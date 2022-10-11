ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Abortion, economy, Trump: Here's where Democrats and GOP are focusing midterm messaging

By Cami Mondeaux, Breaking News Reporter
Washington Examiner
 5 days ago
Washington Examiner

SNL's Jan. 6 committee cold open takes on Pelosi call and Trump subpoena

Saturday Night Live opened the third episode of its new season spoofing this week's Jan. 6 select committee hearing. Cast members portraying prominent lawmakers on the committee took turns blaming former President Donald Trump for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election and mocking the investigation before poking fun at footage released by the panel this week of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) coordinating with Vice President Mike Pence and other officials to restore order.
POTUS
Washington Examiner

Kemp says Georgia voters 'came to their senses' over Trump vendetta

ASHBURN, Georgia — When Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp refused to meddle in the 2020 presidential elections on behalf of then-President Donald Trump, some feared it could be a career-ender. A caravan of horn-honking Trump supporters paraded past the governor's mansion almost daily. There were threats against Kemp's family, and...
GEORGIA STATE
Joe Biden
Donald Trump
Washington Examiner

Biden's Inflation Reduction Act is not reducing inflation

Last summer, President Joe Biden and his entire White House economic team were swearing up and down that inflation was merely "transitory." They brushed off concerns that Biden's unnecessary post-COVID stimulus package was fueling the inflationary fire. "As our economy comes roaring back, we've seen some price increases," Biden admitted....
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene debate - live: Far-Right Republican faces off against Democratic challenger in Georgia

Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake won’t say whether she’ll respect the rightful results of the midterm elections.It comes as polls show her within one percentage point of Katie Hobbs, the Democratic nominee, in a race to determine who will lead a state that was front and centre in Donald Trump’s 2020 efforts to overturn the election.She appeared Sunday on CNN’s State of the Union, where she had a contentious interview about the issue with Dana Bash.Elsewhere, Marjorie Taylor Greene is preparing to defend her seat in a debate Sunday evening against Marcus Flowers, the Democrat running against her.The race has turned into one of the most expensive of the 2022 cycle as Democrats hope Ms Greene’s scandals and rhetoric often detached from reality will come back to bite her.Follow the latest news on the 2022 midterms below Read More The most important midterm elections a month out from Election Day
ARIZONA STATE
#Democrats#Abortion Rights#Economy#Midterm Election#Abortion Issues#Gop#Republicans#The Supreme Court#Bully Pulpit Interactive#Democratic
Washington Examiner

Senate majority up for grabs after months of GOP holding the advantage

Vice President Kamala Harris may be spending more time on Capitol Hill. President Joe Biden's understudy, as president of the Senate, has already cast 26 tiebreaking votes for Democrats since the ticket took office on Jan. 20, 2021. That's due to the 50-50 Senate split between the parties. And with tightening Senate races, it's possible the Senate in the 118th Congress will again be split evenly.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

Biden urges Congress to 'pass an assault weapons ban' after Raleigh shooting

President Joe Biden called on Congress to pass an assault-style weapons ban in a statement conveying his condolences after five people were shot dead in Raleigh, North Carolina. "Jill and I are grieving with the families in Raleigh, North Carolina, whose loved ones were killed and wounded in yet another...
RALEIGH, NC
Washington Examiner

Dirty money, dirty politics, and Hunter Biden

There might finally be enough pieces of the Hunter Biden puzzle for the authorities and Congress to put together the full picture of the legal case against the president's son. And the next few weeks will play a crucial role in how this convoluted and salacious story ends. The federal...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

Obama is right: Democrats' anti-Trump fixation is killing them

Former President Barack Obama recently pointed out that Democrats are shooting themselves in the foot with their obsession with Donald Trump and the various legal questions surrounding him. They have deluded themselves, as a party, into believing that the rest of the world is as obsessed as they are with Trump, whatever legal battles he faces, and the Jan. 6 committee. In reality, nobody cares about any of this stuff. At all.
POTUS
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Kari Lake spars with CNN anchor over election integrity

Arizona's Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake sparred with CNN anchor Dana Bash over election integrity during an interview on Sunday. Lake, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump and reportedly has Democrats spooked, said she would accept the results of the upcoming election on Nov. 8 if she won and refused to answer Bash's prodding about her reaction if she lost, stressing that she would be the victor. The two also accused each other of harping on the 2020 presidential election, which Trump has still refused to concede.
ARIZONA STATE
Washington Examiner

READ IN FULL: Trump's response to Jan. 6 committee's subpoena vote

Former President Donald Trump issued his latest attack against the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, just one day after the panel held its final public hearing before the midterm elections. In a 14-page statement issued Friday, the former president denounced the panel as being made...
POTUS
Washington Examiner

Democrats are rightly embarrassed at their inflationary spending

"Democrats Spent $2 Trillion to Save the Economy," the New York Times states in the top headline on its current front page. "They Don’t Want to Talk About It." In a sense, you could say, "Sure, that makes sense. Democrats did something stupid, and they regret it." But why...
BUSINESS
Washington Examiner

Get over Trump: Obama takes aim at Democrats over Trump obsession

Former President Barack Obama cautioned Democrats against campaigning with a heavy focus on former President Donald Trump, suggesting candidates instead focus on issues important to voters. The 44th commander in chief made the comments while appearing on Pod Save America, a podcast hosted by his former White House aides, while...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

Donna Brazile confronts Chris Christie over Jan. 6 panel 'credibility'

Things got heated as former Democratic National Committee Chairwoman Donna Brazile challenged Chris Christie when he insisted the Jan. 6 committee has a "credibility problem" during a panel discussion on ABC. Christie, the former Republican governor of New Jersey who recently revealed that he is considering a 2024 presidential bid,...
POLITICS

