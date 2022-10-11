ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kathie Lee Gifford won’t read Kelly Ripa’s book after Regis Philbin comments

By Jack Hobbs
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12wCJ6_0iUQTafe00

Kathie Lee Gifford is starting today off with a feud.

Former “Today” show co-host Kathie Lee Gifford announced Monday that she has no plans to read Kelly Ripa’s autobiography “ Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories ” due to comments made by Ripa regarding her former co-host Regis Philbin.

“I’m not gonna read the book. I haven’t read it. I don’t even know if it’s out yet,” Gifford said on Monday’s “Good Day New York.”

“I just know what Regis was to me. He was, for 15 years, the best partner a person could ever, ever have professionally, but he was my friend.”

Philbin, who died in July 2020 at the age of 88 , co-hosted “Good Day New York” with Gifford.

“We were dear friends and after I left the show, for the next 20 years, we became better friends, dearer friends,” recalled Gifford.

“I saw him two weeks before he died and the minute I found out he had passed, I got in my car and drove to their house.”

In her book, Ripa described her relationship with Philbin as being filled with “good days and bad days.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zs1eo_0iUQTafe00
TODAY show co-host Kathie Lee Gifford has announced that she has no plans to read Kelly Ripa’s autobiography due to comments regarding her former co-host Regis Philbin.
John Lamparski/Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FUt5F_0iUQTafe00
“We were dear friends and after I left the show, for the next 20 years, we became better friends, dearer friends,” recalled Gifford.
Peter Kramer/NBC/NBC NewsWire
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YPV3g_0iUQTafe00
Regis Philbin and Kathie Lee Gifford co-hosted “Good Day New York” together before Philbin left for his morning talk show with Ripa.
Michael Dombroski/Newsday RM via Getty Images
see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MEWtH_0iUQTafe00
Kelly Ripa on Regis Philbin ‘feud’: ‘You can’t make a person befriend you’

“I don’t want to feel like I’m slamming anyone or that I’m being disrespectful. But I also want people to know it was not a cakewalk ,” said the former soap opera star.

“It took years to earn my place there and earn things that are routinely given to the men I worked with. Including an office and a place to put my computer.”

The Post reached out to both Gifford and Ripa for comment.

Gifford said Monday that she was flabbergasted to read about negative headlines about her late co-host.

“I saw that and I went, ‘Oh, I hope this isn’t true.’ I just hope it isn’t, because what’s the point? I don’t get it,” recounted the 69-year-old Emmy winner.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nBxGp_0iUQTafe00
In her book, Ripa described her relationship with Philbin as being filled with “good days and bad days.”
Efren Landaos/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XcJL7_0iUQTafe00
“It took years to earn my place there and earn things that are routinely given to the men I worked with. Including an office and a place to put my computer.”
Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Persona™ Nutrition

“In all the years I knew him, I never saw him unkind to anyone. I never did. If he liked you, he teased you,” she said.

“I’m not going to say anything ugly about anybody. I never have and I’m not going to start now. My reality is something completely different from that.”

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Keke Palmer: Aziz Ansari’s ‘Being Mortal’ Likely Needs a ‘Major Rewrite’ After Bill Murray Allegations

With each passing day, the likelihood that Aziz Ansari’s directorial debut “Being Mortal” will finish production and reach audiences seems to shrink. The production was paused in April due to complaints of unspecified inappropriate behavior on set from Bill Murray, with Searchlight Pictures using the hiatus to conduct an investigation. Murray soon apologized for his “insensitive” conduct, but declined to offer details about the alleged incident. However, a new report from Puck this week alleged that Murray’s conduct may have been worse than was previously speculated. “This much younger woman, Murray felt, had been flirting with him,” the report read. “So at one...
MOVIES
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
70K+
Followers
55K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy