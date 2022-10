Three of the four teams are set for the league championship series in the Major League Baseball playoffs. The Cleveland Guardians tonight have a chance to become the fourth. The Guardians will look to complete a stunning division series upset when they play the New York Yankees in Game 4 tonight in Cleveland. The Guardians took a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five series by shocking the Yankees with a three-run rally in the ninth Saturday for a 6-5 walk-off win.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 24 MINUTES AGO