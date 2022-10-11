California Attorney General Issues Guidance to Local Governments to Mitigate Wildfire Risk from Proposed Developments in Fire-Prone Areas

Read full article on original website
Newsom Steps in the Ring: Governor’s Enforcement Task Force Eradicates $15 Million of Illegal Cannabis
The following is a press release issued by the Office of Governor Gavin Newsom:. Governor Gavin Newsom’s newly formed Unified Enforcement Task Force (UCETF), is taking aggressive action to crack down on illegal cannabis operations – protecting communities and consumers throughout California and the U.S. from unregulated and potentially harmful cannabis products. Led by the Department of Cannabis Control’s (DCC) Law Enforcement Division and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) the task force conducted an operation in a rural area of Jupiter in Tuolumne County on October 4, targeting unlicensed outdoor cultivation operations. Nine search warrants were served during this multi-agency operation. Officers eradicated 11,260 illegal cannabis plants and destroyed 5,237lbs. of illegal processed cannabis flower, worth an estimated retail value of more than $15 million, according to DCC.
Caltrans Allocates $3 Million for Highway 101 Work in Northern Mendocino County
The following is a press release issued by Caltrans:. The California Transportation Commission (CTC) this week allocated nearly $3 billion for projects to repair and improve transportation infrastructure throughout the state. The allocation includes more than $452 million in funding from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 (IIJA) and more than $123 million in funding from Senate Bill (SB) 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017.
