxury high-rise in 2019.