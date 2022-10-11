ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

German court: Man ordered arson attack on own restaurant

WDBO
WDBO
 3 days ago

BERLIN — (AP) — A German court convicted the owner of a Turkish restaurant Tuesday of ordering an arson attack that he blamed on far-right extremists in the eastern city of Chemnitz four years ago.

The arson attack in October 2018 happened a few weeks after Chemnitz was shaken by anti-migrant protests following the killing of a German man for which a Syrian migrant was later convicted.

The Chemnitz regional court ruled found the 50-year-old restaurant owner guilty of 15 counts of attempted murder and fraud. Judges said he had ordered the attack to obtain a large insurance payout, leaving open a window through which unknown accomplices were able to enter the restaurant.

At the time of the attack, 15 people were sleeping in apartments above the restaurant. Nobody was seriously injured.

German police initially said a xenophobic motive couldn’t be ruled out but that they were investigating “in all directions.”

The court sentenced the defendant to eight years in prison, German news agency dpa reported.

The defendant’s lawyers had sought his acquittal. The verdict can be appealed.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Suspect, 15, in custody over latest US mass shooting

The gunman believed to have killed five people in North Carolina in America's latest mass shooting is a 15-year-old boy, in critical condition after being shot by police, officials said Friday. The North Carolina shooting occurred after a jury earlier in the day rejected the death penalty and backed life imprisonment for Nikolas Cruz, who shot and killed 17 people at a Florida high school in 2018.
RALEIGH, NC
WDBO

Attorneys: Inmate endured 'torture' during execution attempt

MONTGOMERY, Ala — (AP) — An Alabama inmate said prison staff poked him with needles for over an hour as they tried to find a vein during an aborted lethal injection last month. At one point, they left him hanging vertically on a gurney before state officials made the decision to call off the execution.
ALABAMA STATE
The Independent

Five victims killed in Raleigh mass shooting are identified as 15-year-old suspect arrested

The five people killed during a mass shooting in Raleigh, North Carolina, have been identified by police. Five people were killed in the attack and three others were wounded - including the alleged teen gunman. Police confirmed that the five people killed were Nicole Connors, 52, Susan Karnatz, 49, Mary Marshall, 35, Gabriel Torres, 29, and a 16-year-old minor who authorities did not name. Marcille Gardner, 59 was wounded and is still recovering in the hospital. Casey Joseph Clark, 33, was also wounded but was released from a hospital after receiving treatment. According to the Department of Homeland Security, the...
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arson#Berlin#German Police#Fraud#Dpa#Turkish#Chemnitz#Syrian#The Associated Press
The Associated Press

2 men get 40 years each for Malta reporter's car-bomb murder

VALLETTA, Malta (AP) — A judge in Malta has sentenced two brothers to 40 years in prison each after they pleaded guilty to the car-bomb murder of an anti-corruption journalist. Hours earlier at the start of the trial in a Valletta courthouse Friday, George Degiorgio, 59, and Alfred Degiorgio, 57, had entered not-guilty pleas. They were charged with having set the bomb that blew up Daphne Caruana Galizia’s car as she drove near her home on Oct. 16, 2017. Caruana Galizia investigated suspected corruption among political and business circles in the tiny European Union nation, which is a financial haven in the Mediterranean.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WDBO

Trump dossier source shocked speculation portrayed as fact

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — (AP) — A Russian-born analyst who provided the bulk of the information for a flawed dossier about former President Donald Trump told an FBI agent he was shocked and dismayed that the speculative information he provided was portrayed as fact, an agent testified Thursday. FBI...
POTUS
WDBO

Palestinians: Israeli army kills 1 in West Bank during raid

JERUSALEM — (AP) — The Israeli military shot and killed a Palestinian man on Friday during an arrest raid into the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry reported, the latest bloodshed in the deadliest round of fighting in the area in seven years.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Berlin, DE
AFP

Rampaging gangs in Haiti use rape to instill fear: UN

Competing criminal gangs have turned to sexual assault as a way to terrorize Haitians and consolidate territorial control, a UN report said on Friday. In the past year, "gang violence has spiraled out of control" in Haiti's cities, the report said, noting that 60 percent of Port-au-Prince may now be under gang territory, accounting for at least 1.5 million people. 
PUBLIC SAFETY
WDBO

Trial begins for analyst who was source for Trump dossier

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — (AP) — A Russian analyst who played a major role in the creation of a flawed dossier about former President Donald Trump fabricated one of his own sources and concealed the identity of another when interviewed by the FBI, prosecutors said Tuesday. The allegations were...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
26K+
Followers
91K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy