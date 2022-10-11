ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best Shark vacuum deals for Prime Early Access Sale 2022

By Maren Estrada
 5 days ago
If you’re looking for a terrific deal on a vacuum during Amazon’s big 2-day sale, there are really only two brands you need to consider. First, check out Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale deals on Shark vacuums. Or, if you want another great option for a robot vacuum, check out all the terrific Prime Early Access Sale Roomba deals available in October 2022.

In either case, you’re going to end up with a top-of-the-line vacuum at a fantastic price. These are the best deals of the year so far!

Featured deals in this article:

Visit Amazon’s deals hub to see all the latest Prime Early Access Sale deals. Plus, our expert commerce team has rounded up all the best bargains right here in this mega-list of Prime Early Access Sale deals.

Shark robot vacuum deals for Prime Early Access Sale 2022

Many top-rated robot vacuums with the self-emptying feature sell for $1,000 or even more. Even at that price, they’re worth every penny.

As for Shark’s various robot vacuums with auto-empty, they’re generally priced around $600 to $700.

But not if you buy a Shark robot vacuum on Amazon during the Prime Early Access Sale!

If you want the best of the best, you’re looking at the $650 Shark AV2501AE AI Robot Vacuum with XL HEPA Self-Empty Base. You’ll go 60 days without having to worry about emptying the dust and dirt bin.

And right now, during Amazon’s huge Prime sale, the Shark AV2501AE is down to an all-time low of $349.99!

That’s a phenomenal price for a model, but there’s also a cheaper deal.

The Shark AV1010AE IQ Robot Vacuum with XL Self-Empty Base is another best-in-class Shark vacuum that’s discounted for Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale. This model retails for $600, but you’ll only pay $299.99 if you get one on October 11 or October 12.

If you don’t care need the auto-empty feature, there are two more robot vacuum deals to check out.

First, the Shark ION Robot Vacuum AV753 that normally costs $230 is down to $149.99. Or, you can also get the Shark ION Robot Vacuum AV751 for $149.99 instead of $230. It’s basically the same model, but with an older design in black.

Shark cordless vacuum & mop deals

In addition to all those great robot vacuum deals, there are also great deals on other Shark products. You can save big on popular Shark cordless vacuums, Shark corded vacuums, and best-selling Shark mops.

For example, the beloved Shark IZ362H Anti-Allergen Cordless Stick Vacuum is down to $229.99 instead of $350. You can also get the $200 Shark NV352 Navigator Lift Away Upright Vacuum for just $119.99. That’s a 40% discount!

And let’s not forget the Shark S3501 Steam Pocket Mop that everyone goes nuts for. It has 36,000 5-star Amazon reviews and it’s down to $53.99 for Prime Early Access Sale 2022!

Here are all the rest of the deals you need to check out:

Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale in 2022 takes place on October 11 and October 12. It’s packed full of deep discounts and great deals for Prime members only.

BGR is the best place to follow all of Amazon’s most popular deals from the Prime Early Access Sale 2022. Here are some of our best guides that show you all the hottest deals this year:

