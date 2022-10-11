Abortion, economy, Trump: Here's where Democrats and GOP are focusing midterm messaging

Read full article on original website
SNL's Jan. 6 committee cold open takes on Pelosi call and Trump subpoena
Saturday Night Live opened the third episode of its new season spoofing this week's Jan. 6 select committee hearing. Cast members portraying prominent lawmakers on the committee took turns blaming former President Donald Trump for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election and mocking the investigation before poking fun at footage released by the panel this week of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) coordinating with Vice President Mike Pence and other officials to restore order.
Kemp says Georgia voters 'came to their senses' over Trump vendetta
ASHBURN, Georgia — When Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp refused to meddle in the 2020 presidential elections on behalf of then-President Donald Trump, some feared it could be a career-ender. A caravan of horn-honking Trump supporters paraded past the governor's mansion almost daily. There were threats against Kemp's family, and...
Democrats urge retribution as Biden 'humiliated' by Saudi-led oil cut
A decision by Gulf energy producers to cut oil output in the lead-up to the midterm elections has placed the White House at the center of a public spat with Saudi Arabia, leaving President Joe Biden “humiliated” after his outreach to the kingdom this summer. The move has...
‘More difficult’: Joni Ernst calls race for Senate control tighter than battle for House
AURORA, Ohio — Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) said the quiet part out loud, acknowledging Republican prospects for winning the Senate majority are less certain even as she declared the House a lock for a Republican takeover in the midterm elections. “We can do this in the House — I...
WATCH: Joe Biden puts hand on teenage girl's shoulder, offers her dating advice
President Joe Biden gave a teenage girl some dating advice while on a visit to California on Friday. Biden was in the Golden State to campaign for Democrats in the lead-up to the midterm elections. He swung by Irvine, California, where he also discussed inflation and took aim at high drug prices.
Biden's Inflation Reduction Act is not reducing inflation
Last summer, President Joe Biden and his entire White House economic team were swearing up and down that inflation was merely "transitory." They brushed off concerns that Biden's unnecessary post-COVID stimulus package was fueling the inflationary fire. "As our economy comes roaring back, we've seen some price increases," Biden admitted....
Marjorie Taylor Greene debate - live: Far-Right Republican faces off against Democratic challenger in Georgia
Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake won’t say whether she’ll respect the rightful results of the midterm elections.It comes as polls show her within one percentage point of Katie Hobbs, the Democratic nominee, in a race to determine who will lead a state that was front and centre in Donald Trump’s 2020 efforts to overturn the election.She appeared Sunday on CNN’s State of the Union, where she had a contentious interview about the issue with Dana Bash.Elsewhere, Marjorie Taylor Greene is preparing to defend her seat in a debate Sunday evening against Marcus Flowers, the Democrat running against her.The race has turned into one of the most expensive of the 2022 cycle as Democrats hope Ms Greene’s scandals and rhetoric often detached from reality will come back to bite her.Follow the latest news on the 2022 midterms below Read More The most important midterm elections a month out from Election Day
California restaurant pushes back after receiving backlash for Mike Lindell visit
A Northern California restaurant that served MyPillow's Mike Lindell has been deluged with negative Facebook comments after it posted a photo of the Trump ally and entrepreneur with two smiling employees. Humboldt County, located near the Oregon border, doesn’t see many famous faces. So when Lindell showed up to eat...
'It's that simple': Biden goes all-in tying Republicans to future inflation
President Joe Biden is employing a familiar campaign strategy to spin the September consumer price index report, which outpaced projections and showed core inflation hitting a 40-year high. The president frequently implores voters to compare him to the "alternative" and not the "almighty," and he sought to insulate his economic...
'Utterly horrifying': Virginia Democrat ripped for plan to criminalize parents opposed to gender transitions
A parent activist group blasted a Virginia state legislator who is seeking legislation to bring child abuse criminal charges against parents who oppose their children's gender transitions. Virginia Delegate Elizabeth Guzman (D) told WJLA Thursday that she would introduce a bill in the next legislative session that would expand the...
Senate majority up for grabs after months of GOP holding the advantage
Vice President Kamala Harris may be spending more time on Capitol Hill. President Joe Biden's understudy, as president of the Senate, has already cast 26 tiebreaking votes for Democrats since the ticket took office on Jan. 20, 2021. That's due to the 50-50 Senate split between the parties. And with tightening Senate races, it's possible the Senate in the 118th Congress will again be split evenly.
Biden urges Congress to 'pass an assault weapons ban' after Raleigh shooting
President Joe Biden called on Congress to pass an assault-style weapons ban in a statement conveying his condolences after five people were shot dead in Raleigh, North Carolina. "Jill and I are grieving with the families in Raleigh, North Carolina, whose loved ones were killed and wounded in yet another...
Dirty money, dirty politics, and Hunter Biden
There might finally be enough pieces of the Hunter Biden puzzle for the authorities and Congress to put together the full picture of the legal case against the president's son. And the next few weeks will play a crucial role in how this convoluted and salacious story ends. The federal...
Obama is right: Democrats' anti-Trump fixation is killing them
Former President Barack Obama recently pointed out that Democrats are shooting themselves in the foot with their obsession with Donald Trump and the various legal questions surrounding him. They have deluded themselves, as a party, into believing that the rest of the world is as obsessed as they are with Trump, whatever legal battles he faces, and the Jan. 6 committee. In reality, nobody cares about any of this stuff. At all.
WATCH: Kari Lake spars with CNN anchor over election integrity
Arizona's Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake sparred with CNN anchor Dana Bash over election integrity during an interview on Sunday. Lake, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump and reportedly has Democrats spooked, said she would accept the results of the upcoming election on Nov. 8 if she won and refused to answer Bash's prodding about her reaction if she lost, stressing that she would be the victor. The two also accused each other of harping on the 2020 presidential election, which Trump has still refused to concede.
READ IN FULL: Trump's response to Jan. 6 committee's subpoena vote
Former President Donald Trump issued his latest attack against the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, just one day after the panel held its final public hearing before the midterm elections. In a 14-page statement issued Friday, the former president denounced the panel as being made...
Democrats are rightly embarrassed at their inflationary spending
"Democrats Spent $2 Trillion to Save the Economy," the New York Times states in the top headline on its current front page. "They Don’t Want to Talk About It." In a sense, you could say, "Sure, that makes sense. Democrats did something stupid, and they regret it." But why...
Get over Trump: Obama takes aim at Democrats over Trump obsession
Former President Barack Obama cautioned Democrats against campaigning with a heavy focus on former President Donald Trump, suggesting candidates instead focus on issues important to voters. The 44th commander in chief made the comments while appearing on Pod Save America, a podcast hosted by his former White House aides, while...
Donna Brazile confronts Chris Christie over Jan. 6 panel 'credibility'
Things got heated as former Democratic National Committee Chairwoman Donna Brazile challenged Chris Christie when he insisted the Jan. 6 committee has a "credibility problem" during a panel discussion on ABC. Christie, the former Republican governor of New Jersey who recently revealed that he is considering a 2024 presidential bid,...
