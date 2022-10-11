37 October Prime Day deals with massive discounts of 50% or more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Call it October Prime Day, Prime Day 2, or Prime Early Access Sale. No matter what label you slap on, the bottom line is that Amazon’s deals on October 11 and October 12 are amazing. Of course, some deals are particularly impressive right now, and we’re going to showcase the best October Prime Day deals with discounts of 50% or more.

Featured deals in this article:

Be sure to check out Amazon’s deals hub for all the latest Prime Early Access Sale deals.

Additionally, BGR’s team of shopping experts rounded up all the best bargains right here in this mega-list of Prime Early Access Sale deals.

Best Amazon Prime Day Early Access deals

This roundup is all about October Prime Day deals with discounts of 50% or more. But before we get to that, there’s one batch of Amazon Early Access deals that are even better because they get you FREE MONEY!

In a nutshell, Amazon is giving away $10 credits with the purchase of certain gift cards worth $50 or more. That’s great, but there’s really only one gift card you should buy.

Send a $50 Amazon eGift card to your own email address and use the coupon code NEWGC2022 at checkout. When you do, you’ll simply be adding $50 to your own Amazon account and you’ll still get the $10 Amazon credit!

This offer also works with gift cards from popular brands like Panera, GAP, Fanatics, and Doordash. Read our guide on Prime Early Access Sale gift card deals for more info.

October Prime Day deals with discounts of 50% or more

Now that you’ve scored some free money, it’s time to discuss all the best Amazon Prime Day Early Access deals of October 2022. And needless to say, nearly all the deepest discounts are on Amazon devices.

Yes, of course things like AirPods (only $89), iPads (only $269), Bose headphones, Roomba vacuums, and DNA tests are on sale with deep discounts. But none of those deals can touch Amazon’s sales on its own devices.

The best October Prime Day deals are on Amazon device bundles. You can save 50%, 60%, or even 70% on some of the most popular Amazon gadgets out there!

Here are all the best deals with discounts of 50% or more. We’ll continue to update this article all day long on October 11 and October 12 as Amazon adds new deals with massive discounts.

Amazon devices

More October Prime Day deals with huge discounts

DNA tests

Electronics & appliances

Electric toothbrushes & flossers

Kids’ toys

More Prime Early Access Sale 2022 coverage

Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale in 2022 takes place on October 11 and October 12. It’s packed full of deep discounts and great deals for Prime members only.

BGR is the best place to follow all of Amazon’s most popular deals from the Prime Early Access Sale 2022. Here are some of our best guides that show you all the hottest deals this year:

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!

Our deals and product reviews are picked by BGR's expert editors and team.

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.