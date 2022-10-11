Read full article on original website
Related
WLUC
Marquette Regional History Center hosts an Archaeology Fair Saturday
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Saturday was International Archeology Day, and the Marquette Regional History Center was celebrating. A scavenger hunt, games and even Vikings were part of the Archaeology Fair. The goal was to get people interested in history through archeology. Booths were in the main entrance, but activities continued...
WLUC
Care Clinic banquet sees strong turnout
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Care Clinic held its annual banquet this evening. Inside NMU’s Northern Center, supporters, donors and volunteers gathered for the banquet. The event is a fundraiser for the Care Clinic which helps to provide support to pregnant women and new parents. Care Clinic Staff...
WLUC
UPCM hosts Spooky Science Costume Party
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Children’s Museum’s Second Thursday Creative Series is back. This month, the theme was Spooky Science. Kids of all ages experienced hands-on science activities, snacks, live music and Culver’s frozen custard. Most kids even came dressed in costumes. Organizers say Second...
WLUC
Tudor Dixon campaigns in Marquette, speaks to supporters
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Republican Gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon spoke to more than 100 supporters in Marquette Saturday at Rippling River Resort and Honorable Distillery. She is challenging Democrat incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Dixon answered questions about what issues Yoopers want answered. “There are big concerns about too much control...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLUC
Toys for Tots is back for its 75th anniversary
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Toys for Tots collections have started in Marquette County. For 75 years, the Toys for Tots program has been collecting Christmas presents for kids. This year, the program will focus its efforts on getting gifts to older, teenage kids. All toys and monetary donations go directly back to families in Marquette County.
WLUC
Lake Superior Performance Rally off to a somber start
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Lake Superior Performance Rally rolled onto the racing stages Friday. The rally is the final event in the 2022 American Rally Association’s series. It hosts some of the biggest names in the sport, including Ken Block, Travis Pastrana, and Brandon Semenuk, all vying for the championship.
WLUC
BCHC sub-committee to hold open house at Alberta sawmill
BARAGA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - This weekend, an effort to preserve a historic U.P. sawmill continues. The Alberta Sawmill stands as a part of the Michigan Tech University (MTU)’s Ford Center outside L’Anse. It is the last remaining sawmill of five that Henry Ford built and used in...
WLUC
City of Escanaba to replace 4,000 lead service lines in the next two decades
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Since spring started, the city of Escanaba has been making repairs to roads and underground pipes. “It’s something we need to focus on. We need to focus on our hydrants and make sure our hydrants are turning properly. We’ve been replacing hydrants as we go along as well,” said Patrick Jordan, the city of Escanaba’s manager.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLUC
10-15-22: NMU vs. MTU Football; Lake Superior Pro Rally; U.P. Soccer; MTU Hockey
North Central Quarterback Luke Gorzinski scores the first touchdown in a 68-8 win over Norway. Houghton's Tessa Rautiola wins West PAC Girls Cross Country Race. North Central Coach Leo Gorzinski gives his take on the Norway Knights. Updated: Oct. 12, 2022 at 4:01 AM UTC. Calumet's Captain Helen Beiring puts...
WLUC
Marquette Symphony Orchestra kicks off 2022-2023 season
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The 2022-2023 season starts for the Marquette Symphony Orchestra. Their first concert will be held on October 15 at the Kaufman Auditorium. The concert will feature music from composers Beethoven and Mozart, with the latter featuring a solo from guest flute player Adam W. Sadberry. Those...
WLUC
Escanaba’s Brownfield Redevelopment Authority changes ammendment policy
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Escanaba’s Brownfield Redevelopment Authority updated its amendment policy Thursday morning. When a developer needs to make changes to their plan, they now only need to submit changes to the Authority and not the City Council. However, the initial proposal still needs to be approved by both the Authority and City Council.
WLUC
Winter Storm to impact tonight through Tuesday
An early-season winter storm will impact the Upper Peninsula tonight through tomorrow! A mid-area of low pressure will slowly move through the east. It will bring wet heavy dense accumulating snow. It starts overnight and increases during the day tomorrow through Tuesday. There will be a sharp gradient from near Lake Superior to areas inland with snowfall amounts. Accumulations will be the greatest in the higher elevations of Marquette and Baraga counties including the Michigamme Highlands where amounts will range from 16″ to nearly two feet of snow by the end of this long-duration event. The higher elevations of the western counties will range 10-12″. Otherwise, most areas in the central and west at lower elevations will have snow amounts range 7-9″. Our southern counties will have the least amounts of around 1-3″. Road conditions will be difficult to travel and will become worse during the day tomorrow.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLUC
Michigan Tech wins 12th straight Miner’s Cup Game over NMU
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Sophomore Darius Willis corraled two touchdown catches, and the Husky defense limited Northern Michigan to 220 yards of total offense as Michigan Tech won its 12th straight Miner’s Cup victory Saturday afternoon at chilly Kearly Stadium in GLIAC football. Senior Braxton Blackwell added a first-half interception and sophomore Brandon Michalak tacked on a touchdown catch for the Huskies in front of 1,629 fans.
WLUC
Wintry mix of showers this weekend before heavy, blowing snow
NWS Alerts in effect HERE. Heading into the weekend with a flurry of mixed rain and snow. An inch or less of snowfall can be anticipated, though isolated portions of Iron, Ontonagon and Gogebic counties could pick up much as 1-3 inches. After some isolated light mixed precipitation Saturday, rain showers will be likely Sunday. Sunday night and Monday look to be blustery, with mixed precipitation likely areawide. For Sunday night, an inch or less of snow is expected. On Monday, some areas could struggle to get above the freezing mark. Sunday night through Monday, snowfall of 1-3 inches will be possible, though areas could approach a half-foot or more in the Michigamme Highlands and the Keweenaw Peninsula.
WLUC
NMU Women’s Soccer uses big second half to down Purdue Northwest
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A dominating effort from start to finish led to three second-half goals and a 3-0 NMU win over Purdue Northwest.Hannah Kastamo got the Wildcats on the board first right as the second half was underway. In the closing 10 minutes, Maria Storm and Brenna Musser added tallies to put the Pride away.”We didn’t start out the way we wanted to, but we got the result we needed,” Hannah Kastamo said after the game. “I thought we did a little bit better finishing our chances in the second half.”
Comments / 0